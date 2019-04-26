Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Newman fastest in second Cup practice at ‘Dega; six cars over 204 mph

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
NASCAR’s Rocket Man lived up to his nickname, rocketing to the top of the speed chart in Friday’s second and final Cup practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ryan Newman piloted his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford to a blistering speed of 204.157 mph to top the 39 drivers that took to the track.

Newman was the fastest of six drivers that eclipsed 204 mph, and led 24 drivers that topped the 200 mph mark.

By comparison, the top speed in Cup practice last fall at Talladega was 204.227 mph and 24 cars also topped 200 mph in the lone session that day.

Roush Fenway Racing teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second-fastest (204.127 mph), followed by Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr. (204.114 mph), Matt Tifft (204.092) and Cup points leader Kyle Busch (204.079 mph).

Sixth through 10th were Erik Jones (204.062 mph), Aric Almirola (202.611), Paul Menard (202.328), Matt DiBenedetto (202.243) and Denny Hamlin (201.949).

Qualifying for Sunday’s GEICO 500 takes place Saturday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. with two rounds of single-vehicle qualifying.

Click here for the full speed chart from Friday’s second Cup practice.

Kurt Busch, David Ragan, Erik Jones fastest in first Cup practice at Talladega

Fast lap at Talladega concerns Ryan Newman

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ryan Newman posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session, but he didn’t leave Talladega Superspeedway’s garage encouraged.

Instead, he walked out concerned.

Newman ran a lap of 204.157 mph in the final practice session. He recorded that speed after he led a single-file group of cars as it caught another pack, gaining the draft.

“Pretty much any car could have done that,” Newman told NBC Sports of his lap.

He then continued: “204 is way too fast. We’ve established that over the last 10 years. That’s when cars get airborne. They raised the back of the cars up an inch and it just packs more air underneath them.

“I hope we keep them on the ground and get lucky because I don’t think they’ve done a good job of keeping them on the ground or making an effort to keep them on the ground. We’ve got Daytona behind us without getting any cars airborne, at least to my knowledge or recollection. I hope we can keep the string going.”

Asked if anything could be changed for this weekend, Newman, who has gone airborne multiple times in his career, said:

“No. Nothing now. They gave us a straight piece of metal (for a wicker atop the rear spoiler) and told us to bend it up and that’s our piece to work with for the weekend. … That’s poor preparation on their part.”

Through the years, NASCAR has added roof flaps, hood flaps and deck fins to reduce the chance of a car getting airborne. Those were implemented after NASCAR researched vehicle liftoff, car design and did wind tunnel testing. NASCAR stated to NBC Sports that its research has shown that most incidents of the Gen-6 car leaving the racing surface are related to contact from another vehicle.

NASCAR also stated that the no-ride height rule last year was a direct result of aero liftoff testing and significantly decreased the possibility of aero liftoff occurring.

NASCAR mandated two changes for Friday’s final practice — including the addition of the wicker on the rear spoiler — after Kurt Busch posted the fastest lap of 202.671 mph in the opening session.

While six cars topped 204 mph in the final practice session, all of them were in the same group that caught the draft of another pack of cars.

Series officials consulted with several drivers after the final practice session and no further changes were announced Friday night.

Competitors said while they felt the overall lap speeds were slower in the final practice session, the closing rate on cars seemed faster.

“That’s surprising,” Jimmie Johnson, who went 201.706 mph in the final practice session, told NBC Sports. “Here you add a 9-inch spoiler and you add that little wicker, it’s pretty small on the scale of the rest of it. There’s usually a bubble (of air) when you get a couple of feet away from a (rear) bumper and that bubble is gone. You go right to their bumper.”

Ryan Blaney, whose top lap in the final practice session was 195.492 mph, also told NBC Sports that he felt the runs were “a little bit bigger. You could draft up to cars faster. That was noticeable. Other than that, going a little bit slower, which is what they wanted.

“It will be an interesting race. We haven’t gotten runs like this ever since I’ve been running the Cup stuff. I don’t think you’ll see any of that leader blocking both lanes just because that air bubble is pretty much gone. You get massive runs.”

Asked if he was concerned about the closing speed, Brad Keselowski said: “Just concerned about winning.”

Rookie Matt Tifft, who was fourth in the final practice session with a lap of 204.092 mph, also noticed the change in closing speed. But something else also stood out to him in practice.

“You could be the trail car and fall three car lengths (behind) and if they were two-wide you could catch right back up,” Tifft told NBC Sports. “Normally, you would be in jeopardy, but I felt like you could catch back up a little bit easier because of the drag off the other cars.”

Todd Gilliland scores Talladega ARCA victory

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Todd Gilliland held off the pack to win Friday’s ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gilliland, who is competing full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports, earned his second career ARCA victory. His previous ARCA win was in 2015 at Toledo Speedway.

“Coming up is a really busy stretch for us in Trucks,” Gilliland said. “This is really big for us. My confidence has been down a little bit.”

Kyle Busch was outspoken in February about Gilliland’s performance, saying “his career is on the line,” referring to Gilliland not yet winning in a KBM truck.

“When I come to the ARCA Series or the K&N Series I have so much confidence,” Gilliland said. “I need to be able to take that to the truck and have confidence in myself.”

Riley Herbst, who is scheduled to run eight NASCAR Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, finished second. Gilliland and Herbst were followed by Brandon Lynn, Ty Majeski and Michael Self.

 

 

NASCAR makes changes for final Cup practice

By Dustin LongApr 26, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – NASCAR announced two changes for today’s final practice session after 21 cars topped 200 mph in the opening practice session at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR is having teams add a 1-inch wicker strip to the top of the spoiler.

NASCAR is allowing teams to switch between the two gear options (.345 and .350) until qualifying. Once a car qualifies, they must keep that gear in the car through the race.

NASCAR made the move after consulting with teams and drivers during and after the first practice session. NASCAR stated that there were some concerns with engines and officials saw speeds creeping up.

This is the first race at Talladega with this package, which included more than 100 more horsepower (to 550). NASCAR increased the spoiler an inch to 9 inches to help offset the extra horsepower. NASCAR also is mandating a 1-inch bolt-on track bar mount to change the height from 11 to 12 inches, raising the rear of the car by an inch.

Kurt Busch, David Ragan, Erik Jones fastest in first Cup practice at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Busch was fastest in Friday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet recorded the top speed of 202.671 mph in the first use of tapered spacers in competition at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. NASCAR had previously used restrictor plates at both Talladega and Daytona International Speedway since 1988.

Of note, the top speed in Cup practice at Talladega last fall was 204.227 mph, with 24 cars topping 200 mph in the lone session. Friday, 21 drivers topped 200 mph.

Ford driver David Ragan, who won this race at Talladega in 2013, was second-fastest Friday at 202.654 mph, followed by Erik Jones’ Toyota (also at 202.654 mph), Michael McDowell’s Ford (202.641 mph) and Chase Elliott’s Chevy (202.624 mph).

Current Cup points leader Kyle Busch was eighth-fastest (202.068 mph). Other notables included William Byron (sixth, 202.615 mph), Jimmie Johnson (10th, 201.219 mph), Kevin Harvick (11th, 201.151 mph), defending Cup Series champ Joey Logano (18th, 200.339 mph), Clint Bowyer (20th, 200.238 mph), Brad Keselowski (21st,  200.238 mph) and Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr. (23rd, 199.085 mph).

Harvick also recorded the most laps (40) of any of the 37 drivers in the session.

Chase Elliott was atop the 10-best consecutive lap average (198.451 mph), followed by Ragan (198.291), Keselowski (198.241), Paul Menard (198.215), McDowell (198.206), Aric Almirola (198.130), Daniel Suarez (198.066), Ryan Blaney (198.066), Kurt Busch (198.034) and Johnson (198.012).

The second and final Cup practice of the weekend takes place later this afternoon from 4:35 to 5:25 p.m. ET. Qualifying for Sunday’s GEICO 500 takes place Saturday.

Click here for the full speed chart and the 10-best consecutive lap average.

Ryan Newman fastest in 2nd Cup practice at 'Dega; six cars over 204 mph

