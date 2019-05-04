Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Christopher Bell takes third Xfinity win of season at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell rallied in the second half to win his second straight race at Dover International Speedway, the third win of this season and the 11th of his Xfinity Series career in Saturday’s Allied Steel Buildings 200.

In addition to the win, Bell also earned a cool $100,000 as the highest finishing Xfinity Dash 4 Cash driver, out-dueling Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Gray Gaulding.

Bell led 44 of the race’s 200 laps around the 1-mile concrete oval. Justin Allgaier finished second, followed by Reddick, Cole Custer and Briscoe.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve had really fast race cars but just weren’t able to capitalize on it,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job to get me out first to control the restarts. I knew once we got to the front, we were going to be tough to beat.

“This is one of my favorite tracks because you can move around, kind of find different lines and get going.”

Click here for full results.

Click here for the updated Xfinity Series point standings.

Custer led a race-high 156 laps but fell back in the latter quarter of the race as Bell would not be denied.

“It’s really frustrating when you lead that many laps,” Custer told FS1. “You just can’t give up your track position here. Everybody wants to win here at Dover, that’s why it’s so frustrating.

“It’s about the hardest track to pass at that we go to. We just couldn’t get it all back. We were so good and feel like we didn’t take advantage of a great car today. It’s good we had so much speed to compete with those guys, but we need to figure out a way of beating them every weekend.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Zane Smith and Michael Annett.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer (led all 45 laps)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer (led all 45 laps)

NOTABLE: Saturday was the final of the four Dash 4 Cash races. It’s also the second time Bell has won the $100,000 top prize this year in those four races.

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300, May 25, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

He’s back: Jimmie Johnson on top at Dover in final Cup practice

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Given he’s won there a record 11 times, Jimmie Johnson was right back at home in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup practice at Dover International Speedway.

Johnson was fastest among the 37 drivers that took to the 1-mile concrete oval, with a speed of 161.863 mph.

However, Johnson’s top speed in 59 laps was over 4 mph slower than Friday’s pole qualifying speed of 165.960 mph by Chase Elliott.

Dover is the last track Johnson won at, back in 2017. He comes into Sunday’s race riding a 69-race winless streak, the longest of his career.

Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest Toyota driver, second to Johnson, at 161.718 mph, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones (161.435 mph).

Kyle Larson was fourth (161.139 mph), followed by Aric Almirola (160.908 mph), Daniel Suarez (160.865), William Byron (160.829), Kurt Busch (160.406), Clint Bowyer (160.299) and Elliott (160.206).

The Gander RV 400 kicks off Sunday afternoon at 2 pm ET (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NOTES: Aric Almirola, Michael McDowell, Matt Tifft and Quin Houff all had their practice session shortened by 15 minutes in the final session for penalties from Friday’s pre-qualifying inspection. … Saturday morning’s first Cup practice was cancelled due to lingering fog in the Dover, Delaware area.

Click here for the final practice speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Cole Custer takes pole for this afternoon’s Xfinity race at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Custer earned his second Xfinity Series pole of the season and will lead the field to the green in this afternoon’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Driving the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang, Custer covered the 1-mile, concrete track at 157.329 mph. It was his eighth pole of his Xfinity career.

“I think (single car qualifying) is exciting, but it’s stressful as a driver, at least for me,” Custer told Fox Sports 1. “You’re going down that long pit road, especially if you’re going out late, and you’re just psyching yourself out the whole time, should I drive in this deep or this deep.

“You just have to stay focused with what you’re doing. I think there’s going to be some good guys out there, but we definitely have a good car that could be here for a win.”

Justin Allgaier, who failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, leading to the ejection from the speedway of his car chief, bounced back to join Custer on the front row with a speed of 157.219 mph.

Third through 10th were Austin Cindric (157.054 mph), Christopher Bell (157.048), Tyler Reddick (157.034), Zane Smith (156.461), Chase Briscoe (156.386), Brandon Jones (156.162), Noah Gragson (156.114) and Ross Chastain (156.074).

The race is slated to begin later this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full qualifying report.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series competes in this afternoon’s Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s Dash 4 Cash race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Collin Burich, North American Sales, Allied Steel Buildings, will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:46 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 1 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1:30 p.m. by Captain Ryan Taylor-Byers, Dover Air Force Base Chaplain. Technical Sergeant Justin Allen and the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier won this race last year, finishing ahead of Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Christopher Bell won last fall’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Cole Custer and Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row lineup.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

UPDATE: Fog lifting, Xfinity qualifying underway at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 4, 2019, 9:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE as of 10:35 a.m. ET

The fog that led to the cancellation of the first of two NASCAR Cup practices Saturday at Dover International Speedway is continuing to lift and track activity is underway at the one-mile, all-concrete oval.

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, which was scheduled to begin at 10:10 a.m. ET, was delayed for about 25 minutes, but action has begun on-track.

One thing of note related to Xfinity qualifying: The No. 7 Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier has failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, leading to the ejection of his team’s car chief from the Speedway grounds.

Following the delayed Xfinity qualifying, NASCAR Cup’s final practice is slated to begin at Noon ET.

FIRST UPDATE 9:50 a.m. ET

NASCAR has cancelled the first of Saturday’s two NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Dover International Speedway due to heavy fog that continues to linger around the Dover, Delaware area.

The Cup practice session, the second of three scheduled for this weekend, was originally slated to be held from 9:05 to 9: 55 a.m. ET.

For now, Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET is still on as scheduled. The third and final Cup practice of the weekend, set for Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET, is also still on, as is the Allied Steel Buildings 200 Xfinity Series race at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will continue to update this story as conditions change.

ORIGINAL STORY

The first of two Saturday NASCAR Cup practice sessions is on hold due to fog in the area surrounding Dover International Speedway.

Drivers and NASCAR officials are waiting for the fog to lift.

In addition, NASCAR jet dryers are on the track, clearing debris and drying the track from overnight precipitation.

The first Cup practice was originally scheduled to run from 9:05 to 9:55 a.m. ET.

The rest of the day’s schedule, which may be adjusted further depending on how quickly it takes for the fog to clear, includes (and scheduled start time):

  • Xfinity Series qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET.
  • Cup Series final practice session from Noon to 12:50 p.m. ET.
  • Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Talk will update this story as conditions change.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 