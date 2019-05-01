Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tyler Reddick to make second Cup start next weekend at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
Reigning Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick revealed Wednesday on NASCAR America that he will make his second Cup Series start next weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick will again drive the No. 31 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He made his Cup debut in the No. 31 in the Daytona 500. He started 39th and finished 27th due to a crash.

The news comes after Reddick won last weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega, his first of the year and his first with RCR.

Reddick leads the Xfinity Series in top fives (seven) and top 10s (eight) and leads the points standings over Christopher Bell and Cole Custer.

“That stuff helps a lot toward … helping me get back into a Cup car and it’s really cool to go to Kansas and be able to make my start there,” Reddick said.

Reddick has two Xfinity starts at Kansas. He started on the pole and finished second in 2017 and finished fifth there in 2018.

“For now this is the main focus, the main announcement,” Reddick said when asked if there were plans for more Cup starts. “(Kansas) is a place I’ve had my fair share of bouncing off the wall … but it’s a really good race car. Hoping to try my luck with this new aero package, see if I can run it wide-open right against the fence and see how fast I can go.”

NASCAR America presents MotorMouths at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
This week’s episode of NASCAR America presents MotorMouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan.

They will discuss the latest news and take fan phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR returns to single-car qualifying for Cup, Xfinity & Trucks

By Dustin LongMay 1, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
NASCAR will go back to single-car, single-round qualifying for all three of its national series at all race tracks except road courses. This begins this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

At oval tracks measuring 1.25 miles in length or less, qualifying will consist of two timed laps. At oval tracks measuring more than 1.25 miles in length, qualifying will consist of one timed lap. The group qualifying format will remain in place at road courses.

“We talked about a whole lot of other things but nothing really jumped out as something that would work for us over the long haul except this,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Wednesday of the changes.

“Group qualifying worked at some tracks. There’s no question about it, but to be consistent … this is where we landed, this is what will work in our eyes everywhere.”

Asked why NASCAR didn’t go to a single-car qualifying format when it made changes to the car this year that encouraged drafting, Miller said: “We obviously want to put on the best show that we can. We thought that had potential. That’s why we gave it a go.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out like we thought it would. We’re in the business of trying to put on great racing and a good show at the same time. We will adjust and do what we feel like we need to do whenever we feel like we’re not delivering as much as we should be.”

The qualifying order draw will be determined by the previous race’s starting lineup. For example, in Cup, the top 20 starters from the previous race will draw to take their qualifying lap in positions 21-40 (the second half of qualifying). The remainder of the cars will draw to qualify in positions 1-20.

“To make a compelling show, we need to make sure that a car that stands a chance to win the pole is actually the last car out,” Miller said. “We think that typically that everybody that qualifies in the top 20 at an event, stands a chance of sitting on the pole at a subsequent event.”

Other than at road courses, Wednesday’s announcement ends group qualifying, which was introduced in 2014.

The first series to use this format for qualifying will be the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. That series has qualifying at 1:10 p.m. ET Friday at Dover. Cup qualifying is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET Friday at Dover. Xfinity qualifying is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday at Dover.

Miller said that officials expect qualifying to be completed in an hour. He said there could be some places where there will be two cars on track to speed the process. In those cases, a car could take off from pit road as the car on track completes its first lap. Miller also said that there will be three breaks, lasting two minutes each, to allow TV to go to commercial so fans watching will not miss any of the qualifying.

The change comes as qualifying has been plagued with complaints from drivers, fans and series officials this season.

Drivers said they warned series officials before the season what could happen in the group qualifying format with the draft so important at some tracks. No one would want to go first. 

The result was cars sitting on pit road for much of a round waiting for someone to go out. No cars completed a lap before the final round ended on March 15 at Auto Club Speedway, giving Austin Dillon the pole since he had been the fastest in the second round. Miller said that day that what happened had made a “mockery out of the qualifying.”

Miller said then that “we really don’t want to go back to single-car qualifying. There may not be another way. We want to exhaust every possibility before we do that because that’s not as fun, not as intriguing of a show as the group situation.”

NASCAR responded by keeping the group format but increasing penalties for failing to complete a lap in a round.

NASCAR stated that competitors who did not start a timed lap before the clock expired due to “excessive waiting” would have their qualifying times from earlier sessions disallowed and start at the rear. Previously, if a car failed to complete a lap before time expired, it started behind all the cars in that particular round.

If NASCAR determined that a competitor blocked or impeded another vehicle from taking off properly or blocked on the track, that competitor would have their posted qualifying times disallowed from the earlier sessions and start at the rear.

The changes didn’t stop most teams from waiting until the end of a round to make a lap March 29 at Texas. More complaints from drivers followed.

“I guess this is a make-up-the-rules-as-we-go event in qualifying,” Clint Bowyer said. “It’s sad. Those people up (in the stands) there paid a lot of money to bring their families here and watch a qualifying sessions and people try to go out and do their best. You’re just sitting around (on pit road) and waiting because you only know your best is good enough if the guy in front of you does a good job. That’s not qualifying.”

Jay Fabian, Cup managing series director, said that day that series officials would look at all options.

“We’re obviously disappointed with what happened,” Fabian said. “We’re disappointed with what we saw. Nobody deserves to see that. Our fans don’t deserve it. We’re going to take whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again. Pretty much everything is on the table as far as what we’ll do moving forward.”

NASCAR made another change to qualifying for Richmond only. The first two rounds were each cut to five minutes, matching the final round. Car owner Tony Stewart complained April 12 about what NASCAR was doing with qualifying.

“They make one bad decision and then they compound it by having to make three more bad decisions to try to make up for the first bad decision they made,” Stewart said.

Gray Gaulding secures sponsorship for Dover Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
It’s a “different ballgame now” for Gray Gaulding, who confirmed to NBC Sports on Wednesday that he has secured primary sponsorship for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway, where he will compete for the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

The SS Green Light Racing driver will have World Wide Safety Consulting as the primary sponsor on his No. 08 Chevrolet. He will also have support from Mane ‘n Tail and Panini.

Panini, a sports card collecting company, was his primary sponsor at Talladega where he finished second to earn a spot among the four Dash 4 Cash drivers, which includes Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

Gaulding announced on Monday that his original sponsor for Dover had fallen through. He then created a website in an effort to land sponsorship for the Dover race and beyond. World Wide Safety Consulting had been an associate sponsor of Gaulding before making the decision to step up to a primary role.

Through the team’s winnings from Talladega and the primary sponsorship, the team will be able to purchase a full set of tires for the race weekend. But due to the late development of the sponsorship, it will not be able to lease an engine from ECR, like it did at Talladega.

Podcast: Chase Elliott on driving the No. 9, early start with Hendrick and more

By Daniel McFadinMay 1, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT
The spotlight is shining bright on Chase Elliott this week after he earned his first Cup win of 2019 Sunday at Talladega.

The win came at an ideal time for NASCAR on NBC’s Steve Letarte, who interviewed Elliott this week for his “Letarte on Location” podcast.

The interview took place in Elliott’s hometown of Dawsonville, Georgia, at the famous Dawsonville Pool Room.

They covered a number of topics in the 45-minute episode. Here are a few of them.

Chase Elliott with Bill Elliott in 2002. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MEMORIES OF BILL ELLIOTT’S RACING CAREER

“Obviously, they’re scattered, right? At that age they’re scattered. When you’re a kid I think you recognize big moments and obviously you can tell when something’s special. I do have a couple memories of Indianapolis when he won the Brickyard (in 2002), because I just remember being absolutely amazed by … when you win there they used to take the cars up on this lift gate thing and I just thought that was the coolest thing ever. I remember that as a kid.

“I remember him blowing a tire at Homestead (in 2003) on the last lap and I think Bobby Labonte beat him. 

“The last one I remember, I remember him winning his last race (at Rockingham in 2003). A couple things about that I remember. He beat Jimmie (Johnson), which was pretty cool. Because Jimmie was getting started … He was obviously killing it. Came in and was having all this success and I remember all the hype around him and then just remember (Bill Elliott) beating him that day. Taking it to the young guy. I thought that was kind of cool. Victory lane was a lot of popcorn sponsor of some sort (Pop-Secret). They had popcorn. It was the car and it was popcorn. … I think I asked someone ‘Can I eat popcorn?’ So I’m sitting in victory lane eating the popcorn.”

HOW JAMES FINCH HELPED HIM JOIN HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS AT 15 YEARS OLD

(Former Cup Series owner James Finch kept tabs on Elliott during his late-model career when he raced at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida)

“I think (Finch) had a car or sponsored a car down there. He loves the Snowball Derby, loves Pensacola and going over there and racing. So was in front of him a lot.

“We’re there and I didn’t know this, but apparently he was taking notice of some of the good runs we had at that point in time. He mentioned something to Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and I think Mr. Hendrick kind of thought about it and felt like he might want to help. He gave dad a call one day and dad and I flew to Charlotte one afternoon after school, sat down. Boss picked us up from the airport personally, drove us over to the shop, toured us around at his facility, sat us down in his office. … He’s like ‘I don’t really know what’s next or … what the right move is, but I want to help. Who knows where this is going to go, but I just want to help. I think we can make something work.’ So that was really where everything really started and nothing was ever really promised, he just wanted to help and he expressed that and really opened the door for everything else after that to transpire.”

DIFFERENCE IN RACING THE No. 24 AND No. 9

“I said it then and I’ll say it now, I honestly didn’t put a lot of thought into (driving the No. 24), the number thing. It didn’t bother me. I don’t think it ever really felt like home. (When I started) racing go karts, I didn’t want to be the 24. I wanted to be the No. 9. … It didn’t feel like home from that standpoint, but it’s not something that concerned me. It doesn’t make you go faster or slower what’s on the side of the car. That was kind of my big thing in my head. It is what it is, let’s just go and try to do good. …

“To me (the No. 9) just feels right. I don’t know what it seems like to you. But like me walking out to the grid to get in the car, that’s my car.”

You can listen to the whole podcast below, including Elliott discussing his friendship with Ryan Blaney.