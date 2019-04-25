Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell ‘starting to enjoy’ superspeedway racing

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
Have you ever read or heard the words “stress” and “free” used in the same sentence when talking about NASCAR racing at a superspeedway?

Probably not.

But such a sentence was uttered by Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Beyond Racing” ahead of this weekend’s races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bell is probably surprised himself to be referencing superpseedway racing in such a manner.

“Talladega is looking good. I’ve started to look forward to the speedway races,” Bell said. “They were something I didn’t really enjoy whenever I first started.”

This isn’t surprising given Bell’s infamous barrel roll at Daytona on the last lap of his first Gander Outdoors Truck Series race there in 2016.

Since 2015 he’s made nine superspeedway starts in the Truck and Xfinity Series. While he has no wins, he’s earned one top five at Daytona (Xfinity in Feb. 2018) and one top five at Talladega (Trucks in 2017).

In his lone Xfinity start at Talladega last year, he started 13th and finished 12th, leading only one lap.

As mentioned, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a unique view of the close quarters racing that comes with Daytona and Talladega.

“Now that I’ve gotten a little more seat time and understanding how the process goes, I’m starting to enjoy it a little bit more,” Bell said. “Speedway racing is kind of a stress-free deal for the race car driver because … it’s not about getting the most out of your race car and it’s not about laying a lap down in qualifying. It’s a just different mentality and I’m starting to enjoy that.”

Bell said it’s a “nice break” from the “pressure-filled” week-to-week routine on other tracks.

“Whenever you go speedway racing, you’re not in control very much at all,” Bell said. “Everybody’s so packed up together that one mistake from any of the 40 drivers in the field can take you out. On the same token, it’s not about driving your race car to the limits because you’re so far under the limit of the tire and the car. It’s really kind of a tossup.

“There is definitely some skill involved because you see the same guys over and over be successful at this. But it’s not the same style of racing we see week in and week out on the downforce style race tracks. I’m going to try and do my best to figure out how to be positioned in the right position come the checkered flag. The rest of it will take care of itself.”

Bell enters Saturday’s race with two wins through this season’s first eight races. That’s one more win than he had at this point in 2018, when he went on to claim a rookie record seven Xfinity wins.

“I’d like to say I’ve figured something out, but it’s really a credit to my team,” Bell said. “I feel like we as a group or my team as a group … just really stepped up to the next level here bringing really fast Supras to the race track. That really started out at Daytona last year. The Camrys at Daytona didn’t seem to be as competitive as what we have this year with the Supras. The Supras have definitely improved out speedway package. Downforce stuff I feel we’re just as competitive as what we were with the Camrys.”

Bell also credits taking a different approach in preparing for a race each weekend.

“Knowing what you need to race and not chasing the stop watch in practice is probably one thing that I’ve learned from last year and applied to this year,” Bell said.

Defending Indy 500 winner Will Power talks about the ‘Dale Jr. Download’

By Bruce MartinApr 25, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – Defending Indianapolis 500 winner Will Power of Team Penske was NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s guest on the most recent “Dale Jr. Download.”

“I liked it a lot, it was great, a lot of fun, and we got along really well,” Power told NBC Sports.com at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before Wednesday’s rain-abbreviated Indy 500 “Open Test.”

It was the first time Power got to know Earnhardt, though the two live just 7 miles apart from each other in the Lake Norman area north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We did an appearance for Chevrolet up in Detroit once, that had a bunch of drivers, but I never knew him other than shaking his hand at that appearance,” Power said. “It was cool to be on his show. I’ve watched Dale, and he is massively popular in the motorsports community. I was really honored that he asked me to be on his show.

“We talked about everything from driving an Indy car to fighting in Toowoomba (Power’s hometown in Australia) to karaoke machines to everything.”

Power has his own unique personality that can often be described as “quirky.” Earnhardt, a former NASCAR star and two-time Daytona 500 winner, remains one of the most popular figures in NASCAR and is currently part of NBC Sports broadcast crew of NASCAR on NBC.

“He is very charismatic,” Power said. “I always thought when I saw him do commercials, that guy could be an actor as good as he is in front of the camera.”

In May, Earnhardt will get to attend the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his life and will be part of NBC’s inaugural telecast of the Indy 500.

“Dale asked me a lot about the 500 and asked me what the first thing he should do when I get to the Speedway,” Power said. “I told him to stand on the pit wall near Turn 1 and see what it looks like. It’s a pretty cool experience.

“Dale told me he watched the Indy 500 since 1982. It’s pretty cool to have him commentating on it this year.”

Wednesday’s “Open Test” was the first time this year Power has returned to the track where he won the 102ndIndianapolis 500 in 2018.

“I drove into the Speedway today with a big smile on my face and very proud to have that banner of my win up there at the main entrance to the Speedway,” Power said. “I was super proud to win the race. But, you reset. You want to do it again. You understand what a great feeling it is, what an accomplishment it is to win this race and how special the place is.

“It’s such an amazing event with so much history.

“I can’t wait to come out there and see where you stack up. It makes me more determined to win it again. There is no better place in the world than to win it here. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Power and the 29 drivers who hit the track on Wednesday had to dodge several rain delays that limited track activity. That gave Power time to absorb the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast as the track was drying.

“I certainly enjoyed it and would enjoy doing it again,” Power said. “There was plenty of random thought about different things, and it’s not all about motorsports.

“He was shocked that we live so close to each other in North Carolina. Maybe we will go cycling now.”

NASCAR Avengers: Endgame edition

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
It’s April, so that means it’s time for another Marvel’s Avengers save the world yet again in movie theaters around the globe.

Avengers: Endgame will be released tonight and it’s expected to make an impressive amount of money despite being three hours long. Yes, three hours.

We decided to exploit the series’ attention for the second year in a row by making our own Avengers lineup of NASCAR drivers.

Just like in the comics/movies, the roster has changed some, but not due to a contract dispute/scheduling conflict/being snapped out of existence.

Send your Avengers/NASCAR recommendations to Daniel McFadin.

Stan Lee – Since our first Avengers posts last year, Jim France has assumed the position of NASCAR Chairman and CEO. He’s the perfect person to make a cameo in our NASCAR Avengers movie like the late comic book creator.

Nick Fury – Steve Phelps took over as NASCAR’s president last year. Now give that man an eyepatch.

Iron Man – Austin Dillon has that outlandish Tony Stark style and he parties like the billionaire playboy philanthropist would if he owned a barn and some fancy cars.

Rocket RaccoonTony Stewart isn’t a talking animal. But the talking raccoon is a weapons expert who likes to make things go boom and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. If you’re ever in a tight spot that requires the use of a flame thrower, Stewart is your man.

Star Lord AKA Peter Quill – Nothing changed here. Clint Bowyer is still from the Midwest and he’s still the driver most likely to call someone a “turd blossom.”

Captain America/Falcon/Winter Soldier – Captain America and Falcon bring to mind the Ryan Blaney/Bubba Wallace duo and NASCAR’s best bromance. Chase Elliott gets the nod as the Winter Soldier anti-hero because he doesn’t get invited to their hangouts. Also, Blaney has to shave his facial hair every year like Steve Rogers in Endgame.

Spider-Man – The 18-year-old Harrison Burton takes Spidey’s web-shooters from William Byron. Somebody born after Y2K should get in on the action here.

The Incredible Hulk – Don’t make Daniel Suarez angry, especially in qualifying.

Thor – Since the “God of Thunder” got a hair cut and trimmed his beard recently, Jeffrey Earnhardt is replaced in the role by Kyle Busch and his beard.

Doctor Strange – Last year, Brad Keselowski was the pick here, but Ryan Preece gets the nod in 2019. Magic is the only reasonable explanation for how he’s avoided some wrecks this season.

Drax the Destroyer – Just like this Guardian of the Galaxy, it takes a lot to make Paul Menard smile.

Captain Marvel – The newest Avenger on the scene must be played by two-time K&N Pro  Series West winner Hailie Deegan.

 

Talladega to host Ty Dillon’s 100th Cup start

By Daniel McFadinApr 25, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
The auto racing gods sometimes have a sense of humor.

Germain Racing’s Ty Dillon is set to make his 100th Cup start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

Dillon, who drives the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet, will reach that career milestone in the GEICO 500.

But is that enough good karma for Dillon to continue to build on a solid start for the one-car team?

Dillon and Germain Racing enter this weekend looking to improve upon their performance in the Daytona 500.

Though it was with a different rules package and 21 cars failed to finish the race, Dillon finished sixth for his only top 10 of the year. That matches his total from 2018.

Since then, the No. 13 Chevy has three top 15s including a best finish of 13th at Martinsville. Dillon’s third top 15 last year didn’t come until the July Daytona race.

Dillon was also able to score his first career stage win three weeks ago at Bristol when he stayed out of the pits late in Stage 1.

“We always want to get the year kicked off right, and leaving Daytona earlier this season with a sixth-place finish gave us a lot of confidence as we kicked off for the season,” Dillon said in a press release. “It always makes you feel more comfortable heading to the next superspeedway race. That momentum has really carried us through the first segment of this year as we’ve been able to build onto what was already a positive start to 2019.”

In his first 99 Cup races, Dillon has seven Daytona starts and four at Talladega. His sixth in February was his second consecutive in Daytona. His best Talladega result is 11th in 2017.

Dillon said “surviving” the superspeedway races gives teams like his “the opportunity to take control of your season.”

“Variables like superspeedways can easily become a bad points day and put you in a hole,” Dillon said. “So, we really focus on a strategy that will get us to the end of the race to get a solid finish. We’ve been in contention to win a couple of these races by doing that.”

While Talladega will be his 100th start, it won’t be his 100th with Germain Racing.

Dillon’s first 99 races have been divided among Germain, Richard Childress Racing, Leavine Family Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

His first start for Germain came in 2017 Daytona 500 and marked the start of his first full-time season in Cup.

“Three years into working with the team at Germain Racing, I feel like I’m still growing and developing as a person and as a driver,” Dillon said. “Bob Germain and GEICO have dedicated years of support to this sport, and we’re seeing the benefits of that each and every week.”

Dillon added: “I want to thank every person that’s been a part of my first 100 starts in the Cup Series. I appreciate of the opportunities that they have given me. Hopefully 100 is our first win.”

Weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 25, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
After a week off, NASCAR resumes action this weekend at its largest track, Talladega Superspeedway.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, April 25

1 – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Friday, April 26

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN, tape delay at 3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

6 p.m. – ARCA race (FS1)

Saturday, April 27

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1, no radio)

Noon – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – MoneyLion 300 Xfinity race;113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 28

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – GEICO 500 Cup race; 188 laps/500.08 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)