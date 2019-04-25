Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Talladega to host Ty Dillon’s 100th Cup start

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
The auto racing gods sometimes have a sense of humor.

Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon is set to make his 100th Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dillon, who drives the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet, will reach that career milestone in the GEICO 500.

But is that enough good karma for Dillon to continue to build on a solid start for the one-car team?

Dillon and Germain Racing enter this weekend looking to improve upon their performance in the Daytona 500.

Though it was with a different rules package and 21 cars failed to finish the race, Dillon finished sixth for his only top 10 of the year. That matches his total from 2018.

Since then, the No. 13 Chevy has three top 15s including a best finish of 13th at Martinsville. Dillon’s third top 15 last year didn’t come until the July Daytona race.

Dillon was also able to score his first career stage win three weeks ago at Bristol when he stayed out of the pits late in Stage 1.

“We always want to get the year kicked off right, and leaving Daytona earlier this season with a sixth-place finish gave us a lot of confidence as we kicked off for the season,” Dillon said in a press release. “It always makes you feel more comfortable heading to the next superspeedway race. That momentum has really carried us through the first segment of this year as we’ve been able to build onto what was already a positive start to 2019.”

In his first 99 Cup races, Dillon has seven Daytona starts and four at Talladega. His sixth in February was his second consecutive in Daytona. His best Talladega result is 11th in 2017.

Dillon said “surviving” the superspeedway races gives teams like his “the opportunity to take control of your season.”

“Variables like superspeedways can easily become a bad points day and put you in a hole,” Dillon said. “So, we really focus on a strategy that will get us to the end of the race to get a solid finish. We’ve been in contention to win a couple of these races by doing that.”

While Talladega will be his 100th start, it won’t be his 100th with Germain Racing.

Dillon’s first 99 races have been divided among Germain, Richard Childress Racing, Leavine Family Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

His first start for Germain came in 2017 Daytona 500 and marked the start of his first full-time season in Cup.

“Three years into working with the team at Germain Racing, I feel like I’m still growing and developing as a person and as a driver,” Dillon said. “Bob Germain and GEICO have dedicated years of support to this sport, and we’re seeing the benefits of that each and every week.”

Dillon added: “I want to thank every person that’s been a part of my first 100 starts in the Cup Series. I appreciate of the opportunities that they have given me. Hopefully 100 is our first win.”

NASCAR Avengers: Endgame edition

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
It’s April, so that means it’s time for another Marvel’s Avengers save the world yet again in movie theaters around the globe.

Avengers: Endgame will be released tonight and it’s expected to make an impressive amount of money despite being three hours long. Yes, three hours.

We decided to exploit the series’ attention for the second year in a row by making our own Avengers lineup of NASCAR drivers.

Just like in the comics/movies, the roster has changed some, but not due to a contract dispute/scheduling conflict/being snapped out of existence.

Stan Lee – Since our first Avengers posts last year, Jim France has assumed the position of NASCAR Chairman and CEO. He’s the perfect person to make a cameo in our NASCAR Avengers movie like the late comic book creator.

Nick Fury – Steve Phelps took over as NASCAR’s president last year. Now give that man an eyepatch.

Iron Man – Austin Dillon has that outlandish Tony Stark style and he parties like the billionaire playboy philanthropist would if he owned a barn and some fancy cars.

Rocket RaccoonTony Stewart isn’t a talking animal. But the talking raccoon is a weapons expert who likes to make things go boom and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. If you’re ever in a tight spot that requires the use of a flame thrower, Stewart is your man.

Star Lord AKA Peter Quill – Nothing changed here. Clint Bowyer is still from the Midwest and he’s still the driver most likely to call someone a “turd blossom.”

Captain America/Falcon/Winter Soldier – Captain America and Falcon bring to mind the Ryan Blaney/Bubba Wallace duo and NASCAR’s best bromance. Chase Elliott gets the nod as the Winter Soldier anti-hero because he doesn’t get invited to their hangouts. Also, Blaney has to shave his facial hair every year like Steve Rogers in Endgame.

Spider-Man – The 18-year-old Harrison Burton takes Spidey’s web-shooters from William Byron. Somebody born after Y2K should get in on the action here.

The Incredible Hulk – Don’t make Daniel Suarez angry, especially in qualifying.

Thor – Since the “God of Thunder” got a hair cut and trimmed his beard recently, Jeffrey Earnhardt is replaced in the role by Kyle Busch and his beard.

Doctor Strange – Last year, Brad Keselowski was the pick here, but Ryan Preece gets the nod in 2019. Magic is the only reasonable explanation for how he’s avoided some wrecks this season.

Drax the Destroyer – Just like this Guardian of the Galaxy, it takes a lot to make Paul Menard smile.

Captain Marvel – The newest Avenger on the scene must be played by two-time K&N Pro  Series West winner Hailie Deegan.

 

Weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
After a week off, NASCAR resumes action this weekend at its largest track, Talladega Superspeedway.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, April 25

1 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Friday, April 26

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN, tape delay at 3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

6 p.m. – ARCA race (FS1)

Saturday, April 27

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1, no radio)

Noon – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – MoneyLion 300 Xfinity race;113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 28

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – GEICO 500 Cup race; 188 laps/500.08 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Will there be an upset at Talladega?

By Daniel McFadinApr 24, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Anything is possible when NASCAR visits its two superspeedways in Daytona and Talladega.

But that concept takes on more significance this weekend when the Cup Series debuts a new rules package at Talladega.

The package includes a tapered spacer to replace the restrictor plate and a taller spoiler.

Could those new factors help result in an upset winner on Sunday?

Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan discussed that possibility on NASCAR America presents MotorMouths.

“I don’t think so,” Ryan said. “Talladega, even though it has this arbitrary nature where you’re sometimes picking lottery balls out to determine a winner or whose going to be there at the end, I still think driver skill is extremely important. That’s why Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, they’re the best (superspeedway) drivers I think in Cup right now. They’ve won multiple times here in the last five years. … I think skill will still matter.”

Petty also believes even with the new variables the race will come down to the “best teams and the best drivers.”

“We’re not going to see a Front Row (Motorsports) blast through there,” Petty said. “We’re not going to see a Ron Bouchard catch two guys side-by-side and draft into the inside (in 1981). … Now we might see that the third or fourth time they run this package, but we’re not going to see it this time I don’t believe.”

Watch the above video for more.

Dale Jr. Download: ‘Are you $150,000 confident that this is the car?’

By Daniel McFadinApr 24, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr. likes to collect racing memorabilia. Especially when it comes to items closely connected to the career of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

He owns the No. 2 car his father won the 1980 Cup championship with, as well the Corvette they shared in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2001.

Dale Jr. recently added to his collection in the form of a No. 8 Goodwrench car that Dale Sr. won with a handful of times in the Busch Series (now the Xfinity Series) in the 1980s.

But his journey to claiming ownership of the car was a stressful and costly affair, which he recounted on this week’s “Dale Jr. Download.”

“I’ve seen this car … pop up for the last 15 years,” Earnhardt said. “It’s been to Monterey, it’s been raced as a vintage racer for many, many years. It’s been to Goodwood (Festival of Speed) twice. I’ve seen this car over and over and over. I’ve never seen it in person. I’ve always wondered is it the real car? They’re claiming it’s the real car, but how do you now?

“Obviously, the car came up for sale recently at Barrett Jackson. I’m getting all kinds of text messages from everybody, even my sister (Kelley). Talking about, ‘Man, you seen this car?’ …

“I wonder why, of course, it’s getting sold. We’ve seen in the past, especially recently, a lot of dad’s cars and my cars going on auction. Some real, some not real. It’s pretty easy to be honest with you to know what’s real and what’s not.”

Earnhardt explained his attachment to the car was due in part to where it was constructed.

“This one in particular is important because it was built in the shop next to (his grandmother’s) house,” he said. “This was before (Dale Earnhardt Inc). … I would beg dad to take me (to the shop).”

Earnhardt’s detective work began with a relative, Robert Gee Jr., an uncle on his mother’s side of the family who worked on the No. 8 car.

“Robert Gee Jr. had verified that this car was legit,” Earnhardt said. “This car was brought up to Robert Gee Jr. to be looked at (in the late 90s). And the reason they would bring it to him is because he put the body on the car. He did several things on the car and would go to the race track with the team as well. I’ve got him at the race track in a photo with the rest of the team standing next to this car. Robert Gee Jr., who works here at JR Motorsports, has worked on this car, put the body on it.”

When Earnhardt asked him if the car was the real deal, Gee said, “Yep, it is. I’m pretty confident this is the car.”

“Well, this car is probably going to go for $150,000,” Earnhardt said. “Are you $150,000 confident that this is the car?’

Gee was “pretty sure.”

Gee explained that when he first verified the car in the late 90s via the car’s drive shaft hoop.

Also of note: who had made the hoop.

“He watched my dad make that hoop,” Earnhardt said. “It’s unique because my dad made it and the way it was made. The way dad chose to make it, he heated it up with an acetylene torch and wrapped this thing around an oxygen tank, which is quite dangerous, and made it himself right there in front of Robert in the shop.”

It wasn’t enough for Earnhardt.

“He couldn’t give me enough confirmation to make me completely sure that this was the real car,” Earnhardt said. “I got some encouragement from within my family that I should purchase this car. I called Tony (Eury) Sr. and talked to him about it.”

Then Earnhardt “swung for the fences.”

He called his former owner Rick Hendrick, who was at the auction.

“I said ‘I got one I need you to get for me if you can and he goes, ‘Sure.’ It’s probably going to go for ($150,000). If it’s under ($200,000), try to stay in the fight.”

$190,000 later, the car was his. It eventually arrived at Earnhardt’s home and was unloaded.

“I have been climbing all over this car, alright? Trying to find some identification,” Earnhardt said. “Something, anything, that would make me feel confident 100% that this was the car.”

He first looked at the floorboard of the car. His father beat the floorboard of the car with a ball peen hammer to get his seat low.

“You can see the ball peen hammer marks in the bottom of the car,” Earnhardt said. “It’s obviously been hammered down a ton, all the way across the back to get his back of the seat lower.”

But it still wasn’t enough confirmation.

“Somebody else could have beat their seat down,” he said. “It’s a very Earnhardt thing. But I can’t find another picture of the car from 1986 of the bottom showing this exact same hammer marks. That doesn’t do it for me.

“I’m the one who has spent the money, I need more.”

Earnhardt turned to his phone, which has thousands of photos his father’s career.

“There’s a couple photos of me that I’ve collected as well and there’s one of me in 1986,” Earnhardt said. “I’m sitting in the car … That gives me a view of the driver’s window. Some of the interior of the car, as far as the rear sheet metal in the back interior of the car, the roll cage. One of the things I look at in this photo is how they hooked up the widow net at the top of the window. Back then, everybody would have done that differently. When you put the body on, you made that yourself, how you were going to hook up the window net. So when you see those mounts, they’re unique to the car. I would look at those mounts and go, ‘That’s exactly like the mounts on my car.’ That’s a pretty good confirmation, but … that’s 99% maybe, or 95% sure this is the car.”

But Earnhardt found another photo from the same day of him sitting in the car taken from the passenger window.

“I can see the seat, the seat belts, the steering wheel, the steering shaft, the dashboard,” Earnhardt said. “If you draw in, look closely, above the steering shaft there is a radio box. It’s riveted to a roll bar with two rivets and then to a piece of sheet metal by two rivets as well. If you look, it’s kind of cocked counter-clockwise just slightly. It’s not level with the roll cage or the car. So I go into the car quickly with my camera. … I dive into that car with my camera, alright? I take a picture of the car today. There’s the rivet holes and they’re off angle. That’s it.

“I don’t need anything else. That to me locks it down that I’m holding the real thing.”

Earnhardt ran up to his house to tell his wife the news.

“I was almost in tears getting that type of confirmation that I have the car,” Earnhardt said. “I was calling my sister, I was calling Rick. I called Robert Jr. I texted Tony Sr. I’m telling everyone, ‘I got it. I got what I needed.”