Today’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 27, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series competes this afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s Dash 4 Cash race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Dee Choubey, MoneyLion CEO, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at Noon. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Billy Irvan, Alabama Raceway Ministries. Amia Nico will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) around the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 73 degrees and a 0 percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Spencer Gallagher won this race last year, beating Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:10 a.m.

Michael Annett wins Xfinity pole at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
Michael Annett, the winner of the season opener at Daytona, claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He earned the pole with a top speed of 189.264 mph. It the first career pole for Annett in 238 Xfinity starts.

“We got Brenda Jackson riding with us, that’s worth 10 horsepower, right?” Annett told Fox Sports 1. “She’s gonna watch over us all day, all four cars.”

Jackson, the mother of JR Motorsport’ co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, passed away earlier this week from cancer.

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

The top 10 is rounded by Brett Moffitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gray Gaulding, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.

Brandon Jones (13th), Noah Gragson (14th), John Hunter Nemechek (15th) and Austin Cindric (17th) were among those who did not advance to the final round.

NASCAR confiscates Austin Dillon’s decklid

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
The decklid on Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet was confiscated by NASCAR Friday at Talladega Superspeedway, NBC Sports has confirmed.

Any penalties for a possible infraction are expected to be announced later in the week.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass first reported the confiscation.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series holds its third Dash 4 Cash race today at Talladega Superspeedway.

That will be followed by qualifying for Sunday’s Cup race.

Here is today’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern).

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1, no radio)

Noon – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – MoneyLion 300 Xfinity race;113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Fast lap at Talladega concerns Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
1 Comment

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ryan Newman posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session, but he didn’t leave Talladega Superspeedway’s garage encouraged.

Instead, he walked out concerned.

Newman ran a lap of 204.157 mph in the final practice session. He recorded that speed after he led a single-file group of cars as it caught another pack, gaining the draft.

“Pretty much any car could have done that,” Newman told NBC Sports of his lap.

He then continued: “204 is way too fast. We’ve established that over the last 10 years. That’s when cars get airborne. They raised the back of the cars up an inch and it just packs more air underneath them.

“I hope we keep them on the ground and get lucky because I don’t think they’ve done a good job of keeping them on the ground or making an effort to keep them on the ground. We’ve got Daytona behind us without getting any cars airborne, at least to my knowledge or recollection. I hope we can keep the string going.”

Asked if anything could be changed for this weekend, Newman, who has gone airborne multiple times in his career, said:

“No. Nothing now. They gave us a straight piece of metal (for a wicker atop the rear spoiler) and told us to bend it up and that’s our piece to work with for the weekend. … That’s poor preparation on their part.”

Through the years, NASCAR has added roof flaps, hood flaps and deck fins to reduce the chance of a car getting airborne. Those were implemented after NASCAR researched vehicle liftoff, car design and did wind tunnel testing. NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that its research has shown that most incidents of the Gen-6 car leaving the racing surface are related to contact from another vehicle.

NASCAR also stated that the no-ride height rule last year was a direct result of aero liftoff testing and significantly decreased the possibility of aero liftoff occurring.

NASCAR mandated two changes for Friday’s final practice — including the addition of the wicker on the rear spoiler — after Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap of 202.671 mph in the opening session.

While six cars topped 204 mph in the final practice session, all of them were in the same group that caught the draft of another pack of cars.

Series officials consulted with several drivers after the final practice session and no further changes were announced Friday night.

Competitors said while they felt the overall lap speeds were slower in the final practice session, the closing rate on cars seemed faster.

“That’s surprising,” Jimmie Johnson, who went 201.706 mph in the final practice session, told NBC Sports. “Here you add a 9-inch spoiler and you add that little wicker, it’s pretty small on the scale of the rest of it. There’s usually a bubble (of air) when you get a couple of feet away from a (rear) bumper and that bubble is gone. You go right to their bumper.”

Ryan Blaney, whose top lap in the final practice session was 195.492 mph, also told NBC Sports that he felt the runs were “a little bit bigger. You could draft up to cars faster. That was noticeable. Other than that, going a little bit slower, which is what they wanted.

“It will be an interesting race. We haven’t gotten runs like this ever since I’ve been running the Cup stuff. I don’t think you’ll see any of that leader blocking both lanes just because that air bubble is pretty much gone. You get massive runs.”

Asked if he was concerned about the closing speed, Brad Keselowski said: “Just concerned about winning.”

Rookie Matt Tifft, who was fourth in the final practice session with a lap of 204.092 mph, also noticed the change in closing speed. But something else also stood out to him in practice.

“You could be the trail car and fall three car lengths (behind) and if they were two-wide you could catch right back up,” Tifft told NBC Sports. “Normally, you would be in jeopardy, but I felt like you could catch back up a little bit easier because of the drag off the other cars.”