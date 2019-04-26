Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kurt Busch, David Ragan, Erik Jones fastest in first Cup practice at Talladega

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Busch was fastest in Friday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practice sessions at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet recorded the top speed of 202.671 mph in the first use of tapered spacers in competition at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. NASCAR had previously used restrictor plates at both Talladega and Daytona International Speedway since 1988.

Of note, the top speed in Cup practice at Talladega last fall was 204.227 mph, with 24 cars topping 200 mph in the lone session. Friday, 21 drivers topped 200 mph.

Ford driver David Ragan, who won this race at Talladega in 2013, was second-fastest Friday at 202.654 mph, followed by Erik Jones’ Toyota (also at 202.654 mph), Michael McDowell’s Ford (202.641 mph) and Chase Elliott’s Chevy (202.624 mph).

Current Cup points leader Kyle Busch was eighth-fastest (202.068 mph). Other notables included William Byron (sixth, 202.615 mph), Jimmie Johnson (10th, 201.219 mph), Kevin Harvick (11th, 201.151 mph), defending Cup Series champ Joey Logano (18th, 200.339 mph), Clint Bowyer (20th, 200.238 mph), Brad Keselowski (21st,  200.238 mph) and Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr. (23rd, 199.085 mph).

Harvick also recorded the most laps (40) of any of the 37 drivers in the session.

Chase Elliott was atop the 10-best consecutive lap average (198.451 mph), followed by Ragan (198.291), Keselowski (198.241), Paul Menard (198.215), McDowell (198.206), Aric Almirola (198.130), Daniel Suarez (198.066), Ryan Blaney (198.066), Kurt Busch (198.034) and Johnson (198.012).

The second and final Cup practice of the weekend takes place later this afternoon from 4:35 to 5:25 p.m. ET. Qualifying for Sunday’s GEICO 500 takes place Saturday.

Click here for the full speed chart and the 10-best consecutive lap average.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR makes changes for final Cup practice

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongApr 26, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Ala. – NASCAR announced two changes for today’s final practice session after 21 cars topped 200 mph in the opening practice session at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR is having teams add a 1-inch wicker strip to the top of the spoiler.

NASCAR is allowing teams to switch between the two gear options (.345 and .350) until qualifying. Once a car qualifies, they must keep that gear in the car through the race.

NASCAR made the move after consulting with teams and drivers during and after the first practice session. NASCAR stated that there were some concerns with engines and officials saw speeds creeping up.

This is the first race at Talladega with this package, which included more than 100 more horsepower (to 550). NASCAR increased the spoiler an inch to 9 inches to help offset the extra horsepower. NASCAR also is mandating a 1-inch bolt-on track bar mount to change the height from 11 to 12 inches, raising the rear of the car by an inch.

Sieg, Chastain fastest in two Xfinity practices at Talladega

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Sieg was fastest in Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sieg recorded a speed of 187.824 mph, followed by Ross Chastain (187.108 mph), who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day.

Third through fifth fastest were John Hunter Nemechek (184.754), Josh Williams (184.726) and Timmy Hill (184.324).

Only 13 drivers took to the track for the session. As was the case in the first practice, Chevrolet dominated the second practice with eight Camaros in the top 10.

Qualifying and the MoneyLion 300 race will take place Saturday.

Click here for the full second practice speed chart.

In Friday’s first practice:

Ross Chastain was fastest in the first Xfinity practice session Friday.

Chastain, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet, was the only driver to turn a lap over 193 mph around the 2.66-mile superspeedway, at 193.779 mph.

In addition to Chastain, four of the next five fastest cars were also Chevrolets: Noah Gragson was second (192.874 mph), Justin Haley was fourth (192.820), Justin Allgaier was fifth (192.451) and Tyler Reddick was sixth (192.235).

The only non-Chevy driver in the top 6 was Ford pilot Chase Briscoe, who was third-fastest at 192.823 mph.

Toyotas struggled for speed, with 12th-ranked Timmy Hill the fastest at 191.172 mph.

Thirty-five cars took to the track for the session.

Click here for the full first practice speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Joe Graf Jr. joins Richard Childress Racing as Xfinity driver, intern

Official Twitter page of Joe Graf Jr.
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 26, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Richard Childress Racing on Friday announced that it has signed Joe Graf Jr. to be part of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program. He will drive the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in select races this season, the first being at Michigan International Speedway this June.

In addition, the 20-year-old Graf Jr., who is a freshman at New York University, will also serve as a marketing and communications intern for the team.

“For my internship to be with one of the most recognizable teams in NASCAR is unbelievable,” Graf Jr. said in a media release. “To then think that I will also have the opportunity to drive the No. 21 car is really exciting.

“I am pumped for the opportunity to learn all facets of this business. From inside the cockpit to the corporate office, the quality of the RCR organization speaks for itself, especially celebrating their 50th anniversary this season. I am eager to learn, contribute and compete.”

In addition to his new racing and internship duties with RCR, Graf Jr. will continue competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series. In his first full season in 2018, he earned one win, six top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 19 starts. That also included the closest finish in ARCA history when he finished second at Talladega Superspeedway in a statistical tie.

So far in 2019, he’s made three starts, finishing 21st at Daytona, 11th at Pensacola and ninth in his most recent race on April 14 at Salem (Indiana).

He previously competed in the NASCAR K&N Series. He began racing bandolero cars at nine years old and recorded over 50 wins in Legends Car competition, as well as multiple track championships.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Podcast: Why a couple that stayed together no longer races together

By Nate RyanApr 26, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When she began dating Daniel Hemric, the former Kenzie Ruston knew they both couldn’t remain on their path together.

Not as a couple, mind you. Daniel and Kenzie Hemric tied the knot more than two years ago in Jamaica.

While their relationship was strong, it was the trajectory of their racing careers that was unsustainable for both securing full-time rides at the highest levels of NASCAR.

“Both of us weren’t going to make it,” Kenzie said during a NASCAR on NBC interview last year (watcht the video above). “I feel I truly stand behind him. I get to live through him.”

Shortly after getting married, Kenzie Hemric put her racing career aside to support her husband, who had begun racing full time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. During the most recent NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode, Daniel Hemric discussed how the couple handled their divergent career paths

“I told everybody, Kenzie is a full-blown superstar, the way she’s handled the last couple of years from her career on the driving side not working out, and the way she has handled that and stuck behind me, it’s been incredible, really, man,” Daniel said on the podcast. “I think about when we met, there were times I was sleeping on the floor of her Late Model shop while she was racing full time, doing what she loved to do, and I didn’t have a ride.

“To see the tables turned and her accept it the way she has and just be there for me is what life and hopefully the person you find to share life with is what it’s all about. She’s taken it with stride.”

She also has been his biggest cheerleader and critic as Hemric, 28, has risen to RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet in Cup. Through nine races, it’s been a tough rookie season for Hemric, who hasn’t finished higher than 18th.

After finishing 31st because of contact with the wall at Auto Club Speedway, Hemric exited the car to a greeting from his wife.

“She looked me straight in the eye and said, ‘You screwed up, 100 percent,’” he said. “She was right. I just appreciate how real she is with me. Over time people will see that, she’s extremely passionate about it. It’s cool to find that person you can share that with and know that she has a better appreciation for it than most ever will. Very cool dynamic we can share together, and it’s cool to have her on my side.”

Kenzie Hemric, 27, made 44 starts in the K&N Series from 2013-15 with a career-best second at Iowa Speedway on Aug. 1, 2014. Daniel Hemric said there was never “a definite talk” about how to handle being a racing couple because Kenzie’s opportunities began to dry up as Daniel began racing full time in the truck series.

“The timing just didn’t work out,” Daniel said. “It took until two years ago, right before we got married. By then I’d gotten the Xfinity contract. Not that’s what it’s about, but we knew so much more time would be dedicated to what I had going on, and it was going to take all of both of our time to do it 100%. At the time, her Late Model stuff was great but to put in the effort in that I felt I owed her, it would take away from one or the other, so we made the decision that she would come and support me full time.”

There is a Super Late Model in the Hemrics’ garage that still might be put to use for Kenzie in the Snowball Derby or a local race but probably just for fun and not as a jump-start on her career.

“We decided fortunately for one of us, and for both of us, that we’re getting this opportunity,” Daniel said. “But we don’t look at it as, ‘You made, it and I didn’t.’ We did it together because when I say literally has been there from the beginning. She’s seen that side of Daniel Hemric to where it’s at now. She fully gets it. We just do it together.”

During the podcast, Daniel Hemric also discusses:

–The numerous breaks he caught to reach the Cup Series without many connections;

–His life-changing Legends Million victory and the amusing aftermath of siphoning gasoline from his winning car and sleeping at a Steak N Shake;

–His friendships with Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney and other up and comers in Cup;

–His Kannapolis, North Carolina, upbringing and the parallels to Dale Earnhardt.

You can listen to the episode by clicking on the embed above, or via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you download podcasts.