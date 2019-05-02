Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR


NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
For the first time since the end of March all three of NASCAR’s national series will compete at one track on the same weekend when they visit Dover International Speedway this weekend.

The 1-mile track also will host the final Dash 4 Cash bonus race for the Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, May 2

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, May 3

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

12:05-12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)

1:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single-truck/two laps (NASCAR.com)

2:20 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

2:30-3:20 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com)

3:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single-car/two laps (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

5 p.m. – JEGS 200; 200 lap/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 4

6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single-car/two laps (FS1)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

12-12:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Allied Steel Buildings 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 5

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Gander RV 400; 400 laps/400 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daniel Hemric to compete in Slinger Nationals


By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric will return to his racing roots to compete in the July 9 Slinger Nationals, Slinger Super Speedway announced Wednesday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver will make his debut in the super late model race, which is held on the 1/4-mile track in Slinger, Wisconsin. This year’s race is the 40th edition of the event.

Hemric is a former champion in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the Blizzard Series and Southern Super Series.

“Slinger is one of the best short tracks in the country — a place I’ve wanted to race at for many years,” Hemric said in a press release. “The Nationals is one of the top events and has been won by some of the best drivers in racing.”

Hemric won’t be the only NASCAR driver competing in the race. He will join Wisconsin natives Matt Kenseth and Johnny Sauter in the field. Former Xfinity Series driver and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski is also entered.

Hemric will drive a super late model for Wimmer Motorsports.

“I’ve never raced late models in the state of Wisconsin, and I know they have a rich racing history there,” Hemric said. “I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with some of those guys at the Nationals this year.”

The race will be held the Tuesday between Cup races at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

The list of NASCAR drivers who have won the Slinger Nationals includes Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle (four wins), Kyle Busch and Kenseth, who has won the race seven times. He last won the event in 2016.

NASCAR’s updated entry lists for Dover


By Daniel McFadinMay 2, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will compete this weekend at Dover International Speedway. It’s the first time all three series have been in action since Texas Motor Speedway at the end of March.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race at the “Monster Mile.”

Cup – Gander RV 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 37 cars entered for the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for the fourth time.

Last year, Kevin Harvick won this race over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Chase Elliott won the playoff race over Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Click here for entry list

Xfinity – Allied Steel Buildings 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 entries for the race, which is also the final Dash 4 Cash event of the year.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Gray Gaulding will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Kaz Grala is entered in his third race driving Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Bayley Currey will drive Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Bell won the playoff race over Cole Custer and Allgaier.

Click here for the updated entry list.

Trucks – JEGS 200 (5 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 35 trucks entered. Three trucks will not qualify for the race.

AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet will be driven by Austin Wayne Self who will return to the truck after his suspension was lifted.

Ryan Sieg is entered in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet for his first Truck Series start since 2015.

Raphael Lessard is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota.

Brandon Jones is entered in KBM’s No. 51 Toyota.

Johnny Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.

Click here for the updated entry list.

Tyler Reddick to make second Cup start next weekend at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Reigning Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick revealed Wednesday on NASCAR America that he will make his second Cup Series start next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick will again drive the No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He made his Cup debut in the No. 31 in the Daytona 500. He started 39th and finished 27th due to a crash.

The news comes after Reddick won last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega, his first of the year and his first with RCR.

Reddick leads the Xfinity Series in top fives (seven) and top 10s (eight) and leads the points standings over Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

“That stuff helps a lot toward … helping me get back into a Cup car and it’s really cool to go to Kansas and be able to make my start there,” Reddick said.

Reddick has two Xfinity starts at Kansas. He started on the pole and finished second in 2017 and finished fifth there in 2018.

“For now this is the main focus, the main announcement,” Reddick said when asked if there were plans for more Cup starts. “(Kansas) is a place I’ve had my fair share of bouncing off the wall … but it’s a really good race car. Hoping to try my luck with this new aero package, see if I can run it wide-open right against the fence and see how fast I can go.”

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan.

They will discuss the latest news and take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.