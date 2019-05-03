Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


Chase Elliott breaks track record to take Cup pole at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT
When you’re hot, you’re hot. Such is the case with Chase Elliott.

Fresh off his win last Sunday at Talladega, the Hendrick Motorsports driver earned his second pole of the season (first was at Bristol) and the sixth of his Cup career Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Elliott, who won at last fall’s playoff race at Dover, covered the 1-mile concrete track at a speed of 165.960 mph, shattering the track record of 164.444 mph, set in June 2014 by Brad Keselowski. The top five qualifiers all broke Keselowski’s mark.

“(The track is) super fast, the corner speeds are just so high, just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I felt we’ve been carrying,” Elliott told Fox Sports 1. “It was a lot of fun.

“This place can be either a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful. Today it was a fun one. Team Hendrick 1-2 is awesome. Hopefully we can back it up on Sunday.”

Elliott led a two other Hendrick drivers in the top five: William Byron will start alongside him on the front row. It’s the fourth time this season that HMS has captured both spots on the front row. Alex Bowman qualified fifth (164.707 mph). The other HMS driver, 11-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson, qualified 12th (163.347 mph).

At 23 years old, Elliott is also the youngest Cup pole winner at Dover.

Fellow Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson, who has been mired in a season-long slump, qualified third (165.464 mph). Joey Logano was the highest Ford driver (fourth, 164.722 mph).

The top Toyota driver was Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (eighth, 164.151 mph). Points leader Kyle Busch struggled in qualifying. He will start 22nd  (161.921 mph). It his worst qualifying start at Dover during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Also, Aric Almirola‘s car chief was ejected after the team failed inspection twice before qualifying. No other team failed inspection as many times Friday.

There will be two more Cup practice sessions on Saturday, followed by Sunday’s race.

Click here for full qualifying speed report.

Trucks: Johnny Sauter holds off Brett Moffitt to win third straight at Dover


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
In a classic battle, Johnny Sauter held off Brett Moffitt to win Friday’s JEGS 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

It was Sauter’s third straight win at the 1-mile, all-concrete oval, his 24th career Truck victory and his first win of 2019 since returning to ThorSport Racing after losing his former ride with GMS Racing in early January. Sauter was replaced by Moffitt at GMS. Both drivers won six races apiece last season, but Moffitt won the Truck Series championship.

“When you get kicked to the curb, you feel like you have a lot to prove,” Sauter told FoxSports 1. “I can’t thank (ThorSport owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson enough.

“A couple months ago, I didn’t know if I would be racing. To get three in a row is extra special. … I was highly motivated. This is so special. It ranks right up there as one of the best wins of my career.”

Moffitt started from the pole, won Stage 1 and led a race-high 82 laps in the 200-lap event.

But Sauter, who started alongside Moffitt on the front row, powered to the lead – including winning Stage 2 – and methodically pulled away in the final 20 laps. Even a late caution with 10 laps – and the resulting restart with five laps to go – didn’t keep Sauter, who led a total of 43 laps in the race, from taking the checkered flag.

Third through 10th place were: Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain.

We’ll have the full race results and updated point standings shortly. Please check back.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Brett Moffitt (first stage win of season)

STAGE 2 WINNER: Johnny Sauter (second stage win of season)

WHAT’S NEXT: Digital Ally 250, Friday May 10, 8:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Speedway.

Starting lineup for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron will start Sunday’s Gander RV 500 at Dover International Speedway from the front row.

Elliott took the pole with a speed of 165.960 mph, obliterating the former track record of 164.444 mph set in June 2014 by Brad Keselowski.

Byron’s speed was 165.555 mph.

In addition to Elliott and Byron, three others exceeded Keselowski’s now former track record.

Click here for the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson ‘thankful’ that safety equipment worked in Talladega crash

By Dustin LongMay 3, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT
Kyle Larson said he saw the in-car video of his Talladega crash for the first time Friday and joked it made him feel like “I’m really tougher.”

Larson was involved in a multi-car crash on the last lap of last weekend’s race at Talladega. He was hit on the right side by William Byron‘s car. That sent Larson’s car sliding toward the inside SAFER barrier on the backstretch. The right rear tire of Larson’s car began to lift off the pavement as he approached the wall.

“I was not expecting it to do that at all,” Larson said Friday at Dover International Speedway.

Larson’s car was nearly perpendicular to the pavement when he hit the barrier and flipped multiple times.

“It’s pretty crazy how much everything stretches,” Larson said of his crash. “My seat belts, my harness, everything stretch with an impact like that. So, I stretched far enough that my head hit the steering wheel a little bit. And with each tumble, just the jolts that my body went through was pretty crazy to see. And then you slow it down and look at how the chassis is flexing when it makes contact with the pavement, it’s pretty incredible. We’re driving heavy vehicles. So, for it to hold up as well as it did was pretty amazing.

“I’m just thankful that the chassis and all my safety equipment held up good.”

Larson was uninjured in the accident.

NASCAR has stated that it would analyze the crash to determine why the car got airborne.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in NASCAR,” Larson said. “I’ve been involved in some big crashes. It seems like with any crash I’ve been in or that other drivers have been in, they’ve made improvements from them and made the cars safer and all that. So yeah, they have a lot of smart people in the safety area of their business. I’m confident that they’ll look at it and make improvements from it.”

Brett Moffitt takes pole for today’s Truck race at Dover


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 3, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT
Defending Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt captured the pole for today’s JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway with a speed of 161.413 mph.

It was Moffitt’s first pole of the season, but also his fifth top-five starting spot in the season’s first six races. 

Moffitt’s speed was 1.5 mph faster than Johnny Sauter (159.922 mph), who will also start on the front row. 

Qualifying third through fifth were Sheldon Creed (159.865 mph), Stewart Friesen (159.659 mph) and Matt Crafton (159.567 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Grant Enfinger (159.468 mph), Raphael Lessard (159.158), Brennan Poole (158.849), Harrison Burton (158.828) and Tyler Ankrum (158.807).

A total of 31 trucks qualified. A 32nd truck, driven by Ryan Sieg, did not record a qualifying time and will start from the back of the field for this afternoon’s race.

The JEGS 200 will take the green flag later this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Click here for qualifying results and row-by-row lineup.

