Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Cole Custer takes pole for this afternoon’s Xfinity race at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Custer earned his second Xfinity Series pole of the season and will lead the field to the green in this afternoon’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Driving the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, Custer covered the 1-mile, concrete track at 157.329 mph. It was his eighth pole of his Xfinity career.

“I think (single car qualifying) is exciting, but it’s stressful as a driver, at least for me,” Custer told Fox Sports 1. “You’re going down that long pit road, especially if you’re going out late, and you’re just psyching yourself out the whole time, should I drive in this deep or this deep.

“You just have to stay focused with what you’re doing. I think there’s going to be some good guys out there, but we definitely have a good car that could be here for a win.”

Justin Allgaier, who failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, leading to the ejection from the speedway of his car chief, bounced back to join Custer on the front row with a speed of 157.219 mph.

Third through 10th were Austin Cindric (157.054 mph), Christopher Bell (157.048), Tyler Reddick (157.034), Zane Smith (156.461), Chase Briscoe (156.386), Brandon Jones (156.162), Noah Gragson (156.114) and Ross Chastain (156.074).

The race is slated to begin later this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full qualifying report.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series competes in this afternoon’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s Dash 4 Cash race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Collin Burich, North American Sales, Allied Steel Buildings, will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Captain Ryan Taylor-Byers, Dover Air Force Base Chaplain. Technical Sergeant Justin Allen and the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race last year, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Cole Custer and Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row lineup.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

UPDATE: Fog lifting, Xfinity qualifying underway at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE as of 10:35 a.m. ET

The fog that led to the cancellation of the first of two NASCAR Cup practices Saturday at Dover International Speedway is continuing to lift and track activity is underway at the one-mile, all-concrete oval.

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, which was scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET, was delayed for about 25 minutes, but action has begun on-track.

One thing of note related to Xfinity qualifying: The No. 7 Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier has failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, leading to the ejection of his team’s car chief from the Speedway grounds.

Following the delayed Xfinity qualifying, NASCAR Cup’s final practice is slated to begin at Noon ET.

FIRST UPDATE 9:50 a.m. ET

NASCAR has cancelled the first of Saturday’s two NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Dover International Speedway due to heavy fog that continues to linger around the Dover, Delaware area.

The Cup practice session, the second of three scheduled for this weekend, was originally slated to be held from 9:05 to 9: 55 a.m. ET.

For now, Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET is still on as scheduled. The third and final Cup practice of the weekend, set for Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET, is also still on, as is the Allied Steel Buildings 200 Xfinity Series race at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will continue to update this story as conditions change.

ORIGINAL STORY

The first of two Saturday NASCAR Cup practice sessions is on hold due to fog in the area surrounding Dover International Speedway.

Drivers and NASCAR officials are waiting for the fog to lift.

In addition, NASCAR jet dryers are on the track, clearing debris and drying the track from overnight precipitation.

The first Cup practice was originally scheduled to run from 9:05 to 9:55 a.m. ET.

The rest of the day’s schedule, which may be adjusted further depending on how quickly it takes for the fog to clear, includes (and scheduled start time):

  • Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET.
  • Cup Series final practice session from Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET.
  • Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will update this story as conditions change.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 4, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup and Xfinity teams will take to Dover International Speedway today.

Cup will have two practice sessions and Xfinity will hold its final Dash 4 Cash race of the year.

Here’s the day’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single-car/two laps (FS1)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12-12:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Allied Steel Buildings 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Trucks: Johnny Sauter holds off Brett Moffitt to win third straight at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a classic battle, Johnny Sauter held off Brett Moffitt to win Friday’s JEGS 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

It was Sauter’s third straight win at the 1-mile, all-concrete oval, his 24th career Truck victory and his first win of 2019 since returning to ThorSport Racing after losing his former ride with GMS Racing in early January. Sauter was replaced by Moffitt at GMS. Both drivers won six races apiece last season, but Moffitt won the Truck Series championship.

“When you get kicked to the curb, you feel like you have a lot to prove,” Sauter told FoxSports 1. “I can’t thank (ThorSport owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson enough.

“A couple months ago, I didn’t know if I would be racing. To get three in a row is extra special. … I was highly motivated. This is so special. It ranks right up there as one of the best wins of my career.”

Moffitt started from the pole, won Stage 1 and led a race-high 82 laps in the 200-lap event.

But Sauter, who started alongside Moffitt on the front row, powered to the lead – including winning Stage 2 – and methodically pulled away in the final 20 laps. Even a late caution with 10 laps – and the resulting restart with five laps to go – didn’t keep Sauter, who led a total of 43 laps in the race, from taking the checkered flag.

Sauter also closed in on points leader Grant Enfinger with the win. Sauter moved up from fourth to second place, and is just four points now behind Enfinger.

Third through 10th place were: Harrison Burton, Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain.

Click here for full race results.

Click here for updated point standings.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter (second stage win of season)

WHAT’S NEXT: Digital Ally 250, Friday May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski