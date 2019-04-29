Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bill Elliott adds to winning weekend for Elliott family

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
You may have heard that a race car driver with the last name of Elliott won a stock car race over the weekend.

But which Elliott?

If your answer was either Bill or Chase Elliott you would have been right on both counts.

Chase Elliott got the headlines after he claimed his first Cup win of the year Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, a track his father won at twice.

But the elder Elliott wasn’t in attendance due to his own racing obligations.

The previous day, the 1988 Cup champion took part in the Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

Driving a 2006 No. 9 Dodge Cup car, Bill Elliott led every lap of the Stock Car Feature Race, which had 21 entries.

While Chase Elliott’s father wasn’t in Talladega, his mother Cindy saw him win a Cup race in person for the first time.

“My mom missed all of the wins last year,” Chase Elliott said Sunday. “My dad was at two of the three. She got to one‑up him today, which was neat.”

Dover International Speedway to overhaul Cup Series garage

By Daniel McFadinApr 29, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
Following the completion of its NASCAR events this weekend, Dover International Speedway will begin a $5.5 million overhaul of its Cup Series garage

The new, larger garage will be located between Turns 1 and 2 in the infield, moving it from its position closer to Turn 1 where it has been since the 1-mile track opened in 1969.

The project will begin May 6 and is scheduled for completion on Sept. 20, in time for Dover’s Oct. 4-6 race weekend.

Here are details on the new garage area.

  • Expanded square footage: 23,100 from 18,400, a 20 percent increase
  • Includes 44 large garage bays (15-foot by 30-foot) with individual garage doors for cars and teams
  • Larger garage area footprint: Existing guard rail facing Turns 1 and 2 to be removed, along with grass areas on the inside of the turns. The area inside the apron will now be fully paved, with SAFER barriers covering the entire length of the inside walls of Turns 1 and 2.
  • Design: Becker-Morgan Architects out of Dover, Delaware
  • Contractor: Kent Construction out of Smyrna, Delaware

Talladega winners & losers

By Dustin LongApr 29, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Chevrolet — Facing questions about its performance, car and cohesion among its organizations, Chevy officials told its drivers to work together at Talladega. Showing a commitment to each other that Chevy drivers had not shown, they scored a 1-2-3 finish with Chase Elliott leading the way and quieting the Chevy critics for now.

Hendrick Motorsports — A 1-2 finish with Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman was needed relief for an organization that had yet to win this season before Sunday. For Bowman, it was a career-high finish.

Rookies — Ryan Preece finished a career-high third, and Daniel Hemric placed a career-best fifth. Preece’s best Cup finish before Sunday was eighth in the Daytona 500. Hemric’s best Cup finish before Sunday was 18th.

Gray GauldingHe finished a career-high second in the Xfinity race to Tyler Reddick but was as excited as if he had won. Gaulding had not finished better than 12th in 16 previous series races. Gaulding said: “This is freaking awesome. This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”

LOSERS

Bubba Wallace His mistake triggered an early accident that ended his day and that of Kevin Harvick and others. Wallace finished 39th. He has finished 30th or worse in three of the first 10 races.

Toyota  With Chevrolet dictating its teams work together, that ended the alliance Toyota had with Hendrick Motorsports from the Daytona 500. Speedway racing is about how many cars you have. Toyota had seven cars, including two from part-time teams, in the 39-car field. Ford and Chevrolet each had more cars in the field. After going 1-2-3 in the Daytona 500, Toyota had only one car in the top 15.

Kyle Larson — His bad luck continues with a last-lap tumble. He’s finished no better than 18th in his last five Cup races.

Long: Chevrolet victory went just as planned at Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 28, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A fan arrived to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend carrying flowers to his seat, looking for the woman he has dated online but never met in person.

In much the same way, Chevrolet teams came to NASCAR’s longest and most ferocious track, agreeing to help each other in ways they’ve never done amid questions to if they could actually do it.

The fan, Omar, was to meet his date, Amber, at the track. At last report, he had yet to find her.

But Chevrolet teams made an instant connection Sunday, fortifying the bottom lane and outmaneuvering Fords and Toyotas for a 1-2-3 finish led by Chase Elliott’s fan-pleasing, drink-raising victory at a track his Hall of Fame father Bill Elliott reigns as the fastest man. Chevrolet, which scored its first win of the season, had five of the top six finishers.

“Every Chevy driver was all in on it and all in on trying to get a Bowtie to win,” runner-up Alex Bowman said.

They had little choice.

Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to work with Toyotas instead of fellow Chevrolet teams in the Daytona 500 put this weekend’s plan in motion.

“That’s kind of what pushed us to be a little bit more firm I’d say with the teams,” said Pat Suhy, Chevrolet Manager of NASCAR Competition Group.

Chevy executives met with drivers, crew chiefs, technical directors and directors of competition Saturday, then met with crew chiefs and team executives afterward to formulate the race plan. Sunday morning, Chevy executives met with crew chiefs and spotters to finalize the plans and make sure all were onboard.

The message was clear.

“Look, we all know you know that there is power in numbers and we know that you’d like to be able to pick your dance partners,” Suhy said Chevy officials told teams. “We’re going to ask you — maybe some would say we told them — very firmly to work together as a group of Chevys and see how that works out.”

Drivers understood.

“We all have egos and we all think we’re a tick better than the guy we’re sitting next to, but we were all able to put that aside and focus on the betterment of our manufacturer,” fifth-place finisher Daniel Hemric said.

The Chevrolets worked together throughout the race. Bowman’s spotter, Kevin Hamlin, even referred to fellow Chevy cars as “friendlies” throughout the race. Chevrolet drivers pitted together under green and often ran the bottom lane together. The cohesion among the Chevy camp impressed those who tried to beat it.

“It’s harder than ever to stay in a line,” said fourth-place finisher Joey Logano, the only non-Chevrolet driver in the top six. “When you’re in line you’re running three-quarter, half throttle, you’re just waiting to go and cars are really tight and packed up. I was surprised to see how much that worked for them.”

There were numerous instances of Chevy drivers helping each other and letting them in line off restarts. Typically in the final laps, the orders go away and everyone understands it’s each driver for themself.

Yet on the final restart with four laps to go, Elliott, starting on the inside of third row, slowed to allow fellow Chevrolet driver Kurt Busch to come down from the top line, hanging his brother, Kyle, out and moving in front of Elliott.

“If it had been a green‑white‑checkered, I don’t think it would have been favorable,” Elliott said. “I think having it be more than three laps, I felt like there was going to be enough steam and momentum up to where the pack was going to be kind of back to normal.

I felt like there was going to be some power in numbers with it being that many laps to go. That’s what we did. I was really trying to stay with him and trying to stay the course on all that, be the best friend I could be at that point in time. He went to make a move on Joey. Honestly, I couldn’t get up there to push him fast enough. If I did, somebody else behind me probably wasn’t going to do the same. At some point that was going to hurt.

That’s just kind of the way it goes. You have to realize the shoe could be on the other foot next time. It’s not always going to work out for everybody. I get that. It’s easy for me to say today. That’s just the way it’s going to be at these places.”

Although Kurt Busch fell to sixth, he was “impressed” with how the Chevrolet drivers worked together.

“I feel like Chase did a perfect job to put himself in a good position,” Busch said. “I feel like I just gave the win away. I had a run and didn’t change lanes quick enough and got bottled up. Chase was a perfect wingman and in a great spot. I’m happy that Chase got the win today.

“I’m really disappointed that I didn’t close the deal. It was in my hands and I let it fall through.”

For a time this weekend at least, a fan holding flowers waiting for his date, could understand Busch’s feelings.

Alex Bowman, Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric earn career-best finishes in Talladega

By Daniel McFadinApr 28, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
If not for a last-lap wreck and the resulting caution, Alex Bowman could have made his first visit to victory lane in the Cup Series.

But the Hendrick Motorsports driver lost his chance at a last-lap battle with teammate Chase Elliott and had to settle for second place Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It’s his career-best finish through 127 Cup starts.

Bowman also claimed his first top 10 through the first 10 races in 2019 and his first top five since the Charlotte Roval last September. It capped off a day where he placed second in every stage of the race and led eight laps, his first of the season.

Bowman entered the race with a season-best result of 11th twice (Daytona and Las Vegas). While he has only one DNF (Phoenix), he hadn’t finished better than 14th in the six races before Talladega.

“I’m glad to kind of turn things around,” Bowman said. “It’s been a rough start to the year and these guys deserve way better than the finishes they’ve had. So, to come home second is not a win, but it’s headed in the right direction.”

Bowman was one of three drivers in the top five who enjoyed career days.

He was joined by rookies Ryan Preece and Daniel Hemric. All three drivers contributed to Chevrolet claiming five of the top six spots.

Preece followed Elliott and Bowman in third place in his 15th career start while Hemric placed fifth in his 12th start.

It was just the second time Preece had competed at Talladega following an Xfinity Series start in 2016.

“It was awesome,” Preece said. “Ultimately, it was a perfect situation for Chevy there on that restart, being able to line up and push each other and really not give the other manufacturers an opportunity to get by us. So, a great day for Kroger and for JTG (Daugherty Racing), and hopefully we can use this momentum moving forward.”

Preece has two top 10s this season. He finished eighth in the Daytona 500.

Hemric’s result was also his first top 10 through 12 races in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevy.

Before Sunday, his best result was 16th at Phoenix in March.

“Chevrolet and all the drivers and teams put in the effort to communicate here in the last few weeks to try and stay dedicated and committed to each other,” Hemric said. “We’ve talked about it in the past, but we’ve never had such unity on the racetrack like we had today. That’s what led to us ultimately having our best finish as a group.”