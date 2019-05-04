Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

UPDATE as of 10:35 a.m. ET

The fog that led to the cancellation of the first of two NASCAR Cup practices Saturday at Dover International Speedway is continuing to lift and track activity is underway at the one-mile, all-concrete oval.

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, which was scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET, was delayed for about 25 minutes, but action has begun on-track.

One thing of note related to Xfinity qualifying: The No. 7 Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier has failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, leading to the ejection of his team’s car chief from the Speedway grounds.

Following the delayed Xfinity qualifying, NASCAR Cup’s final practice is slated to begin at Noon ET.

FIRST UPDATE 9:50 a.m. ET

NASCAR has cancelled the first of Saturday’s two NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Dover International Speedway due to heavy fog that continues to linger around the Dover, Delaware area.

The Cup practice session, the second of three scheduled for this weekend, was originally slated to be held from 9:05 to 9: 55 a.m. ET.

For now, Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET is still on as scheduled. The third and final Cup practice of the weekend, set for Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET, is also still on, as is the Allied Steel Buildings 200 Xfinity Series race at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will continue to update this story as conditions change.

Second practice at @MonsterMile has been cancelled due to weather. Final practice is set to fire at 12:00 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/wR837PJtMe — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 4, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY

The first of two Saturday NASCAR Cup practice sessions is on hold due to fog in the area surrounding Dover International Speedway.

Drivers and NASCAR officials are waiting for the fog to lift.

In addition, NASCAR jet dryers are on the track, clearing debris and drying the track from overnight precipitation.

The first Cup practice was originally scheduled to run from 9:05 to 9:55 a.m. ET.

The rest of the day’s schedule, which may be adjusted further depending on how quickly it takes for the fog to clear, includes (and scheduled start time):

Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Cup Series final practice session from Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET.

Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will update this story as conditions change.

