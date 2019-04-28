Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
What to expect at Talladega? Drivers don’t agree

By Dustin LongApr 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — After two days with a new package at Talladega Superspeedway, drivers admit the closing rates between cars is as fast as they’ve ever experienced.

What that means for today’s race remains uncertain. Some drivers suggest that blocking will be tougher, if at all possible. Others say it can still be done.

And some drivers suggest being in the lead might not be the best place to be on the last lap. But not everyone agrees.

Here’s what some drivers say they think will happen today:

Austin Dillon (starting 1st)

How do you keep the lead if it’s dangerous to block?

“I think having people behind you that you can trust is a big key to that. Getting those bowties up front and working together, that will be a big part of it. Blocking is going to be tougher for the ducts in the front, but it’s a part of the game. We’ll just have to test it out early and see what it is. I definitely don’t want to give up that front position, but there are going to be guys – just the front guy seems to be a little bit of a sitting duck. There will be a lot of movement on the track (Sunday), hopefully it’s good movement and not cars going the other way.”

 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (starting 6th)

What do you think about the race?

“I don’t care what the package is. Speedway racing is speedway racing. We are all going to be close together and learn a lot (Sunday). I don’t think anybody learned anything in Friday’s session. We had one session with this package. We will learn throughout the day and make sure we learn as much as we can so that we can do the right thing at the end of the race to put ourselves in position to win.”

 

Ryan Blaney (starting 7th)

What do you expect for the race?

“This package is way different than what we had and I think you will see a way different race that we have seen here the past few years. It is new and exciting and there are going to be a lot of lead changes and comers and goers and you just get massive runs on people. That is pretty neat. It will be exciting for sure.”

 

Joey Logano (starting 8th)

Will there be more respect among the drivers with this new package?

“The runs are bigger and they come really fast and if you throw one of those late blocks, it is going to be chaos, or even if you realize a car is coming at you four or five miles per hour faster, you can’t stop that very well. Before, you could see it coming and everything happens a little slower motion. It will be really fast now. If cars are willing to make late moves, there is going to be a penalty to pay and unfortunately it is going to be cars that had nothing to do with it that get tied up in it. Everyone needs to give each other some room and learn what we can and can’t do early in the race.”

 

Alex Bowman (starting 9th)

“I think you’re not going to see somebody control the race the way they have in the past. The runs are too big to really block the lead the whole time, so I think you’re going to see more lead changes, probably more passing. Everybody is saying their cars aren’t driving so well, my car is driving pretty good so far, I’m really excited. I hope we have a good piece, not really surprised how fast we are. We saw that in the test, and they seem to be ok with it; I don’t know we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Is the leader a sitting duck on the final lap?

“I mean there’s some things you can do to keep guys from getting those big runs and managing your gap. I think that’s going to be more crucial than it’s ever been. The big side-to-side blocks like we saw pulled in the Xfinity race (Saturday) aren’t going to work. You’re going to need to manage that gap more so than you ever had to before.”

 

Kyle Larson (starting 10th)

Are you comfortable with the closing speeds?

“I’m not scared. It all feels fast when you’re out there. When you’re in an Xfinity car going 190 versus a Cup car that’s 200-plus. It’s still superspeedway racing and I think the bigger runs we’ve gotten at least in the little bit of drafting we did (Friday) was fun and different. The cars were a little bit more stable so you could be more aggressive too. I think the race will be really exciting and crazy.”

 

Chase Elliott (starting 11th)

What do you expect in the race?

“I really don’t know. There’s a lot of big runs and obviously the faster the runs are, the harder they are to block and anticipate. What I noticed (Friday), that was probably the biggest thing was just how it was a little easier to get a big run on a guy and it just seemed like whenever somebody behind you wanted to be done with you, they could just be done with you. It felt like you had less control being out front.”

 

Kyle Busch (starting 22nd)

Can the leader defend their position with this package?

“I think the leader can block and defend. The runs (Saturday) in the Xfinity race, you kind of saw were a bit slower and got stagnant as the guy got closer from behind. I don’t think you’ll have the same effect happen (Sunday). The runs will be greater and the guy up front is still going to try to block, but I guess it’s a matter of how nice the guy behind you is and whether or not he’ll hit the brakes or drives through you.”

 How do you block when cars have faster closing rates?

“You kind of have to see it coming. If you know a guy’s going to block, you can kind of roll out a little bit and slow that run down, then you can not crash the car in front of you, but you take the risk of getting crashed from behind. There’s a lot of different things that you have to weigh. Just (Friday), there was a guy that pulled down in front of a run that me and six other guys had and I had to stop. I had no other choice because I had somebody on my outside too. The fourth guy in line back there about got wrecked. There’s going to be an accordion effect.”

 

Erik Jones (starting 27th)

Do you expect less blocking in the race?

“I think everybody is still going to be blocking if you get up in the lead. It’s the only matter of defense that we have to keep it. It’s going to cause a wreck at some point just because the runs are so big. You’re going to have a guy with a lot of energy and a lot of momentum coming and somebody is going to make a big block. Even if they don’t want to turn the guy around, they’re not going to have time to slow down. It’s going to cause an issue at some point.”

First wreck in Talladega race involves Wallace, Harvick, Bowyer and others

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 28, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT
The first major wreck of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway occurred on Lap 12 of the scheduled 188-lap event.

Drivers involved included Denny Hamlin, Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Bubba Wallace.

The incident began when Wallace attempted to bump draft Blaney, who moved to his left at about the same time.

Wallace’s car wiggled, got loose and shot up the track, right into the side of McDowell’s Ford. The others were collected in the resulting mayhem.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive father’s first Cup scheme in Darlington Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinApr 28, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will pay tribute to his father’s first Cup start with a paint scheme for the Aug. 31 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Earnhardt Jr., who will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, will have a scheme based on the No. 8 driven by Dale Earnhardt in his Cup debut on May 25, 1975 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2019 car, sponsored by Hellmann’s, mirrors the blue and yellow scheme and has a similar font and re-creates the vintage style of the No. 8 on the door panels and roof.

“This is something I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a release. “We had the perfect opportunity with the Darlington throwback race, and I couldn’t pass up the chance. Hellmann’s has been completely supportive from the beginning, and the whole concept aligns well with their core values.”

With sponsorship from 10,000 RPM Speed Equipment, Earnhardt’s No. 8 was owned by Ed Negre, both a driver and car owner who made 338 Grand National starts between 1955-79.

Negre’s son Norman worked as an engine builder for his father and the Negre Racing Team and was a close friend of Earnhardt. After some persuasion, the pair convinced the elder Negre to let them enter a second car at Charlotte, where Earnhardt finished 22nd in his first of 676 starts.

The Aug. 31 race at Darlington is Earnhardt Jr.’s only scheduled start for the year. His most recent start was a fourth Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway.

Nine cars going to the rear for today’s Cup race at Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 28, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – NASCAR announced Sunday that nine cars are going to the rear for today’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, including eight for unapproved adjustments.

Cars were impounded after qualifying.

Those going to the rear for unapproved adjustments are the cars of:

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (qualified 6th)

Martin Truex Jr. (qualified 20th)

Kyle Busch (qualified 22nd)

Denny Hamlin (qualified 23rd)

Ryan Newman (qualified 24th)

Erik Jones (qualified 27th)

Reed Sorenson (qualified 37th)

Cody Ware (qualified 40th)

The other car going to the rear is that of Brendan Gaughan for a driver change. Tyler Reddick qualified the car 29th so Gaughan could return to his Las Vegas home on Saturday to attend his son’s communion. Gaughan will be back in the car today.

 

Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 28, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
For the first time since 1988, the Cup Series will hold a race without restrictor plates at Talladega Superspeedway – tapered spacers will replace the plates – in this afternoon’s GEICO 500. (Future races at Daytona International Speedway will also no longer use plates in favor of spacers.)

Here’s all the info you need for today’s event.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch will give the command to start engines at 2:05 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 2:19 p.m.

PRERACE: The drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m. The invocation will be given by Mike Jackson of Alabama Raceway Ministries. The 313th United States Army Band will perform the National Anthem at 2:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500.08 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 76 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won this race last year by a winning margin of .127 seconds over Kurt Busch. Chase Elliott finished third. Aric Almirola won last fall’s playoff race by .105 seconds over Clint Bowyer. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.