Tyler Reddick wins Talladega Xfinity race

Tyler Reddick won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a battered No. 2 Chevrolet, beating Gray Gaulding and Christopher Bell in a two-lap shootout.

The win is the first of the season for the defending series champion and his first with Richard Childress Racing. Reddick also claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Reddick won despite significant damage to his right side from contact with the wall in the middle of the race and a speeding penalty on Lap 27 and a penalty for removing equipment (jack stand) from his pit on Lap 52.

Reddick was saved from going a lap down on Lap 67 thanks to a debris caution.

“I was just a wild day,” Reddick said. “The day kept getting crazier as we were working (on the car). It took us longer than we planned. We came out way behind the leaders and we were two laps from getting lapped and somehow got lucky and the caution came out and saved us and threw us right back in the mix.”

It’s the fourth Xfinity win of Reddick’s career. He led three times for 34 laps, including the final 11.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

Pole-sitter Michael Annett, who won the season opener at Daytona, was involved in a seven-car wreck with 19 laps to go that also involved teammate Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Ryan Sieg.

The final shootout was set up by a multi-car wreck with five laps to go that involved Jeffrey Earnhardt, Allgaier, Alex Labbe, Timmy Hill and Jeremy Clements. It resulted in a 14 minute and 8 second red flag period.

Reddick, Gaulding, Bell and Briscoe will compete for the final Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Dover.

Gaulding’s result is his best finish in 17 career Xfinity starts.

“This is freaking awesome,” Gaulding said. “This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

NOTABLE: Reddick picked up his seventh top five of the year. He had seven top fives in his entire championship campaign last season … Reddick’s win is the first for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega in the Xfinity Series … The win is also the first by a RCR series regular since Brendan Gaughan at Kentucky in 2014.

WHAT’S NEXT: Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 4 on Fox Sports 1