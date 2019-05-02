Daniel Hemric to compete in Slinger Nationals

Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric will return to his racing roots to compete in the July 9 Slinger Nationals, Slinger Super Speedway announced Wednesday.

The Richard Childress Racing driver will make his debut in the super late model race, which is held on the 1/4-mile track in Slinger, Wisconsin. This year’s race is the 40th edition of the event.

Hemric is a former champion in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour, the Blizzard Series and Southern Super Series.

“Slinger is one of the best short tracks in the country — a place I’ve wanted to race at for many years,” Hemric said in a press release. “The Nationals is one of the top events and has been won by some of the best drivers in racing.”

Hemric won’t be the only NASCAR driver competing in the race. He will join Wisconsin natives Matt Kenseth and Johnny Sauter in the field. Former Xfinity Series driver and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski is also entered.

Hemric will drive a super late model for Wimmer Motorsports.

“I’ve never raced late models in the state of Wisconsin, and I know they have a rich racing history there,” Hemric said. “I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with some of those guys at the Nationals this year.”

The race will be held the Tuesday between Cup races at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway.

The list of NASCAR drivers who have won the Slinger Nationals includes Alan Kulwicki, Mark Martin, Dick Trickle (four wins), Kyle Busch and Kenseth, who has won the race seven times. He last won the event in 2016.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook