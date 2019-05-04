Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series competes in this afternoon’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s Dash 4 Cash race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Collin Burich, North American Sales, Allied Steel Buildings, will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.
PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Captain Ryan Taylor-Byers, Dover Air Force Base Chaplain. Technical Sergeant Justin Allen and the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race last year, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Cole Custer and Allgaier.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row lineup.