NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Dover

By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will compete this weekend at Dover International Speedway. It’s the first time all three series have been in action since Texas Motor Speedway at the end of March.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race at the “Monster Mile.”

Cup – Gander RV 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 38 cars entered for the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for the fourth time.

No driver is attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 53 Chevrolet.

Last year, Kevin Harvick won this race over Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez. Chase Elliott won the playoff race over Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

Xfinity – Allied Steel Buildings 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on FS1)

There are 38 entries for the race, which is also the final Dash 4 Cash event of the year.

Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Gray Gaulding will compete for the $100,000 bonus.

Kaz Grala is entered in his third race driving Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

There is no driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric. Bell won the playoff race over Cole Custer and Allgaier.

Trucks – JEGS 200 (5 p.m. ET on Friday on FS1)

There are 35 trucks entered. Three trucks will not qualify for the race.

No driver is attached to AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet.

Ryan Sieg is entered in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet for his first Truck Series start since 2015.

Raphael Lessard is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 46 Toyota.

Brandon Jones is entered in KBM’s No. 51 Toyota.

Johnny Sauter has won the last two Truck Series races at Dover.

Goodyear bringing new tire compounds to Dover

By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will use new tire combinations this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Compared to what was run at Dover last season, the tire setup features construction updates on both sides of the car. Cup and Xfinity teams will have a compound change on the left-side tire designed to match up better with the higher downforce package in Cup.

The right-side tire must withstand the loads generated and at the same time have a tread compound that will rubber-in the track surface.  With the new higher downforce settings and 750 horsepower engine package in the Cup Series, corner speeds will be up at Dover, thus putting more demand on the tires.

These tires were confirmed in an April 9 test at Dover featuring Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Dover is unique among NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, in that inner liners are required on all four tire positions. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Here’s the tire info for this weekend.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race; Xfinity: Six sets for the event; Trucks: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4868; Right-side — D-4872

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi; Right Front – 49 psi; Right Rear – 45 psi

Goodyear also announced that the tire test scheduled for this week at Chicagoland Speedway has been postponed to May 7-8 due to inclement weather.

Drivers scheduled to participate are Brad Keselowski (Team Penske),  Ryan Newman (Roush Fenway Racing) and Paul Menard (Wood Brothers Racing).

The teams are based on top 20 owner points from last year, which is why three Ford teams are taking part in the test.

Dash 4 Cash driver Gray Gaulding seeks Dover sponsorship

By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
While Talladega Superspeedway didn’t provide an upset winner over the weekend, it teased one with Gray Gaulding‘s surprising late-race charge to a second-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

The SS Green Light Racing driver earned his best finish in 84 starts across NASCAR’s national three series. He also qualified for the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Gaulding will compete for the money against Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.

But the good feelings took a hit Monday. Gaulding posted a video on Twitter revealing that the sponsorship planned for the Dover race had fallen through.

Gaulding has created a website, sponsorgray.com, in an effort to secure sponsorship for Saturday’s race and beyond.

“We have the entire season open,” Gaulding said in the video. “So if you guys know of anybody that not only wants to do one race, but maybe more races, we’d love to have you.”

In the eight races since the season-opener at Daytona, Gaulding and the No. 08 Chevrolet have not finished worse than 21st and have three top 15s, including the Talladega finish.

Bump & Run: Will Talladega win start Chase Elliott on a roll?

By NBC Sports StaffApr 30, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Chase Elliott won the playoff races last year at Dover and Kansas — the next two races on the schedule. After his Talladega victory last weekend, do you believe he could be starting on a roll?

Nate Ryan: Yes. Elliott’s team seems to thrive off momentum (which is always a nebulous concept in auto racing but seems real in some instances). Regardless of whether he’d won at the next two tracks, expect Elliot’s surge to continue.

Dustin Long: Teams say momentum is meaningful in a sport that can be so grinding. While that will help, there’s still the matter of trying to beat the cars of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske on the track. Coming off a win helps make that task seem easier for the No. 9 team. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the performance improve but not sure it will lead Elliott back to victory lane immediately.

Daniel McFadin: I’m somewhat skeptical. While he has an average finish of 4.3 at Dover (his best at any track) Elliott’s two top fives this year have come at Martinsville and Talladega, which are drastic departures from what the series experiences regularly. His only other top 10 so far was a ninth at Las Vegas. I expect to see improvement at Dover but not a win for Elliott.

Jerry Bonkowski: Not necessarily. It’s much easier to compare Dover and Kansas than Talladega and the other two. That being said, Elliott’s win at Talladega will certainly boost not only his team’s morale, but also that of Hendrick Motorsports overall.

 

NASCAR has held the yellow flag (at least initially) for a head-on crash on the last lap of the past two races at Talladega (Matt DiBenedetto last October; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Sunday). Should officials go that far to ensure a green-flag finish?

Nate Ryan: Common sense says no. Every second matters in accident response time, and it would be impossible to determine instantaneously that DiBenedetto and Stenhouse were fine after such heavy impacts. If driver safety is a top priority, that risk should outweigh the desire to deliver a green-flag finish. But there’s also been seemingly little pushback on NASCAR from drivers and teams about this policy, and if they’re OK with it, then it’s hard to fault NASCAR. There is some measure of risk assumption as a race car driver, but those risks also should be minimized as much as possible in the moments immediately after hitting a wall at 190 mph.

Dustin Long: Officials had more time to analyze Stenhouse’s wreck before making a decision to throw the caution flag because of Talladega’s size. NASCAR needs to be careful in overanalyzing such scenarios. Yes, it’s preferable to finish under green but driver safety must always be paramount.

Daniel McFadin: The caution needs to be put out for any impact with the wall that immobilizes a car. If it’s a harmless spin, no need for a caution. But the safety and well-being of a driver should be more important than a green-flag finish. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Jerry Bonkowski: They likely held the flag because of Talladega’s size. You likely wouldn’t see the same thing happen at a smaller track like the next few on the schedule, including Dover, Kansas and Charlotte. Frankly, I’d like to see a yellow come out immediately due to a wreck on the last lap, rather than try and hold it like it has done so the last two races at ‘Dega.

 

Now that Chevrolet teams are working together, what must Toyota, which has the fewest cars in the field, do to combat the strength in numbers of Chevrolet and Ford in the next speedway race in Daytona in July?

Nate Ryan: There isn’t much that can be done, but with 100 fewer miles and cooler conditions at night, the July 6 race could play out much differently than the Daytona 500 with a de-emphasis on the importance of teamwork.

Dustin Long: Just like in any sports, the strongest and best do not always win. Strategy can overcome such obstacles. Toyota might have to come up with a different strategy to counter the challenges. What that will be? Toyota and its teams have a couple of months to figure that out.

Daniel McFadin: If there’s strength in numbers, Daytona might be the right time for Toyota to field a second car through Leavine Family Racing with Christopher Bell behind the wheel. But even that won’t help if you lose multiple cars in early wrecks.

Jerry Bonkowski: Toyota — and Ford, for that matter — definitely took notes on how their Chevy counterparts performed at Talladega. And they will definitely apply those notes to Daytona in July. Because Toyota has fewer cars, they in theory have to work harder.

NASCAR America: Turning Point in Chase Elliott’s Talladega win

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Chase Elliott delivered big Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet by earning each its first Cup win of the year.

How that win came about is the subject of this week’s “Turning Point” segment on NASCAR America.

Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett analyzed the moment that resulted in Elliott’s first superspeedway win.

That moment began on the final restart with four laps to go as Joey Logano led the field down the backstretch.

An aggressive move by Kurt Busch moved Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the middle lane and allowed him, Elliott and Alex Bowman to advance on Logano.

It was one Ford against a wave of Chevrolets.

It came to a head in Turns 3 and 4 when Busch moved up the track and Logano blocked, opening the door for Elliott to be pushed ahead of Logano by Bowman.

“Logano made an extremely aggressive block,” Burton said. “All you heard before the race was those kind of blocks would get you wrecked. … Really, I don’t think he had a choice. He had to block somebody and he had to make choice. He may have chosen the wrong line, but that was a difficult decision.”

Watch the full segment in the above video.