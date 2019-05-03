Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Gray Gaulding ready to gamble for $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at Dover

By Daniel McFadinMay 3, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Gray Gaulding is clear what Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway represents to him.

Of the four drivers who will compete for the last of four $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prizes, Gaulding has more to win and lose.

“We’ve got a 1-in-4 chance to win $100,000,” Gaulding told NBC Sports. “For the Tyler Reddicks and the Chris Bells and Chase Briscoes, yeah, I’m not throwing any shade at them. If they win it, that’s great.

“But realistically, if they don’t win it, it’s not going to hurt the performance of their car. With us, if we win it, we’re putting that right back into our race team.”

Gaulding, who drives SS Green Light Racing’s No. 08 Chevrolet, is one of the unlikeliest drivers to get the chance to compete for the $100,00 prize.

Among the drivers to take part in the four Dash 4 Cash races this year, he’s the only one who doesn’t compete for Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing or JR Motorsports.

The underdog shot at the prize is a result of Gaulding’s second-place finish last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

It was Gaulding’s first top five in 84 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. It was also the best finish for team owner Bobby Dotter in 172 Xfinity starts since 1995.

“We need that money to keep running the way we’ve been running to make it all work,” Gaulding said. “I feel like for us it’s more of a ‘must go win it’ than the other three guys.

“I think I kind of have an edge on them as far as doing whatever it takes to win the hundred grand. If I have to bump somebody out of the way to win the hundred grand for 20th place, I’m going to bump them out of the way. That’s just how hungry we are to make this happen. We have a lot on the line this weekend.”

While Gaulding’s late-race surge at Talladega to finish behind Reddick may have been surprising, Gaulding’s team has been consistent through 10 races. After a 34th-place finish at Daytona, Gaulding hasn’t finished worse than 21st and has three top 15s.

Before the season began, Gaulding made a promise to Dotter, who he has known since he first moved to North Carolina as a kid.

“I’m going to be your best salesman this year,” Gaulding said. “I’m going to show people with me driving and the crew members we have and how you own this race team, we can go out and not be a 25th-place team or a 30th-place team. We’re going do things with very little.

“Sure enough, that’s what we’ve done.”

They’ve done so with help from sponsors like Panini, a sports card collecting company. They sponsored Gaulding at Bristol after his father, Dwayne, made a cold call. After Gaulding finished 15th, he talked with Panini VP of Marketing Jason Howarth about keeping the party going.

“We said, ‘Hey, here’s the deal. If you can find a way to pull off a way to get me an engine for Talladega, we will go there and have a chance to win,'” Gaulding said. “If they didn’t do what they did for Talladega, we definitely wouldn’t have had the chance to win.”

Panini came to the 21-year-old’s rescue this week. When Gaulding’s original sponsor for Dover fell through, Panini returned as an associate sponsor. Gaulding’s primary sponsor will be World Wide Safety Consulting.

While Gaulding’s team will be able to afford a full set of tires, they won’t be able to lease an engine from ECR as it did for Talladega.

But Gaulding thinks the nature of Dover could be forgiving to the team despite its lack of a top-tier engine.

He also is hoping for an assist from Mother Nature.

“I feel Dover’s one of those tracks that if your car is handling well and your car is driving good on older tires you can make up for a little bit of a difference,” Gaulding said.

“If we were able to work some pit strategy and stay out and gamble on winning the race or just finishing in front of those other three guys to win the $100,000, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re gambling as much as we can on this race in trying to win that Dash 4 Cash.”

Kyle Larson ‘thankful’ that safety equipment worked in Talladega crash

By Dustin LongMay 3, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Kyle Larson said he saw the in-car video of his Talladega crash for the first time Friday and joked it made him feel like “I’m really tougher.”

Larson was involved in a multi-car crash on the last lap of last weekend’s race at Talladega. He was hit on the right side by William Byron‘s car. That sent Larson’s car sliding toward the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch. The right rear tire of Larson’s car began to lift off the pavement as he approached the wall.

“I was not expecting it to do that at all,” Larson said Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Larson’s car was nearly perpendicular to the pavement when he hit the barrier and flipped multiple times.

“It’s pretty crazy how much everything stretches,” Larson said of his crash. “My seat belts, my harness, everything stretch with an impact like that. So, I stretched far enough that my head hit the steering wheel a little bit. And with each tumble, just the jolts that my body went through was pretty crazy to see. And then you slow it down and look at how the chassis is flexing when it makes contact with the pavement, it’s pretty incredible. We’re driving heavy vehicles. So, for it to hold up as well as it did was pretty amazing.

“I’m just thankful that the chassis and all my safety equipment held up good.”

Larson was uninjured in the accident.

NASCAR has stated that it would analyze the crash to determine why the car got airborne.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in NASCAR,” Larson said. “I’ve been involved in some big crashes. It seems like with any crash I’ve been in or that other drivers have been in, they’ve made improvements from them and made the cars safer and all that. So yeah, they have a lot of smart people in the safety area of their business. I’m confident that they’ll look at it and make improvements from it.”

Brett Moffitt takes pole for today’s Truck race at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Defending Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt captured the pole for today’s JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway with a speed of 161.413 mph.

It was Moffitt’s first pole of the season, but also his fifth top-five starting spot in the season’s first six races. 

Moffitt’s speed was 1.5 mph faster than Johnny Sauter (159.922 mph), who will also start on the front row. 

Qualifying third through fifth were Sheldon Creed (159.865 mph), Stewart Friesen (159.659 mph) and Matt Crafton (159.567 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Grant Enfinger (159.468 mph), Raphael Lessard (159.158), Brennan Poole (158.849), Harrison Burton (158.828) and Tyler Ankrum (158.807).

A total of 31 trucks qualified. A 32nd truck, driven by Ryan Sieg, did not record a qualifying time and will start from the back of the field for this afternoon’s race.

The JEGS 200 will take the green flag later this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Are speeds too fast at Dover? Drivers offer their opinion

By Dustin LongMay 3, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Kyle Busch says he thinks the speeds are too fast at Dover International Speedway this weekend and cautions how that could impact Sunday’s race.

Cars have 750 horsepower and more downforce this weekend as part of the new package for this season. That’s led to eye-popping speeds.

Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap in Cup practice Friday at 168.445 mph. His lap was 4 mph faster than the track qualifying record of 164.444 mph set in June 2014 by Brad Keselowski. Twenty-three cars were faster than Keselowski’s track record Friday in practice. 

Kurt Busch’s lap Friday was 10 mph faster than Kyle Larson’s pole-winning lap of 158.103 mph for this event a year ago.

“There’s no question that you feel you’re going really fast,” Kyle Busch said. “It’s really fast. It’s probably too fast. The faster we tend to go in the middle of the corners doesn’t always produce the best racing.

“It’s going to be big numbers obviously in qualifying. but we’ll see how that transfers to the race. I’m not overly excited about it.”

Asked what is too fast, Busch said: “You pretty much know as a driver what too fast is. If you have a problem here now with the speeds we’re carrying through the corners, it’s going to hurt. It’s really going to hurt. The faster you go, the harder you’re going to hit the wall.

“Eventually there comes a point where it could be too fast for a stock car. Whether that it is or not, I guess that is for people other than myself to think. I’d much rather appreciate racing and being able to race at a more tolerable speed than what we’re going right now.”

He was then asked if the sport is approaching the danger zone and Busch said: “no question.”

Eleven-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson didn’t share all of Busch’s concerns.

“From a safety standpoint, I don’t have big concerns,” Johnson said. “The type of racing we’ll see on Sunday, I am nervous about that. The faster we go, the harder it is to pass, the wider the race track needs to be. The critical areas around this track are pretty narrow and there’s really one groove around the bottom in most years I’ve been here.

“The tall spoiler, the higher speeds, I think that’s going to make the cars very difficult to really pass the car in front of you. From that standpoint, I think track position is important and that’s where my concerns are.”

Talladega winner Chase Elliott didn’t raise as much concern about the speeds.

“You’re paid to go fast so let’s go fast, I guess,” he said. “It’s not fun hitting something real hard anytime you do. Certainly isn’t going to be when you do it at these speeds. It’s definitely physical for sure. I think this is going to be a very, very physical race on Sunday, especially if the sun comes out and it’s hot.

“It’s fast. Is it too fast? Like I said, this is our job. It’s what we signed up for.”

Martin Truex Jr. said drivers are on the throttle now more than they have ever been at this track.

“I can’t explain to you how fast it feels,” he said. “It’s pretty hairy out there. Pretty wild ride, a lot of fun, but you’ve got to really attack. We went faster every time we hit the race track without doing a whole lot to our car, just trying to figure out where the limit is because it’s something we just haven’t done here before like this.”

Truex also noted how the faster speeds could impact the racing.

“There’s no question it’s going to be harder to get close to someone as fast as we’re going,” he said. “It’s really fast. Obviously you don’t want to hit anything. It’s a race car, there’s always danger involved, I guess.”

Here is what some other drivers said:

Alex Bowman: “I think that we are paid to go fast. We are supposed to be the 40 best race car drivers and doing our jobs.  Part of our job is to go fast. I am not going to complain about going too fast by any means, but we are definitely pretty quick … “I don’t think there really is such a thing as too fast. But it’s really fast and it’s going to be hard to pass and super tough to race. But I am all for it.”

Ty Dillon: “I think it’s not a good speed, at least for a race. I think if it’s a different kind of series, maybe; but I think it’s gotten too fast. I think it’s going to be tough to put on a good race. But we’re all going to go out here and do the best we can. But, if something out of your control happens and you hit the wall at some of these speeds in qualifying, we’re getting into the danger of people are going to get hurt. And, I don’t think it’s a very smart thing.”

Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric are fastest in two Xfinity practices at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Austin Cindric was fastest in Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series practice at Dover International Speedway.

Cindric was one of only two Ford-powered drivers in the top seven, with a best speed 152.749 mph, tops among the 33 cars that took to the track for the session. However, Cindric’s speed was more than 3 mph slower than Tyler Reddick‘s field-leading speed in the first practice session earlier in the day.

Riley Herbst was second fastest (152.698 mph), followed by Justin Haley (152.659 mph), Tyler Reddick (152.297 mph), who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day, and Zane Smith (152.233 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Cole Custer (152.033 mph), Noah Gragson (151.515), Justin Allgaier (151.496), John Hunter Nemechek (151.330) and Brandon Brown (151.286).

Qualifying takes place Saturday, prior to the Allied Steel Buildings 200 Xfinity Series race.

Click here for the full speed chart.

FIRST PRACTICE SESSION:

Tyler Reddick was fastest in the first of Friday’s two Xfinity Series practices at Dover International Speedway.

Reddick, in a Chevrolet, was the only driver over 155 mph, covering the one-mile concrete oval at 155.918 mph, hitting that speed in the closing minutes of the session.

Cole Custer and his Ford were second fastest (154.579 mph), followed by Kaz Grala’s Chevrolet (154.540 mph), Zane Smith’s Chevy (154.222) and Austin Cindric’s Ford (153.899 mph)

Sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier (153.715 mph), Chase Briscoe (153.636), Christopher Bell (153.309), Michael Annett (152.834) and Noah Gragson (152.672).

A total of 33 drivers took to the track. A 34th driver, Tommy Joe Martins, did not record a speed.

Click here for the speed chart from Friday’s first practice.

