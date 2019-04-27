Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tyler Reddick wins Talladega Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
Tyler Reddick won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a battered No. 2 Chevrolet, beating Gray Gaulding and Christopher Bell in a two-lap shootout.

The win is the first of the season for the defending series champion and his first with Richard Childress Racing. Reddick also claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Reddick won despite significant damage to his right side from contact with the wall in the middle of the race and a speeding penalty on Lap 27 and a penalty for removing equipment (jack stand) from his pit on Lap 52.

Reddick was saved from going a lap down on Lap 67 thanks to a debris caution.

“I was just a wild day,” Reddick said. “The day kept getting crazier as we were working (on the car). It took us longer than we planned. We came out way behind the leaders and we were two laps from getting lapped and somehow got lucky and the caution came out and saved us and threw us right back in the mix.”

It’s the fourth Xfinity win of Reddick’s career. He led three times for 34 laps, including the final 11.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

Pole-sitter Michael Annett, who won the season opener at Daytona, was involved in a seven-car wreck with 19 laps to go that also involved teammate Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Ryan Sieg.

The final shootout was set up by a multi-car wreck with five laps to go that involved Jeffrey Earnhardt, Allgaier, Alex Labbe, Timmy Hill and Jeremy Clements. It resulted in a 14 minute and 8 second red flag period.

Reddick, Gaulding, Bell and Briscoe will compete for the final Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Dover.

Gaulding’s result is his best finish in 17 career Xfinity starts.

“This is freaking awesome,” Gaulding said. “This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Click here for race results.

Click here for the point standings.

NOTABLE: Reddick picked up his seventh top five of the year. He had seven top fives in his entire championship campaign last season … Reddick’s win is the first for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega in the Xfinity Series … The win is also the first by a RCR series regular since Brendan Gaughan at Kentucky in 2014.

WHAT’S NEXT: Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 4 on Fox Sports 1

Michael Annett wins Xfinity pole at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
Michael Annett, the winner of the season opener at Daytona, claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He earned the pole with a top speed of 189.264 mph. It the first career pole for Annett in 238 Xfinity starts.

“We got Brenda Jackson riding with us, that’s worth 10 horsepower, right?” Annett told Fox Sports 1. “She’s gonna watch over us all day, all four cars.”

Jackson, the mother of JR Motorsport’ co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, passed away earlier this week from cancer.

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

The top 10 is rounded by Brett Moffitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gray Gaulding, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.

Brandon Jones (13th), Noah Gragson (14th), John Hunter Nemechek (15th) and Austin Cindric (17th) were among those who did not advance to the final round.

Green flag for the MoneyLion 300 will start at 1:19 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for qualifying results.

 

NASCAR confiscates Austin Dillon’s decklid

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
The decklid on Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet was confiscated by NASCAR Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Any penalties for a possible infraction are expected to be announced later in the week.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported the confiscation.

Today’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 27, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series competes this afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s Dash 4 Cash race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dee Choubey, MoneyLion CEO, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at Noon. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Billy Irvan, Alabama Raceway Ministries. Amia Nico will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 0 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Spencer Gallagher won this race last year, beating Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series holds its third Dash 4 Cash race today at Talladega Superspeedway.

That will be followed by qualifying for Sunday’s Cup race.

Here is today’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern).

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1, no radio)

Noon – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – MoneyLion 300 Xfinity race;113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)