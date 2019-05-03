Trucks: Johnny Sauter holds off Brett Moffitt to win third straight at Dover

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

In a classic battle, Johnny Sauter held off Brett Moffitt to win Friday’s JEGS 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

It was Sauter’s third straight win at the 1-mile, all-concrete oval, his 24th career Truck victory and his first win of 2019 since returning to ThorSport Racing after losing his former ride with GMS Racing in early January. Sauter was replaced by Moffitt at GMS. Both drivers won six races apiece last season, but Moffitt won the Truck Series championship.

“When you get kicked to the curb, you feel like you have a lot to prove,” Sauter told FoxSports 1. “I can’t thank (ThorSport owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson enough.

“A couple months ago, I didn’t know if I would be racing. To get three in a row is extra special. … I was highly motivated. This is so special. It ranks right up there as one of the best wins of my career.”

Moffitt started from the pole, won Stage 1 and led a race-high 82 laps in the 200-lap event.

But Sauter, who started alongside Moffitt on the front row, powered to the lead – including winning Stage 2 – and methodically pulled away in the final 20 laps. Even a late caution with 10 laps – and the resulting restart with five laps to go – didn’t keep Sauter, who led a total of 43 laps in the race, from taking the checkered flag.

Third through 10th place were: Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain.

We’ll have the full race results and updated point standings shortly. Please check back.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter (second stage win of season)

WHAT’S NEXT: Digital Ally 250, Friday May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Speedway.

