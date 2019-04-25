Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Toyota Racing

Kligerman’s Talladega car to honor Toyota Racing Development’s 40th anniversary

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT
NBC NASCAR analyst Parker Kligerman will be back behind the wheel at Talladega Superspeedway for this Sunday’s GEICO 500.

Kligerman will be driving the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Camry, which will carry a special paint job commemorating the 40th anniversary of Toyota Racing Development.

“We’re proud to honor TRD’s American racing heritage as the organization continues to help build some of the best Toyota engines across all of motorsports,” Kligerman said in a media release. “This paint scheme honors so many great victories over the years.

TRD and Toyota have been involved in all types of racing – from dirt tracks, to the drag strip and pavement ovals – and we can’t wait to see TRD-powered Toyotas in victory lane for years to come.”

Kligerman is looking to improve upon his 15th-place finish in this year’s season-opening Daytona 500.

“It’s a race of attrition, and these super speedways even the playing field,” Kligerman said. “If we can avoid the big crashes, drive a smart race and just be around at the end, our chances are just as good as anyone’s.”

Added TRD president David Wilson, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since TRD first started in American motorsports. We’ve had a rich history in motorsports with over 1,300 TRD-powered victories across 35 series and we look forward to many more.”

Gaunt Brothers Racing team owner Marty Gaunt has had a relationship with TRD that dates back to 2004.

“It’s such an honor to highlight TRD’s 40th anniversary on our Camry,” Gaunt said. “TRD is a leader in technology and innovation – not just in NASCAR but in many different forms of racing. No matter what team, driver or manufacturer you root for, TRD has helped make the racing product better.”

NASCAR America: What are the top five upset wins at Talladega?

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT
Of his 76 career NASCAR Cup wins, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt earned a record 10 victories at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brad Keselowski has the most wins – five – of active drivers at the 2.66-mile facility, NASCAR’s largest racetrack.

On Thursday’s NASCAR America The MotorSports Hour, Krista Voda and analysts Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger recapped the top five upset wins at ‘Dega:

No. 5: 1981 Talladega 500 – Ron Bouchard beats NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte in a wild three-wide finish. Bouchard’s winning margin was 2 feet. He would also go on to win the 1981 NASCAR Winston Cup Rookie of the Year honors.

That was Ron Bouchard’s lone win in the Cup Series,” Voda said.

No. 4: 1988 Winston 500 – Phil Parsons earns the only win of his NASCAR Cup career, defeating runner-up and Hall of Famer Bobby Allison by .21 of a second.

Phil Parsons, stealing a win, in the black Skoal Bandit car, the classic Skoal,” Kligerman said. “The hair’s even better on Phil, it’s a blonde mullet.”

No. 3: 2006 UAW-Ford 500: Brian Vickers took out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the backstretch on the final lap and wins under caution.

Brian Vickers tries to make a move on his teammate, Jimmie Johnson, and takes out Dale Earnhardt Jr.,” Kligerman said. “How did he make it out of Talladega alive?

No. 2: 2009 Aaron’s 499: Brad Keselowski earns his first career Cup win in one of the most dramatic finishes ever seen at Talladega. Carl Edwards tried to block Keselowski and force him below the yellow line at the bottom of the track. Keselowski wasn’t having any of it, held his ground, made contact with Edwards’ car – sending Edwards into the catch fence – and then held on to defeat Dale Earnhardt Jr. by .175 of a second.

You’re not supposed to go below the yellow line, Brad Keselowski said ‘I’m not going below the yellow line,’” Allmendinger said. “Carl Edwards went up in the grandstands and bounced back. I remember driving by there and said ‘wow, that was big.’”

Added Kligerman, “The reason (Keselowski) didn’t go below the yellow line is a year prior, Regan Smith got the win taken away for going below the yellow line. So (Keselowski) listened to that.”

No. 1: 2013 Aaron’s 499: This race went four laps into overtime before Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and David Gilliland finished 1-2 for the organization’s first-ever Cup win. 

It was a long day,” Kligerman said, “It was basically nighttime (in victory lane) with rain delays and tornado warnings. It was a crazy day but that’s an exhilarating win for that team.”

Ragan comes into Sunday’s race “as a long shot, according to Vegas, 100-to-1 odds. Somebody’s got to take that bet,” Voda said. “David Ragan is a name you always have to pay attention to at Talladega.”

NASCAR America presents The Motorsports Hour at 5 pm ET

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents The MotorSports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Parker Kligerman, AJ Allmendinger and Krista Voda.

We’ll cover multiple forms of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, Supercross and more.

Christopher Bell ‘starting to enjoy’ superspeedway racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Have you ever read or heard the words “stress” and “free” used in the same sentence when talking about NASCAR racing at a superspeedway?

Probably not.

But such a sentence was uttered by Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Beyond Racing” ahead of this weekend’s races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bell is probably surprised himself to be referencing superpseedway racing in such a manner.

“Talladega is looking good. I’ve started to look forward to the speedway races,” Bell said. “They were something I didn’t really enjoy whenever I first started.”

This isn’t surprising given Bell’s infamous barrel roll at Daytona on the last lap of his first Gander Outdoors Truck Series race there in 2016.

Since 2015 he’s made nine superspeedway starts in the Truck and Xfinity Series. While he has no wins, he’s earned one top five at Daytona (Xfinity in Feb. 2018) and one top five at Talladega (Trucks in 2017).

In his lone Xfinity start at Talladega last year, he started 13th and finished 12th, leading only one lap.

As mentioned, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a unique view of the close quarters racing that comes with Daytona and Talladega.

“Now that I’ve gotten a little more seat time and understanding how the process goes, I’m starting to enjoy it a little bit more,” Bell said. “Speedway racing is kind of a stress-free deal for the race car driver because … it’s not about getting the most out of your race car and it’s not about laying a lap down in qualifying. It’s a just different mentality and I’m starting to enjoy that.”

Bell said it’s a “nice break” from the “pressure-filled” week-to-week routine on other tracks.

“Whenever you go speedway racing, you’re not in control very much at all,” Bell said. “Everybody’s so packed up together that one mistake from any of the 40 drivers in the field can take you out. On the same token, it’s not about driving your race car to the limits because you’re so far under the limit of the tire and the car. It’s really kind of a tossup.

“There is definitely some skill involved because you see the same guys over and over be successful at this. But it’s not the same style of racing we see week in and week out on the downforce style race tracks. I’m going to try and do my best to figure out how to be positioned in the right position come the checkered flag. The rest of it will take care of itself.”

Bell enters Saturday’s race with two wins through this season’s first eight races. That’s one more win than he had at this point in 2018, when he went on to claim a rookie record seven Xfinity wins.

“I’d like to say I’ve figured something out, but it’s really a credit to my team,” Bell said. “I feel like we as a group or my team as a group … just really stepped up to the next level here bringing really fast Supras to the race track. That really started out at Daytona last year. The Camrys at Daytona didn’t seem to be as competitive as what we have this year with the Supras. The Supras have definitely improved out speedway package. Downforce stuff I feel we’re just as competitive as what we were with the Camrys.”

Bell also credits taking a different approach in preparing for a race each weekend.

“Knowing what you need to race and not chasing the stop watch in practice is probably one thing that I’ve learned from last year and applied to this year,” Bell said.

Defending Indy 500 winner Will Power talks about the ‘Dale Jr. Download’

By Bruce MartinApr 25, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power of Team Penske was NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s guest on the most recent “Dale Jr. Download.”

“I liked it a lot, it was great, a lot of fun, and we got along really well,” Power told NBC Sports.com at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before Wednesday’s rain-abbreviated Indy 500 “Open Test.”

It was the first time Power got to know Earnhardt, though the two live just 7 miles apart from each other in the Lake Norman area north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We did an appearance for Chevrolet up in Detroit once, that had a bunch of drivers, but I never knew him other than shaking his hand at that appearance,” Power said. “It was cool to be on his show. I’ve watched Dale, and he is massively popular in the motorsports community. I was really honored that he asked me to be on his show.

“We talked about everything from driving an Indy car to fighting in Toowoomba (Power’s hometown in Australia) to karaoke machines to everything.”

Power has his own unique personality that can often be described as “quirky.” Earnhardt, a former NASCAR star and two-time Daytona 500 winner, remains one of the most popular figures in NASCAR and is currently part of NBC Sports broadcast crew of NASCAR on NBC.

“He is very charismatic,” Power said. “I always thought when I saw him do commercials, that guy could be an actor as good as he is in front of the camera.”

In May, Earnhardt will get to attend the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his life and will be part of NBC’s inaugural telecast of the Indy 500.

“Dale asked me a lot about the 500 and asked me what the first thing he should do when I get to the Speedway,” Power said. “I told him to stand on the pit wall near Turn 1 and see what it looks like. It’s a pretty cool experience.

“Dale told me he watched the Indy 500 since 1982. It’s pretty cool to have him commentating on it this year.”

Wednesday’s “Open Test” was the first time this year Power has returned to the track where he won the 102ndIndianapolis 500 in 2018.

“I drove into the Speedway today with a big smile on my face and very proud to have that banner of my win up there at the main entrance to the Speedway,” Power said. “I was super proud to win the race. But, you reset. You want to do it again. You understand what a great feeling it is, what an accomplishment it is to win this race and how special the place is.

“It’s such an amazing event with so much history.

“I can’t wait to come out there and see where you stack up. It makes me more determined to win it again. There is no better place in the world than to win it here. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Power and the 29 drivers who hit the track on Wednesday had to dodge several rain delays that limited track activity. That gave Power time to absorb the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast as the track was drying.

“I certainly enjoyed it and would enjoy doing it again,” Power said. “There was plenty of random thought about different things, and it’s not all about motorsports.

“He was shocked that we live so close to each other in North Carolina. Maybe we will go cycling now.”