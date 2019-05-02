Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


Truck Series practice report from Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Johnny Sauter was fastest in the final of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Thursday at Dover International Speedway.

Sauter posted a top speed of 156.958 mph around the 1-mile track. Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (156.508 mph), Stewart Friesen (156.223), Harrison Burton (156.033) and Jesse Little (155.072).

Burton recorded the most laps in the session with 60.

Sheldon Creed had the best 10-lap average at 152.136 mph.

First practice

Raphael Lessard was fastest in the first practice session.

Lessard covered the 1-mile concrete oval at a speed of 154.999 mph.

Moffitt was second-fastest (154.540 mph), followed by Austin Hill (154.222), Sauter (154.222) and Todd Gilliland (153.984).

Sixth through 10th were Friesen (153.840 mph), Burton (153.427), Matt Crafton 9153.381), Ross Chastain (153.218) and Grant Enfinger (152.886).

The two practice sessions were the first on-track action for the Trucks since the Vankor 350 race on March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Qualifying is Friday, followed by the JEGS 200 race.

Ryan Newman looking for some of his old Dover magic this weekend


By Jerry BonkowskiMay 2, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
Ryan Newman has lived up to his nickname, “Rocket Man,” countless times in his NASCAR career.

Now he’s living up to his surname. Since joining Roush Fenway Racing this season, Newman – particularly of late – has been driving like a new man in the No. 6 Ford.

In his last four races, Newman has finished 11th (Texas), ninth (at both Bristol and Richmond) and a season-high seventh this past Sunday at Talladega, the first time he has had three straight top 10s since 2017. He’s also earned 23 stage points in three of those four events.

I’m proud of what we are building together as a team this year, (crew chief) Scott Graves, myself and the guys,” Newman said in a media release. “I think if you look at our package and the history of Roush Fenway Racing, the No. 6 car and our sport, it’s proven to be a very competitive car and I’m happy to be able to make steps in that direction to be more competitive.”

Also during that same time, he’s climbed from 19th to 13th in the Cup points standings.

It’s the best run of consecutive races for the No. 6 team since NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin had four straight top 10s in the 2006 season.

We are making steps in the right direction,” Newman said. “It’s been a new situation for me. Not just with Roush Fenway, but a new rules package, new manufacturer and many other factors. But, I’ve been pleased with our progress and we will continue to work at it each week and get better each week and we will see just how competitive we can be as the season progresses.”

And now, as he prepares for this Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway, Newman not only has a good run of momentum going, he has the potential to earn his first Cup win since 2017 (spring race at Phoenix) and only his second win since capturing the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

The reason for such optimism is simple: Of his 18 career Cup wins, Newman has enjoyed the best success of his career on Dover’s 1-mile concrete surface, as well as at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has three wins and seven top fives at each track.

Dover has always been a favorite of mine, but one that requires toughness inside the car,” Newman said. “It’s so unique in the way you have to manage the corners and getting the setup right is key for a solid day. We’ve been able to continue our upward trend so we’re looking forward to having some more fun this weekend.”

Daniel Hemric to compete in Slinger Nationals


By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric will return to his racing roots to compete in the July 9 Slinger Nationals, Slinger Super Speedway announced Wednesday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver will make his debut in the super late model race, which is held on the 1/4-mile track in Slinger, Wisconsin. This year’s race is the 40th edition of the event.

Hemric is a former champion in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the Blizzard Series and Southern Super Series.

“Slinger is one of the best short tracks in the country — a place I’ve wanted to race at for many years,” Hemric said in a press release. “The Nationals is one of the top events and has been won by some of the best drivers in racing.”

Hemric won’t be the only NASCAR driver competing in the race. He will join Wisconsin natives Matt Kenseth and Johnny Sauter in the field. Former Xfinity Series driver and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski is also entered.

Hemric will drive a super late model for Wimmer Motorsports.

“I’ve never raced late models in the state of Wisconsin, and I know they have a rich racing history there,” Hemric said. “I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with some of those guys at the Nationals this year.”

The race will be held the Tuesday between Cup races at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

The list of NASCAR drivers who have won the Slinger Nationals includes Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle (four wins), Kyle Busch and Kenseth, who has won the race seven times. He last won the event in 2016.

NASCAR’s updated entry lists for Dover


By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will compete this weekend at Dover International Speedway. It’s the first time all three series have been in action since Texas Motor Speedway at the end of March.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race at the “Monster Mile.”

Cup – Gander RV 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 37 cars entered for the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for the fourth time.

Last year, Kevin Harvick won this race over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Chase Elliott won the playoff race over Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Xfinity – Allied Steel Buildings 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 entries for the race, which is also the final Dash 4 Cash event of the year.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Gray Gaulding will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Kaz Grala is entered in his third race driving Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Bayley Currey will drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Bell won the playoff race over Cole Custer and Allgaier.

Trucks – JEGS 200 (5 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 32 trucks entered. Three entries have been withdrawn.

AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet will be driven by Austin Wayne Self who will return to the truck after his suspension was lifted.

Ryan Sieg is entered in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet for his first Truck Series start since 2015.

Raphael Lessard is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota.

Brandon Jones is entered in KBM’s No. 51 Toyota.

Johnny Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.

NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Dover International Speedway


By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
For the first time since the end of March all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at one track on the same weekend when they visit Dover International Speedway this weekend.

The 1-mile track also will host the final Dash 4 Cash bonus race for the Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 2

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, May 3

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

12:05-12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)

1:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-truck/two laps (NASCAR.com)

2:20 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

2:30-3:20 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)

3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single-car/two laps (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

5 p.m. – JEGS 200; 200 lap/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 4

6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single-car/two laps (FS1)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12-12:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Allied Steel Buildings 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 5

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Gander RV 400; 400 laps/400 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)