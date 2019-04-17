Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kaulig Racing ‘slowly’ building to two full-time cars in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinApr 17, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Kaulig Racing has a plan for the future.

That plan is being executed “slowly on purpose,” according to team president Chris Rice, but it is being built with the intention of the Xfinity Series team fielding two full-time cars in 2020.

That plan, which involves fielding the No. 10 Chevrolet in select races this year, is being helped by multiple drivers, including Elliott Sadler.

Sadler competed in last Friday’s race at Richmond Raceway, the first of two scheduled starts this year, and finished 12th.

Rice, who appeared on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” on Wednesday, explained how Sadler came to be involved with the team a year after his retirement from full-time racing and how a second car is helping rookie Justin Haley.

“I’m very good friends with Elliott,” said Rice. “Lived with Elliott. We still talk on a daily basis.”

Sadler came to Rice in the weeks before he announced his retirement from full-time racing last year. He let Rice know he had a sponsor, Nutrien Ag Solutions, that “I’ve got to do something else with it.”

At the end of January, the team announced Chastain – a watermelon farmer away from the track – would compete in three races for the team with the sponsor.

“It’s a perfect fit for Ross Chastain,” Rice said. “Elliott is giving back like what was given to him with Dale Jarrett with Ross Chastain. He’s doing kind of the same thing. … So it just worked out perfectly.”

Chastain competed for Kaulig in the season-opener at Daytona, leading 23 laps and finishing 13th.

While Chastain competes mainly for JD Motorsports in Xfinity, he will make his second of four starts with Kaulig Racing next weekend at Talladega. He’ll return to the No. 10 at Chicagoland Speedway (June 29) and Texas Motor Speedway (Nov. 2).

But the No. 10 effort doesn’t stop with Chastain or Sadler, who makes his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 14). Austin Dillon will make a second start in the car on the Charlotte Roval (Sept. 28).

NASCAR on NBC analyst AJ Allmendinger also will drive the No. 10 in “quite a few races” that have yet to be announced. Rice said there are a number of open races on the car the team is looking to fill.

Everything done with the No. 10 is done with the intention of helping Haley, who Rice said has a two-year deal with Kaulig to drive the No. 11 Chevrolet. Through eight races with crew chief Nick Harrison, the rookie has six top 10s and a best finish of seventh twice.

Kaulig fields its cars with technical assistance from Richard Childress Racing. Kaulig is based in RCR’s Welcome, North Carolina campus.

“I think it’s a challenge for anybody when you don’t go each and every week and you’re kind of sporadic,” Rice said. “We have built our program slowly on purpose.

“We want to be ready when we go to the race track. We want that car to be helpful to the 11 car. We don’t want it to take away from the 11 car. That’s what we do. … It’s not two teams. It’s one team building two cars and that’s the way we work on them in the shop. Everybody works on everything. We have enough equipment to do it, we have enough stuff to do it, we have enough people, so it’s not that difficult. Just racing each and every week helps you to get into the swing of things.”

Rice, who was crew chief on the No. 11 for its first three years in the series, said the team puts an emphasis on people when putting together its No. 10 operation.

“Can you get the quality people and the people that you need to be able to mix in with the group that you already have?” Rice said. “Because if you get a bunch of people that do not get along, then it doesn’t work right. That’s in any business. I think it all revolves around people. I think about Stewart-Haas (Racing) and Hendrick (Motorsports) and those guys when they built those programs from one-car teams all the way up.”

Kansas Speedway announces sponsor for May Cup, Truck races

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 17, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
Kansas Speedway on Wednesday announced its May NASCAR weekend will be sponsored by Digital Ally Inc.

Headquartered in nearby Lenexa, Kansas, the company will sponsor the Digital Ally 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET, as well as the weekend’s marquee event, the Digital Ally 400 NASCAR Cup on May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Digital Ally, which provides video recording and software management to law enforcement agencies, as well as emergency management and commercial companies, is already a NASCAR partner.

We have had an outstanding relationship with NASCAR this past year-and-a-half. It made all the sense in the world to team up with our local track as well,” said Stanton Ross, Digital Ally CEO. “We look forward to a fantastic weekend of racing.”

Gateway Motorsports Park renamed in partnership with St. Louis firm

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 17, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Gateway Motorsports Park is going World Wide.

The Illinois multi-faceted motorsport facility, located just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, announced Wednesday that it will be renamed and rebranded as “World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.”

World Wide Technology (WWT) is based in St. Louis and “provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe,” according to a media release issued by the race track.

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway hosts a number of racing events each year including NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA on a 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1/4-mile drag strip and a 1.6-mile road course.

The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” track owner and CEO Curtis Francois said in a media release. “The relationship with WWT will help us tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into one of the premier racing facilities in the country.”

WWT is already active in motorsports as a partner and sponsor of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Bubba Wallace.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway announces fan improvements

By Daniel McFadinApr 17, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT
New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced a number of improvements intended to enhance the fan experience for its July 19-21 race weekend, headlined by the Cup Series’ Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

The additions include a new pre-race setup, infield and Turn 3 camping, Infield Experience, more drink rails and a new Fan Zone layout.

Following driver introductions for the Cup race, the entire field will walk the pre-race stage, take a parade lap around the track and then will walk the red carpet before entering their cars.

The Cup cars will be gridded in a new location on the Turn 1 side of the start/finish line.

Camping

For the first time, fans can now reserve a campsite in the infield behind pit road. A limited number of infield camping spots are available and include water and power hookups plus pre-race pit passes, Xfinity Series garage passes and grandstand access to watch the race.

A new camping area has been added to Turn 3. The speedway removed the backstretch billboards to create an area that will allow fans to be just a few steps from the action.

Infield Experience

Fans who don’t have a camper, but still want infield access can purchase the Infield Experience. Located just behind pit road, the Infield Experience offers fans the opportunity to enjoy hospitality while being right in the center of the action. This includes access to a private tent by the start/finish line, viewing areas in Turns 2 and 4, pre-race pit passes, driver appearances, catered luncheon and more.

Drink Rails Added

Due to the popularity of the add-on last year in section NO, row 49, more drink rails will be added throughout the Main Grandstand. This will give fans more seating space and leg room with cooler or bag storage underneath the drink rail and a spot for food and beverages that will not affect sightlines. Additionally, a drink rail will be added across the top of the Main Grandstand and provide fans with a standing area to move around while enjoying the race. As an added convenience, NHMS partner, Levy, will vend snacks such as peanuts, ice cream sandwiches and beer throughout the grandstand area so fans don’t miss on-track action.

New Fan Zone Layout
The Fan Zone, located across from the infield tunnel, is home to games, activities, displays and all of the off-track action on race weekend. In an effort to eliminate vehicle traffic driving through this area and to make it safer for the fans, the speedway has created a new perimeter road. This road will run along the outside of the Fan Zone creating a large common area in the center for fans to socialize and interact with the racing themed displays.

Streamline Hotel, birthplace of NASCAR, no longer for sale

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 17, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT
Two weeks after it was taken off the auction block, the birthplace of NASCAR is no longer for sale.

The Streamline Hotel, where NASCAR was formed in 1948, had been up for auction April 1-3, with a minimum bid of $2.3 million, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Owners of the property, at 140 South Atlantic Avenue, in the heart of downtown Daytona Beach, had placed a $7.5 million reserve price on the auction.

There is at least one advertisement online, posted on April 11, that still lists the 44-room hotel as for sale at $6,999,999, but one of the brokers involved in the original auction said that is incorrect.

“The hotel is no longer for sale,” broker Paul Sexton, of Hospitality Real Estate Counselors in Orlando, Fla., told NBC Sports. “I don’t know anything about (any ads), but that’s about the only thing I can comment on.”

Eddie Hennessey, principal owner of the hotel, had invested a reported $6 million from 2014 through its reopening in 2017 to renovate the Streamline to its former luster. Hennessey did not respond to a message left for him by NBC Sports.

However, Hennessey did say in a video on the hotel’s Facebook page, “I just wanted to clear the air. Yes, the hotel was up for auction and we decided not to sell. So it is business, as usual. We are open seven days a week, 24-7 and we are ready to party.”

