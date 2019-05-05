Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Cup race at Dover postponed until Monday at noon ET

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
NASCAR announced the Cup race has been postponed until noon ET Monday after rain kept the race from beginning. The race will air on Fox Sports 1 and carried by Motor Racing Network on the radio. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cup race was scheduled to wave at 4:01 p.m. ET, nearly two hours after the scheduled start, but rain began to fall as the cars were on the track for the pace laps. NASCAR brought the cars back down to pit road at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole and be joined by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Four cars will start at the rear of the field for failing inspection Sunday morning.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain.

 

How soon before Kentucky Derby-type finish happens (again) in NASCAR?

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT
While it has occurred before in NASCAR, the winner being disqualified — as happened in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby — will happen again in stock car racing.

NASCAR all but assured that before this season. Series officials announced that they would disqualify the winner if its car failed inspection after the race.

“We’re changing the culture,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, on Feb. 4. “We’ve tried to do it one way, and it hasn’t worked.”

So far, no winner in Cup, Xfinity or the Gander Outdoors Truck Series has failed inspection after the race. 

It’s coming. It’s just a matter of who, when and where.

When it does, the grandstands will be empty … unlike Saturday at Churchill Downs. More than 150,000 fans were in attendance and waited 22 minutes after the Kentucky Derby before stewards disqualified Maximum Security and made runner-up Country House, a 65-1 longshot, the winner. Country House will go for the next leg in the Triple Crown at the Preakness on NBC on Saturday, May 18.

NASCAR officials said before the season that they hoped to have inspection done about 90 minutes after each race. Fans will be on their way home by that time. There won’t be the gasps and groans from the crowd at Churchill Downs when the Kentucky Derby was declared official with a new winner.

History shows that there will be a day (or night) when NASCAR fans will see one car cross the finish line first and another later declared the winner.

It’s in the sport’s DNA.

NASCAR’s first race in 1949 saw the winner disqualified. Records list Jim Roper as the winner but he finished second to Glenn Dunaway at Charlotte. Dunaway was disqualified because his car did not pass inspection afterward.

Eventually, NASCAR decided it was best for fans that if the driver who crossed the finish line first was the winner even if the car failed inspection afterward.

Richard Petty kept his 198th career victory in 1983 at Charlotte despite having an oversized engine and left side tires on the right side of the car. Instead, he was fined a then-record $35,000 (the winner’s purse was $40,400) and stripped 104 points.

In 1991, NASCAR penalized Ricky Rudd for spinning Davey Allison out of the lead just before the final lap at Sonoma Raceway. Rudd crossed the finish line first but was given the black flag. Allison, who came across the line behind Rudd, was given the checkered flag and ruled the winner.

Those are rare instances where NASCAR reacted.

Last year, Kevin Harvick had cars fail inspection after he won at Las Vegas in March and Texas in November. NASCAR disallowed Harvick a berth in the championship race for his Texas violation but allowed him to keep the win (as it allowed him to keep the Las Vegas win).

But the next time a winning vehicle fails inspection in NASCAR, the record books will no longer list that person as the winner. Just as the list of Kentucky Derby winners will have Country House as the 2019 champion instead of Maximum Security.

Four cars fail inspection, will start at the rear at Dover

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft will start at the rear of the field after their cars each failed inspection Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Each team had a crew member ejected and will lose practice time next weekend at Kansas Speedway. Tifft also must serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag at the start of the race.

The cars of Bowman, Truex and Preece failed inspection twice. Tifft’s car failed inspection three times.

The teams of Bowman and Truex each had an engineer ejected. Preece’s team had its car chief ejected. The different crew members ejected were related to areas those cars failed inspection. All three teams will be docked 15 minutes of practice at Kansas.

Tifft’s team had its engineer ejected and will lose 30 minutes of practice time at Kansas.

Bowman was to have started fifth Sunday. Truex was to have started 13th. Preece was to have started 29th. Tifft was to have started 32nd in the 37-car field.

 

Sunday’s Cup race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMay 5, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
Speeds are up at Dover International Speedway this weekend and that has drivers talking. With Hendrick Motorsports taking the front row with Chase Elliott and William Byron, can Hendrick win its second race in a row? Or will Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske continue their domination this season? Or will there be a new winner?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.

PRERACE: The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions will begin at 1:20 p.m. The invocation will be given by Dan Schafer, Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God in Heightstown, New Jersey. John Rich from the country music band Big & Rich will perform the National Anthem at 1:54 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (400 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race with coverage beginning at noon NASCAR RaceDay. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 59 degrees and a 64 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Chase Elliott won the October playoff race, finishing ahead of Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. Kevin Harvick won the race there last May, finishing ahead of Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

For Johnson, Truex Jr., Dover key is speed and aggressiveness

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
While the top speed in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Dover International Speedway was more than 4 mph slower than Chase Elliott’s track record set in Friday’s qualifying, that’s likely not going to mean much in Sunday’s race.

Any way you slice it, the race is going to be fast-fast-fast. If on-track incidents are kept to a minimum, it could be one of the fastest races at the 1-mile concrete oval.

Nobody is going to slow down,” Martin Truex Jr. said after Saturday’s final Cup practice. “Everyone is going to go as fast as they can. This series is tough. In order to be up front, you have to push.

It is going to be a tough race for sure. Hopefully, our car stays good and we can get it even a little better and we can go and have some fun.”

Truex has a special affinity for Dover. Not only is it the “home track” for the driver from nearby Mayetta, New Jersey, it’s also the site of his first career Cup win in 2007. He also won there in the 2017 fall playoff race.

It’s a great place and such a unique race track,” Truex said. “One of my favorites to come to for sure. It’s called the Monster for a reason, it’s mean and it’s fast and it’s big. It’s kind of crazy.

Jimmie Johnson is also looking forward to a return to Dover, which is his most successful track, with a record 11 wins there. But Dover is also the site of his last Cup win, which was in June 2017, leaving him in the midst of a 69-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup career.

It’s amazing how fast we are going after 15-20 laps still,” Johnson said after Saturday’s Happy Hour. “There is not much drop off. There is a lot of drop off when you get to a pack of cars in front of you.

I think that tall spoiler gives us a lot of confidence by ourselves, but in traffic I think we are going to have less available air and some issues there.”

Since his last win at Dover, Johnson has finished third, ninth and 36th there. While he’s downplaying any urgency of breaking his winless streak, it’s also clear that Johnson knows the best place to reach victory lane for the 84th time in his Cup career is at Dover.

Maybe I am a fool, but just every time I come here, I feel like this,” Johnson said of winning at Dover. “This is just one of those places that an athlete finds a bond with a facility or a venue that they connect with.

I don’t care if I have only three wheels on that thing, I still feel like I would have a shot to win. I just love this place.”

With the new aero package and the lightning-fast speeds seen, Johnson plans on being aggressive right from the green flag.

I think it’s the same that we have seen for a long, long time, just at a faster pace,” he said. “Pit stops, track position, good restarts – all those core values are still as important as ever.

And maybe even more important now with the big hole the cars punch in the air. All of that stuff is more of a premium, I think. You can’t really be patient.”

Truex agrees that aggressiveness will be key Sunday, but he’s also concerned about the balance of his car, which has long been a thorn in his side at Dover. But this time, the balance issue will be extrapolated because of the higher speeds.

It has always been a tough place to get the balance right,” Truex said. “That is why you see guys here that just blister the field and that is why sometimes even good cars just miss it.

It is very, very unforgiving to setups to cars that don’t handle as well to guys that maybe don’t like it, things like that. It is a very sensitive race track. You have to attack, but you have to attack with finesse. It is a lot of fun.”

