Truck Series practice report from Dover

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the final of two Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice sessions Thursday at Dover International Speedway.
Sauter posted a top speed of 156.958 mph around the 1-mile track. Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.
The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (156.508 mph), Stewart Friesen (156.223), Harrison Burton (156.033) and Jesse Little (155.072).
Burton recorded the most laps in the session with 60.
Sheldon Creed had the best 10-lap average at 152.136 mph.
First practice
Raphael Lessard was fastest in the first practice session.
Lessard covered the 1-mile concrete oval at a speed of 154.999 mph.
Moffitt was second-fastest (154.540 mph), followed by Austin Hill (154.222), Sauter (154.222) and Todd Gilliland (153.984).
Sixth through 10th were Friesen (153.840 mph), Burton (153.427), Matt Crafton 9153.381), Ross Chastain (153.218) and Grant Enfinger (152.886).
The two practice sessions were the first on-track action for the Trucks since the Vankor 350 race on March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Qualifying is Friday, followed by the JEGS 200 race.
