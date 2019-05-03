Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Friday 5: Is time running out for Cup playoff hopefuls?

By Dustin LongMay 3, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
While the Cup playoff field won’t be set for another four months, there is a shrinking window for those not already in the top 16 in points as the series heads this weekend to Dover International Speedway.

Since 2017 — when stage racing and stage points were added — 84.3% of the drivers who were in a playoff spot after 10 races made the playoffs that year.

Take out those who already had wins to be playoff eligible at this point in the season and 81.8% of the remaining drivers in a playoff spot after 10 races made it to NASCAR’s postseason the previous two years.

That’s good news for the drivers in the top 16 in points now. Last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway was the 10th of the Cup season.

What’s also telling is that 13 of last year’s 16 playoff drivers are in the top 16 at this point in the season. That’s despite rule changes intended to make the racing tighter and possibly give more drivers chances for better finishes or wins.

The three drivers in a playoff spot this year who were not in that position at this time last year are Chase Elliott (seventh in points this season), Daniel Suarez (12th) and Austin Dillon (13th). They replace Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who were all in a playoff spot at this time last year.

So far, those who have earned a playoff spot with a win this season (provided they start every race) are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Elliott.

With NASCAR’s system of win and you’re in the playoffs, anything can happen. A fuel-mileage race can create a surprise winner or a pit gamble can help someone score an unexpected victory. Maybe a rain-shortened race leads to a new winner.

But it doesn’t always work that way. Last season, no driver outside a playoff spot won any of the final 16 regular-season races.

In 2017, two drivers outside playoff spots won in the final 16 regular-season races to make the postseason. Dillon was 22nd in points entering the Coca-Cola 600 and won that race on a fuel-mileage gamble. Kasey Kahne was 22nd in points later that season entering the Brickyard 400. He won that race in the second overtime.

The question becomes how much will those not in a playoff spot now gamble to score a win and secure a spot instead of having to rely on points to make it. This will be worth watching in the coming weeks.

2. A year later

Talladega winner Chase Elliott has made the biggest jump in the standings compared to where he was after 10 races last year.

A year ago, Elliott was 18th. He is seventh this year, moving up 11 spots. Other big gainers among the top 30 from last year are: Daniel Suarez (up nine spots to 12th this year), Ty Dillon (up five spots to 22nd), Denny Hamlin (up four spots to third) and Austin Dillon (up four spots to 13th).

Those who have fallen the most this year from this point last season: Kyle Larson (dropped 11 spots to 21st), Clint Bowyer (down six spots to 10th this year), Bubba Wallace (down six spots to 28th this year), Erik Jones (down five spots to 18th this season) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (down five spots to 20th this season).

3. Familiar ground

It has been nearly two years since Jimmie Johnson last won a Cup race, but he’s back this weekend at Dover International Speedway, the site of his most recent victory.

Jimmie Johnson winning at Dover in 2017. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Johnson won his 83rd career Cup race June 4, 2017, at Dover to tie him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the career victory list. That win was Johnson’s 11th at Dover, most of any driver.

In the 69 races since, Johnson has four top-five finishes and 21 top-10 finishes. He’s led 149 laps during that time. His best finish since that last win is third. He placed third at the fall Dover race in 2017 and third at the spring Bristol race last year. His best finish this season is fifth at Texas. He has four top-10 finishes in the first 10 races of this year.

“The first couple of downforce races we were not where we needed to be,” Johnson said of this season. “I think we’ve kind of rallied back and put some speed in our cars and are going the right way. Based on performance, I would say we are at a ‘C’ but I know the distance we’ve made up here recently.

“If there’s an effort score, I want to score my team really high because we’re working really hard to get there. But at the end of the day, the results are results and we know we’ve got to get better. I feel like we’re headed into ‘B’ territory right now.”

4. Tight rookie battle 

In the Xfinity Series, the rookie race features a tie for first. John Hunter Nemechek and Chase Briscoe are tied for first with 295 points each. Noah Gragson is third with 284 points. Justin Haley is next with 273 points. Brandon Brown completes the top five with 180 points.

5. All for some popcorn?

According to LehighValleyLive.com, two eighth graders have been accused of arson after lighting an abandoned building at Nazareth Speedway on fire last weekend.

Nazareth Speedway hosted what is now the Xfinity Series from 1988-2004 but has sat abandoned since. Martin Truex Jr. won the last NASCAR race there.

Police said that the boys, one age 14 and the other 15, showed up on Snapchat recorded by one of the boys at the scene as the fire burned. According to police, the story says that before the fire, one of the boys stole lighter fluid, a lighter and Jiffy Pop popcorn from a nearby supermarket. According to police, the boys attempted to heat the Jiffy Pop from the fire.

NASCAR Cup Awards to be in Nashville through 2020

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT
The move of the NASCAR Cup Awards from Las Vegas to Nashville will not be a one-and-done affair.

Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation, confirmed to NBC Sports on Thursday that the banquet agreement is through 2020.

We have agreed to a two-year deal to host their awards week,” Spyridon told NBC Sports in an email. “They (and we) are still working on what that will look like but to (the) best of my knowledge it will have a fan facing component.”

Spyridon’s comment came after an online report Thursday afternoon by The Tennessean stating that NASCAR President Steve Phelps told the Associated Press Sports Editors Commissioners that the banquet will not only be held December 5, as had previously been reported, but also in 2020.

The Awards Banquet had been held in Las Vegas from 2009-18. Prior to that, it had been held in New York City for more than 25 years.

Truck Series practice report from Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter was fastest in the final of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Thursday at Dover International Speedway.

Sauter posted a top speed of 156.958 mph around the 1-mile track. Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (156.508 mph), Stewart Friesen (156.223), Harrison Burton (156.033) and Jesse Little (155.072).

Burton recorded the most laps in the session with 60.

Sheldon Creed had the best 10-lap average at 152.136 mph.

First practice

Raphael Lessard was fastest in the first practice session.

Lessard covered the 1-mile concrete oval at a speed of 154.999 mph.

Moffitt was second-fastest (154.540 mph), followed by Austin Hill (154.222), Sauter (154.222) and Todd Gilliland (153.984).

Sixth through 10th were Friesen (153.840 mph), Burton (153.427), Matt Crafton 9153.381), Ross Chastain (153.218) and Grant Enfinger (152.886).

The two practice sessions were the first on-track action for the Trucks since the Vankor 350 race on March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Qualifying is Friday, followed by the JEGS 200 race.

Ryan Newman looking for some of his old Dover magic this weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Ryan Newman has lived up to his nickname, “Rocket Man,” countless times in his NASCAR career.

Now he’s living up to his surname. Since joining Roush Fenway Racing this season, Newman – particularly of late – has been driving like a new man in the No. 6 Ford.

In his last four races, Newman has finished 11th (Texas), ninth (at both Bristol and Richmond) and a season-high seventh this past Sunday at Talladega, the first time he has had three straight top 10s since 2017. He’s also earned 23 stage points in three of those four events.

I’m proud of what we are building together as a team this year, (crew chief) Scott Graves, myself and the guys,” Newman said in a media release. “I think if you look at our package and the history of Roush Fenway Racing, the No. 6 car and our sport, it’s proven to be a very competitive car and I’m happy to be able to make steps in that direction to be more competitive.”

Also during that same time, he’s climbed from 19th to 13th in the Cup points standings.

It’s the best run of consecutive races for the No. 6 team since NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin had four straight top 10s in the 2006 season.

We are making steps in the right direction,” Newman said. “It’s been a new situation for me. Not just with Roush Fenway, but a new rules package, new manufacturer and many other factors. But, I’ve been pleased with our progress and we will continue to work at it each week and get better each week and we will see just how competitive we can be as the season progresses.”

And now, as he prepares for this Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway, Newman not only has a good run of momentum going, he has the potential to earn his first Cup win since 2017 (spring race at Phoenix) and only his second win since capturing the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

The reason for such optimism is simple: Of his 18 career Cup wins, Newman has enjoyed the best success of his career on Dover’s 1-mile concrete surface, as well as at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has three wins and seven top fives at each track.

Dover has always been a favorite of mine, but one that requires toughness inside the car,” Newman said. “It’s so unique in the way you have to manage the corners and getting the setup right is key for a solid day. We’ve been able to continue our upward trend so we’re looking forward to having some more fun this weekend.”

Daniel Hemric to compete in Slinger Nationals

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric will return to his racing roots to compete in the July 9 Slinger Nationals, Slinger Super Speedway announced Wednesday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver will make his debut in the super late model race, which is held on the 1/4-mile track in Slinger, Wisconsin. This year’s race is the 40th edition of the event.

Hemric is a former champion in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the Blizzard Series and Southern Super Series.

“Slinger is one of the best short tracks in the country — a place I’ve wanted to race at for many years,” Hemric said in a press release. “The Nationals is one of the top events and has been won by some of the best drivers in racing.”

Hemric won’t be the only NASCAR driver competing in the race. He will join Wisconsin natives Matt Kenseth and Johnny Sauter in the field. Former Xfinity Series driver and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski is also entered.

Hemric will drive a super late model for Wimmer Motorsports.

“I’ve never raced late models in the state of Wisconsin, and I know they have a rich racing history there,” Hemric said. “I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with some of those guys at the Nationals this year.”

The race will be held the Tuesday between Cup races at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

The list of NASCAR drivers who have won the Slinger Nationals includes Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle (four wins), Kyle Busch and Kenseth, who has won the race seven times. He last won the event in 2016.

