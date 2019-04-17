New Hampshire Motor Speedway announces fan improvements

New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced a number of improvements intended to enhance the fan experience for its July 19-21 race weekend, headlined by the Cup Series’ Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
The additions include a new pre-race setup, infield and Turn 3 camping, Infield Experience, more drink rails and a new Fan Zone layout.
Following driver introductions for the Cup race, the entire field will walk the pre-race stage, take a parade lap around the track and then will walk the red carpet before entering their cars.
The Cup cars will be gridded in a new location on the Turn 1 side of the start/finish line.
Camping
For the first time, fans can now reserve a campsite in the infield behind pit road. A limited number of infield camping spots are available and include water and power hookups plus pre-race pit passes, Xfinity Series garage passes and grandstand access to watch the race.
A new camping area has been added to Turn 3. The speedway removed the backstretch billboards to create an area that will allow fans to be just a few steps from the action.
Infield Experience
Fans who don’t have a camper, but still want infield access can purchase the Infield Experience. Located just behind pit road, the Infield Experience offers fans the opportunity to enjoy hospitality while being right in the center of the action. This includes access to a private tent by the start/finish line, viewing areas in Turns 2 and 4, pre-race pit passes, driver appearances, catered luncheon and more.
Drink Rails Added
Due to the popularity of the add-on last year in section NO, row 49, more drink rails will be added throughout the Main Grandstand. This will give fans more seating space and leg room with cooler or bag storage underneath the drink rail and a spot for food and beverages that will not affect sightlines. Additionally, a drink rail will be added across the top of the Main Grandstand and provide fans with a standing area to move around while enjoying the race. As an added convenience, NHMS partner, Levy, will vend snacks such as peanuts, ice cream sandwiches and beer throughout the grandstand area so fans don’t miss on-track action.
New Fan Zone Layout
The Fan Zone, located across from the infield tunnel, is home to games, activities, displays and all of the off-track action on race weekend. In an effort to eliminate vehicle traffic driving through this area and to make it safer for the fans, the speedway has created a new perimeter road. This road will run along the outside of the Fan Zone creating a large common area in the center for fans to socialize and interact with the racing themed displays.