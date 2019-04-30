Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Austin Wayne Self suspension lifted after completion of Road to Recovery program

By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Austin Wayne Self‘s indefinite suspension has been lifted by NASCAR after he completed its Road to Recovery program.

NASCAR suspended Self on April 1 for a failed drug test that was taken during the Daytona race weekend.

NBC Sports has confirmed that Self will return to AM Racing’s No. 22 Chevrolet this weekend in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Following the drug test at Daytona, Self competed in the first three races of the season. After NASCAR became aware of the positive result drug test, it asked him to “stand down” from competing at Martinsville (March 23) and Texas (March 29). Self was given the option of requesting additional testing on the initial sample or waive that and accept any penalty.

Bubba Wallace drove in Self’s place in each race and finished 10th and 20th.

This weekend’s race at Dover will be the first Truck Series event since Self’s suspension was announced.

 

After being ‘beat down’ by superspeedways, Alan Gustafson gets first win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 30, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Coming off the first off-week of the season, crew chief Alan Gustafson and his No. 9 team at Hendrick Motorsports had an interesting three-race stretch awaiting them.

The Cup Series would head to Talladega Superspeedway, Dover International Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

The last two tracks hold good memories for Gustafson and driver Chase Elliott. Two of their three wins last year came in the playoff races at Dover and Kansas. The 1-mile Dover is also the site of Elliott’s best average finish (4.3) through six starts.

“Probably of the three, I was most looking forward to Dover,” Gustafson said Sunday.  “I just love Dover, because when you win Dover, you’ve done something.  That’s a tough, fast track.  There’s no place to hide.  There’s no way you can get away with not being on the edge all day.”

But they had to go through Talladega to get there.

“I was looking forward to coming here,” Gustafson said. “I mean, you get a little beat down after doing it for so long, not getting the results, how fickle it can be.  Certainly don’t want to say I wasn’t looking forward to coming here.  You’re a bit cautious with your expectations because this place can bite you in a second.”

Elliott’s win Sunday at Talladega came in Gustafson’s 58th Cup points race on a superspeedway, with 29 each at Talladega and Daytona.

In those races, the first being the 2005 Daytona 500, Gustafson has worked with the likes of Kyle Busch, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Casey Mears and Elliott.

Outside a win in a Daytona 500 qualifying race in 2018, Gustafson had come up one spot short of victory lane three times at superspeedways.

The closest he came was in the July 2007 race at Daytona, when Jamie McMurray edged Busch by .005 of a second to steal the win.

Nearly 12 years later, a day that saw an increased amount of coordination among Chevy teams, ended with Elliott leading 45 laps (his most on a superspeedway), including the final four, to score the win.

In addition to Gustafson and Elliott’s first Cup superspeedway wins, the victory ended a seven-race stretch of Ford wins at Talladega. It also was Chevy’s first Cup win of the season.

“We needed to win this,” Gustafson said. “We needed to consolidate our efforts.  We needed to break the streak that one of our rivals has here. … (Crew members at Hendrick have) worked really, really hard.  Really haven’t had the results to pay off their efforts.”

Chase Elliott celebrates his first Cup win of 2019. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

The win was also Hendrick Motorsports’ first on a superspeedway since Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the July 2015 race at Daytona.

“Just thinking back a year or so, we’ve been so close to winning one of these (superspeedway) races for so long, haven’t been able to do it,” Gustafson said. “Happy for them we were able to get that done today.”

Elliott noted that it was “pretty cool” to get Gustafson’s first superspeedway win, but he observed that “a sticker is a sticker, the Playoff points are what they are.  I think it’s important to rack them up as early as you can, as long as you can keep stacking on top of it.”

While the No. 9 has been to victory lane four times in the last 25 races, Elliott doesn’t think they’re “winning often enough.”

“I feel like we need to be contending more,” Elliott said. “I see some of our competitors being in contention more than we have been throughout the season.  I think we can certainly do a better job.

“To have a win this early in the year I think is nice. And just because we won at Dover and Kansas last year doesn’t mean we’re going to go run good there, too. You know that.

“It’s going to be hit‑or‑miss.”

Dale Jr. Download: Tune in at 5 p.m. ET for wild time with drag racer John Force

Photo: Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 30, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
If you thought the recent episode of the Dale Jr. Download that featured Clint Bowyer and Dale Earnhardt Jr. shotgunning beers was wild, you haven’t seen anything yet. Tuesday’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download may go down in history as one of the wildest, most raucous episodes ever.

What else would you expect when your guest is legendary drag racer John Force – who talks almost as fast as he drives.

The 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, who is one win away from earning his 150th career national event victory, joined Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-host Mike Davis on this week’s DJD. Catch the video portion of the podcast today from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

They covered a number of topics, from gators to golf, to all of the crashes and fires Force has endured in his career, his racing family, and much more.

The ever-so-chatty Force had so much to talk about that this week’s DJD lasted over two hours.

Click here for the full Dale Jr. Download. But before that, here’s some of the top highlights:

Force on Dale Jr.’s new book, Racing to the Finish: My Story: “Hey, I read your (book). Unbelievable. I got an education. And you know what, I thought it’d be all about racing, but it really was all about the things that happen to race car drivers. And people don’t get it, but I got it. I’ve been doing this for 100 years, before you were born son. And I look at this and said, ‘Oh God, I never realized so many things.’ I called up my shrink and said I needed to be committed today. But I learned so much. If you get a chance, buy this book. I’m not trying to plug it (Dale Jr. said go right ahead). But it was great. I got it, took it. My daughter Courtney joked. We went to Tahiti … and it was painful for me. But I got up every day and started reading the book because I needed something to do. My daughters will tell you, I got hooked on it. I started underlining things so I could remember how things happened. It was just really cool. I never fell asleep reading your book. I spent a couple hours every day reading your book. It was really cool reading it and the education I got.”

Force on some of the songs that are played over drag strip public address systems when he brings his car to the starting line: “(They used to play) ’Jesus Take The Wheel’ and they used to play ‘Take This Job And Shove It’ and they played it at every race when I got ready to start my car. Now, they play, ‘I Don’t Want No Rockin’ Chair’ and half the fans in the stands say ‘I never heard these songs. Who is this guy?’”

Force turns 70 this Saturday. What keeps him going: “There’s reasons why I stay in this sport. We lost a young driver, Eric Medlen, and three months later, the cars had gone through a transition. We lost (Scott) Kalitta and a number of other drivers. … We’re warriors, but that ain’t the truth, that ain’t the way the world really works. … You start realizing things can go ugly here. You’re not Superman and you get through it. But I looked at Eric and I thought there must be a reason for me, why would the Good Lord take a beautiful kid like him and keep a guy like me. There must be a reason. When we lost your dad, it broke my heart. When you watched the funeral, you thought it was the president. In the middle of it, there must have been a reason for me to build safety, now I have chassis shops and motor programs in Indy.”

Who will fill Force’s shoes when he retires – that is, IF he ever retires: “I’m doing okay in the points, but the last couple years I’ve been struggling. I think they’ve all filled my shoes already. But I love these young kids and yeah, we have arguments and fights and things that go down, but they love what they do and they want to be the best. … Matt Hagan, (Jack) Beckman, (Ron) Capps naturally, the Pedregon brothers (Cruz and TV analyst Tony). … Next week, I’m going to be 100 in Atlanta. I’m embarrassed to say my age anymore. But I don’t know where to go, I’m just kind of lost out there. New stars are growing. (Steve) Torrence, the kid who won the championship (Top Fuel, last season), J.R. Todd. … They’re speaking out from the heart because you have to talk from the heart.”

When asked about whether he has any hobbies, Force went from golf to gators, both with near-disastrous results: “I don’t have a life. I go fishing with my grandsons and they say ‘You don’t know how to fish, do you? You don’t know nothin’ but a race car.’ Tried golfing once. I was on the golf course. I hit the ball from the tee and it went to the right. Tiger Woods couldn’t have done that. It bounced off the golf cart. Wally Parks, founder of the NHRA, was sitting there and he didn’t see the ball and it just missed him. So they said, ‘You drive the beer cart.’ Me and my buddy drove the beer cart and drove it all day and we were so drunk.”

Now, as for the gators: “So we went swimming in a big old pond. A guy come by and said, ‘Hey, get out of there, there’s (water) moccasins in there.’ I almost got ate by a gator in Florida a couple weeks ago. If it’s a gator, it’s put there on a rail. … I was in a restaurant once in Florida with my brother, we looked out a window and saw a gator walking around across the back of the restaurant. So we went out there and a guy said, ‘Are you nuts?’ I said how could they just let a gator walk around there. They said, ‘You better be afraid.’ If I’m going to go down, if it ain’t in a race car, I want to tangle with a great white (shark).”

While there’s still plenty more to come in the podcast, we’ll leave you with one last Force comment that presents a strong visual: “And then I watched the ‘The Exorcist.’ Oh man, I got a real problem. I sat in my bedroom, hugging my teddy bear, waiting for the exorcist to come in.”

Once again, tune in to the TV version of the Dale Jr. Download today on NASCAR America on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m. ET., or hear the full interview with John Force by clicking here.

Long: A roar unlike any other fuels Chase Elliott

By Dustin LongApr 30, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Facing the fans near the start/finish line after winning Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, a cascade of cheers bathed Chase Elliott in a way that the sport’s most popular driver had not experienced in his previous victories.

“I was in la‑la land down there when I was looking for the checkered flag,” Elliott said after his victory. “Every time I stood up, the crowd stood up. Every time I got fired up, they got fired up. That’s something you can’t ever take for granted.

“Those moments … you’ll cherish and never forget. Certainly I won’t. These races are too hard to win to not enjoy those moments.”

While the crowd’s roar might not have measured against the cheers for Dale Earnhardt or Dale Earnhardt Jr. when they won at Talladega, no other driver has had louder cheers in recent years there.

It’s another sign that Elliott’s popularity continues to grow.

But that doesn’t mean it’s Elliott’s job to single-handedly lead the sport to higher levels. Such pressure shouldn’t be put on the 23-year-old in his fourth full Cup season. His focus is on better performances and helping Hendrick Motorsports emerge from the funk that has limited its visits to victory lane.

There’s no doubt Elliott will be among those who lead NASCAR’s evolution. His voice grows stronger as he becomes more comfortable in a role where his words carry weight. He also understands there are others who will play key roles now.

Asked if he’s carrying the banner at Hendrick because he’s the team’s only driver to win since last year, Elliott succinctly responded: “I think as long as a seven-time champion is in the building, he will always carry the banner.”

Elliott’s nod to teammate Jimmie Johnson also shows the youngster’s humility and understanding where his place is with Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, among others, competing.

Just as important for the sport’s future will be what NASCAR’s leaders do with schedule changes, the Gen-7 car in 2021 and other changes intended to enhance the racing.

If done well, Elliott and others will benefit. Those cheers Elliott heard Sunday at Talladega could be more dramatic in the future.

Chase Elliott’s first four wins have come on four different type of tracks.

He scored his first career victory on the road course at Watkins Glen. He followed that last year by winning at Dover (high-banked 1-mile track) and Kansas (1.5-mile speedway). Sunday, he won at Talladega, a superspeedway.

The only active Cup driver who scored a road course win among his first four series victories is Martin Truex. Jr.

His first win came at Dover, then he won at Sonoma. Next was a win at Pocono (2.5-mile track) and then Charlotte (1.5-mile speedway).

Kyle Larson defended crew chief Chad Johnston in light of comments Kevin Harvick made last week about Johnston.

Harvick discussed Larson’s slump last week on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. In the discussion, Harvick raised questions about Johnston being the one who could help keep Larson from being mentally down during such a stretch.

Larson said of Johnston: “I think Chad is an amazing crew chief. He’s proven since he and a few other guys came to our team after the first couple of my seasons in Cup, that’s when we turned around as a team and started winning races and contending, so I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. … I’ve got all the belief in the world in Chad Johnston.”

The Wood Brothers are back in the Race Team Alliance.

As first reported by Adam Stern at Sports Business Journal, Wood Brothers Racing rejoined the RTA earlier this year.

The Race Team Alliance includes most Cup teams with a charter and provides a way for them to work together on matters such as rule changes, cost issues or sponsorship searches. Thirteen organizations, representing 28 of the 36 cars that have charters, are members.

The Wood Brothers left the RTA after not receiving one of the 36 charters in 2016.

Jon Wood, director of business development for the Wood Brothers, said it made sense to rejoin the RTA.

“Harboring ill feelings over something that happened three years ago would only be to our detriment,” Wood told NBC Sports. “We left the RTA when we did, not because we were mad at any of them, but more because we didn’t fit in at the time. We weren’t eligible to be voting members, they had their own set of objectives and we had ours. Now, those objectives overlap and what benefits them, benefits us.”

Kyle Busch’s 10th-place finish Sunday at Talladega continued his streak of top-10 finishes to open the season. The last time a driver placed in the top 10 in each of the first 10 races of a year was Morgan Shepherd in 1990, driving for Hall of Fame car owner Bud Moore.

Shepherd extended his streak that year to 11 races with a sixth-place finish at Dover. The streak ended in the following race when he finished 29th at Sonoma after a blown engine.

As states and the Food and Drug Administration seek to end the confusion on the use of CBD, a cannabis compound, it leads to the question of what NASCAR would approve as a team or track sponsor.

CBD is short for cannabidiol and is the non-intoxicating molecule found in hemp and marijuana. Both are cannabis plants but only marijuana has enough of the compound THC to get users high.

CBD has been added to a variety of products including lotions, cosmetics, diet pills, candy and drinks. The FDA is scheduled to have a public hearing May 31 on the issue.

As for NASCAR, its guideline in regards to sponsorship states that any CBD product cannot contain THC, which is banned under NASCAR’s drug policy. If a team makes a request and the company claims that there is no THC present in its products, NASCAR would allow the team to have the product tested at a NASCAR-approved lab and have the results reviewed before any sponsorship approval would be given.

NASCAR docks Austin Dillon 10 points, fines crew chief $25,000

Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 30, 2019, 12:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR fined crew chief Danny Stockman $25,000, suspended car chief Gregory Ebert one race and docked the team and driver Austin Dillon 10 points each for a violation this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

A spokesperson said the Richard Childress Racing team does not plan to appeal the penalty.

NASCAR penalized the team for its deck lid, stating the deck lid must be used as supplied from the manufacturer and that body filler was added to the deck lid.

When the team checked its deck lid on Friday at Talladega with NASCAR’s devices, it found slight changes needed be made. The team made the changes and used bondo, leading to the penalty.

“We were just fixing a problem and it turned out we didn’t need to do that,” Dillon said after winning the pole last weekend at Talladega. “I’m sure Stockman was spun out about it, but speed-wise, I knew it wasn’t going to hurt us and moving forward, I hope that NASCAR takes into effect the entire story of it and whatever is dealt our way, we’ll handle it and go on from there.”

The penalty drops Dillon from 13th in the driver standings to 14th. Ryan Newman swaps places with Dillon, who now has 243 points. Jimmie Johnson is 16th, holding the final cutoff spot to the playoffs. Johnson has 238 points.

Also, NASCAR announced Tuesday that Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Ryan Blaney, had been fined $10,000 because Blaney’s car had a lug nut not safe and secured after the race.