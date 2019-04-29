Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Turning Point in Chase Elliott’s Talladega win

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Chase Elliott delivered big Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet by earning each its first Cup win of the year.

How that win came about is the subject of this week’s “Turning Point” segment on NASCAR America.

Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett analyzed the moment that resulted in Elliott’s first superspeedway win.

That moment began on the final restart with four laps to go as Joey Logano led the field down the backstretch.

An aggressive move by Kurt Busch moved Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the middle lane and allowed him, Elliott and Alex Bowman to advance on Logano.

It was one Ford against a wave of Chevrolets.

It came to a head in Turns 3 and 4 when Busch moved up the track and Logano blocked, opening the door for Elliott to be pushed ahead of Logano by Bowman.

“Logano made an extremely aggressive block,” Burton said. “All you heard before the race was those kind of blocks would get you wrecked. … Really, I don’t think he had a choice. He had to block somebody and he had to make choice. He may have chosen the wrong line, but that was a difficult decision.”

Watch the full segment in the above video.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Talladega recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the weekend’s action at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton will break down the race and how Chase Elliott scored his first win of the year.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Benjamin to compete for Niece Motorsports in seven Truck Series races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
Kyle Benjamin will compete in seven Gander Outdoors Truck Series races this season with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Monday.

Benjamin will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet beginning with the June 7 race at Texas Motor Speedway. He’ll follow that up with starts at Iowa Speedway (June 15), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 22), Pocono Raceway (July 27), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 10), Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (Aug. 25) and in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 15).

Benjamin, 21, has two Truck Series starts. Both came last year at Martinsville Speedway with DGR-Crosley. The fall playoff race was his most recent NASCAR start.

“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series, especially with Niece Motorsports,” Benjamin said in a press release. “This team has had an incredibly strong start to the 2019 season, so I feel fortunate to continue to build on that momentum and hopefully put together some solid finishes.”

Ross Chastain has driven the No. 45 in the first five races of the season and has top 10s in each race.

 

Bill Elliott adds to winning weekend for Elliott family

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
You may have heard that a race car driver with the last name of Elliott won a stock car race over the weekend.

But which Elliott?

If your answer was either Bill or Chase Elliott you would have been right on both counts.

Chase Elliott got the headlines after he claimed his first Cup win of the year Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, a track his father won at twice.

Source: Patrick Tremblay

But the elder Elliott wasn’t in attendance due to his own racing obligations.

The previous day, the 1988 Cup champion took part in the Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

Driving a 2006 No. 9 Dodge Cup car, Bill Elliott led every lap of the Stock Car Feature Race, which had 21 entries.

While Chase Elliott’s father wasn’t in Talladega, his mother Cindy saw him win a Cup race in person for the first time.

“My mom missed all of the wins last year,” Chase Elliott said Sunday. “My dad was at two of the three. She got to one‑up him today, which was neat.”

Dover International Speedway to overhaul Cup Series garage

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Following the completion of its NASCAR events this weekend, Dover International Speedway will begin a $5.5 million overhaul of its Cup Series garage

The new, larger garage will be located between Turns 1 and 2 in the infield, moving it from its position closer to Turn 1 where it has been since the 1-mile track opened in 1969.

The project will begin May 6 and is scheduled for completion on Sept. 20, in time for Dover’s Oct. 4-6 race weekend.

Here are details on the new garage area.

  • Expanded square footage: 23,100 from 18,400, a 20 percent increase
  • Includes 44 large garage bays (15-foot by 30-foot) with individual garage doors for cars and teams
  • Larger garage area footprint: Existing guard rail facing Turns 1 and 2 to be removed, along with grass areas on the inside of the turns. The area inside the apron will now be fully paved, with SAFER barriers covering the entire length of the inside walls of Turns 1 and 2.
  • Design: Becker-Morgan Architects out of Dover, Delaware
  • Contractor: Kent Construction out of Smyrna, Delaware