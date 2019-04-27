Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Austin Dillon wins Cup pole for GEICO 500

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon has won the Cup pole for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dillon claimed the top spot with a speed of 192.544 mph a day after his decklid was confiscated by NASCAR.

It’s Dillon’s fifth career Cup pole and his second this year (Auto Club Speedway).

The top five is completed by Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Hemric, Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing teammate.

“It feels great,” Dillon told Fox Sports 1. “It’s RCR’s 50th anniversary, it’s Talladega’s 50th anniversary, my grandfather takes a lot of pride in these speedway races. To come here and get a pole we felt like we had a car capable of doing that. We knew that didn’t hurt us  so we just wanted to go out there and what we did.”

The top 10 is filled out by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson.

No Toyota drivers qualified in the top 12.

Martin Truex Jr. was the highest qualifying Toyota driver in 20th.

Ty Dillon, who will make his 100th Cup start Sunday, qualified 13th.

Kurt Busch failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. He will lose 15 minutes of practice next weekend at Dover. His car chief, Ryan Bergenty, was ejected from the rest of the weekend. Busch qualified 14th.

Tyler Reddick, who qualified in the place of Brendan Gaughan, was 29th fastest. Gaughan will take part in Sunday’s race after attending his son’s communion in Las Vegas.

Click here for qualifying results.

Chevrolet teams make plans to work together at Talladega

By Dustin LongApr 27, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Ala. — It was a sight not seen before. At least in the Chevrolet camp.

About 10 Chevrolet cars ran together in Friday’s final Cup practice at Talladega Superspeedway, a sign that Chevrolet wants its teams to work more closely together after some partnered with Toyotas during the Daytona 500.

To reaffirm the message, Jim Campbell, Chevrolet’s U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports, met with Chevrolet drivers Saturday.

“The benefit of working together is too great versus the penalty of not working together,” Campbell told NBC Sports.

“We have to work together as a team but also be adaptive. That’s what we’re trying to balance.”

Talladega pole-sitter Austin Dillon said “we’re just unified as a group now.”

While Chevrolet teams work on projects together off the track, they haven’t always been so cooperative on the track, whether it was because of philosophy or disparity in performance. That contributed to Chevrolet’s decline at Daytona and Talladega — the manufacturer has won one of the last 15 races at those tracks.

Toyota originated the strategy of cars within the same manufacturer working together and dominated the 2016 Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin won, leading a 1-2-3 Toyota finish. Fords began working together and dominated last year’s playoff race at Talladega —  its seventh consecutive at NASCAR’s longest track. Aric Almirola won and Ford cars led nearly 95% of the race.

To combat Ford’s strength, Toyota and the Chevrolet team of Hendrick Motorsports worked together in the Daytona 500. During the second stage, a six-car train of Toyotas and Hendrick cars controlled the pace. Crashes later in the race lessened the maneuver’s effectiveness but a strategy against the Fords had been created.

That particular pairing of Chevrolet and Toyota teams, though, will not be repeated.

“I think some of the other Chevys probably griped about the Hendrick guys working with us,” Hamlin said.

There have been multiple meetings about Chevrolet teams about working together since February.

“They’re laying the law down,” Bubba Wallace told NBC Sports.

The result was 10 Chevrolets went on track together Friday in practice. They ran about 15 laps, came to pit road together and exited together to simulate a green-flag pit stop.

That could be critical Sunday. Teams have found this weekend that the more cars in a line, the faster it goes. Last fall, Stewart-Haas Racing’s four cars ran single-file and pulled away from the pack. That’s not expected to happen Sunday with rule changes that include teams having another 100 horsepower to 550 and the larger rear spoiler (with the wicker added to the spoiler Friday).

“At tracks like this, numbers win,” Jimmie Johnson told NBC Sports. “So the more organized we can be, and if we can ever get more quality cars, more quality Chevrolets working together, we can hopefully have that upper hand in those rare situations of pitting under green.”

When Almirola saw the Chevrolets run together in practice Friday, he said “it’s about time.

“What’s that old saying … fool me once, shame on you,. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, that’s not going to happen. They’ve been fooled a lot of times by the manufactures teaming up and working together.

“To see that, it speaks volumes of what we did at Ford years ago to organize our race teams to get together and make sure that we work together to put a blue oval out front and that’s what this kind of racing has turned into. I think they’ve finally taken notice.”

Kyle Larson said everything has gone well with the teams working together so far.

“We’ve been pretty disciplined about it,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes in the race. Hopefully we can do what those other teams have done, but even better. I’m excited to work together and hopefully we’ll learn throughout it and tweak on it in the future and get even better.”

That’s a challenge Dillon noted. Toyota and Ford teams know how to work together during the race. This will be Chevrolet’s first attempt at going all in.

“These guys have been working at it for a couple of races now, and they’ve kind of done a good job of perfecting how to get to the front and work together,” Dillon said. “We’ve got a young group of Chevy drivers, a little less experience. We, as a group, I feel like have done a good job over the weekend.”

If Chevrolet cars do work together Sunday, it could impact the Toyota teams. Toyota has the fewest cars in the 39-car field with seven — that includes two part-time teams.

“I knew it was coming,” Hamlin said of losing the partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. “I’m friends with a couple of (Chevrolet drivers), so I knew about meetings that have been going on for the last month or so. I knew that we were going to kind of be on our own.”

But this edict by Chevrolet doesn’t mean a Chevy driver can’t work with another manufacturer during the race. It will happen. The pack will get jumbled. But the point is to work together when one can.

“Chevy is a huge part of our success,” Daniel Hemric told NBC Sports. “Whether we have it or not, they’ve given us all a route to have it. At the end of the day, one of us needs to be in victory lane. That’s why we’ve got to come together to make that happen.”

If they can’t Sunday, it will mark the first time since 1971 that Chevrolet has not won in the first 10 races of a season.

“The focus is on winning,” Campbell told NBC Sports. “Also, we want to see as many Chevys finish well with the stage points and at the end of the race. It’s a long season. Our goal is to get as many Chevy drivers in the playoffs, whether it is through wins or points or both.

“Cleary, the goal is to get some wins on the board. The one benefit of having our key partners is we continue to learn from one another how to gain more speed and improve the performance.”

 and on Facebook

Starting lineup for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon and Aric Almirola will start on the front row for tomorrow’s Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dillon will start from his second pole of the season.

The top five is completed by Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Hemric.

Martin Truex Jr. is the highest starting Toyota driver in 20th.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Tyler Reddick wins Talladega Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a battered No. 2 Chevrolet, beating Gray Gaulding and Christopher Bell in a two-lap shootout.

The win is the first of the season for the defending series champion and his first with Richard Childress Racing. Reddick also claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Reddick won despite significant damage to his right side from contact with the wall in the middle of the race and a speeding penalty on Lap 27 and a penalty for removing equipment (jack stand) from his pit on Lap 52.

Reddick was saved from going a lap down on Lap 67 thanks to a debris caution.

“I was just a wild day,” Reddick said. “The day kept getting crazier as we were working (on the car). It took us longer than we planned. We came out way behind the leaders and we were two laps from getting lapped and somehow got lucky and the caution came out and saved us and threw us right back in the mix.”

It’s the fourth Xfinity win of Reddick’s career. He led three times for 34 laps, including the final 11.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

Pole-sitter Michael Annett, who won the season opener at Daytona, was involved in a seven-car wreck with 19 laps to go that also involved teammate Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer and Ryan Sieg.

The final shootout was set up by a multi-car wreck with five laps to go that involved Jeffrey Earnhardt, Allgaier, Alex Labbe, Timmy Hill and Jeremy Clements. It resulted in a 14 minute and 8 second red flag period.

Reddick, Gaulding, Bell and Briscoe will compete for the final Dash 4 Cash bonus next weekend at Dover.

Gaulding’s result is his best finish in 17 career Xfinity starts.

“This is freaking awesome,” Gaulding said. “This is what every driver wants to have is that last-lap chance to win a race and we did. Just came up a little short.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

Click here for race results.

Click here for the point standings.

NOTABLE: Reddick picked up his seventh top five of the year. He had seven top fives in his entire championship campaign last season … Reddick’s win is the first for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega in the Xfinity Series … The win is also the first by a RCR series regular since Brendan Gaughan at Kentucky in 2014.

WHAT’S NEXT: Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on May 4 on Fox Sports 1

Michael Annett wins Xfinity pole at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 27, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
1 Comment

Michael Annett, the winner of the season opener at Daytona, claimed the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

He earned the pole with a top speed of 189.264 mph. It the first career pole for Annett in 238 Xfinity starts.

“We got Brenda Jackson riding with us, that’s worth 10 horsepower, right?” Annett told Fox Sports 1. “She’s gonna watch over us all day, all four cars.”

Jackson, the mother of JR Motorsport’ co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, passed away earlier this week from cancer.

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley.

The top 10 is rounded by Brett Moffitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Gray Gaulding, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell.

Brandon Jones (13th), Noah Gragson (14th), John Hunter Nemechek (15th) and Austin Cindric (17th) were among those who did not advance to the final round.

Green flag for the MoneyLion 300 will start at 1:19 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for qualifying results.

 