NASCAR America: Turning Point in Chase Elliott’s Talladega win

Chase Elliott delivered big Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet by earning each its first Cup win of the year.

How that win came about is the subject of this week’s “Turning Point” segment on NASCAR America.

Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett analyzed the moment that resulted in Elliott’s first superspeedway win.

That moment began on the final restart with four laps to go as Joey Logano led the field down the backstretch.

An aggressive move by Kurt Busch moved Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the middle lane and allowed him, Elliott and Alex Bowman to advance on Logano.

It was one Ford against a wave of Chevrolets.

It came to a head in Turns 3 and 4 when Busch moved up the track and Logano blocked, opening the door for Elliott to be pushed ahead of Logano by Bowman.

“Logano made an extremely aggressive block,” Burton said. “All you heard before the race was those kind of blocks would get you wrecked. … Really, I don’t think he had a choice. He had to block somebody and he had to make choice. He may have chosen the wrong line, but that was a difficult decision.”

