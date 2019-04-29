NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Talladega recap

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the weekend’s action at Talladega Superspeedway.
Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton will break down the race and how Chase Elliott scored his first win of the year.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Kyle Benjamin will compete in seven Gander Outdoors Truck Series races this season with Niece Motorsports, the team announced Monday.
Benjamin will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet beginning with the June 7 race at Texas Motor Speedway. He’ll follow that up with starts at Iowa Speedway (June 15), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (June 22), Pocono Raceway (July 27), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 10), Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (Aug. 25) and in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Nov. 15).
Benjamin, 21, has two Truck Series starts. Both came last year at Martinsville Speedway with DGR-Crosley. The fall playoff race was his most recent NASCAR start.
“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series, especially with Niece Motorsports,” Benjamin said in a press release. “This team has had an incredibly strong start to the 2019 season, so I feel fortunate to continue to build on that momentum and hopefully put together some solid finishes.”
Ross Chastain has driven the No. 45 in the first five races of the season and has top 10s in each race.
Bill Elliott adds to winning weekend for Elliott family
Following the completion of its NASCAR events this weekend, Dover International Speedway will begin a $5.5 million overhaul of its Cup Series garage
The new, larger garage will be located between Turns 1 and 2 in the infield, moving it from its position closer to Turn 1 where it has been since the 1-mile track opened in 1969.
The project will begin May 6 and is scheduled for completion on Sept. 20, in time for Dover’s Oct. 4-6 race weekend.
Here are details on the new garage area.
Expanded square footage: 23,100 from 18,400, a 20 percent increase
Includes 44 large garage bays (15-foot by 30-foot) with individual garage doors for cars and teams
Larger garage area footprint: Existing guard rail facing Turns 1 and 2 to be removed, along with grass areas on the inside of the turns. The area inside the apron will now be fully paved, with SAFER barriers covering the entire length of the inside walls of Turns 1 and 2.
Design: Becker-Morgan Architects out of Dover, Delaware
Contractor: Kent Construction out of Smyrna, Delaware
Gray Gaulding — He finished a career-high second in the Xfinity race to Tyler Reddick but was as excited as if he had won. Gaulding had not finished better than 12th in 16 previous series races. Gaulding said: “This is freaking awesome. This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”
LOSERS
Bubba Wallace — His mistake triggered an early accident that ended his day and that of Kevin Harvick and others. Wallace finished 39th. He has finished 30th or worse in three of the first 10 races.
Toyota —With Chevrolet dictating its teams work together, that ended the alliance Toyota had with Hendrick Motorsports from the Daytona 500. Speedway racing is about how many cars you have. Toyota had seven cars, including two from part-time teams, in the 39-car field. Ford and Chevrolet each had more cars in the field. After going 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500, Toyota had only one car in the top 15.