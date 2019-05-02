NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Dover International Speedway

For the first time since the end of March all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at one track on the same weekend when they visit Dover International Speedway this weekend.
The 1-mile track also will host the final Dash 4 Cash bonus race for the Xfinity Series on Saturday.
Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Thursday, May 2
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
Friday, May 3
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open
8 a.m. – Truck garage opens
9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)
12:05-12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)
1:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-truck/two laps (NASCAR.com)
2:20 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
2:30-3:20 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)
3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single-car/two laps (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
5 p.m. – JEGS 200; 200 lap/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 4
6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single-car/two laps (FS1)
11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
12-12:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1:30 p.m. – Allied Steel Buildings 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, May 5
8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Gander RV 400; 400 laps/400 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)