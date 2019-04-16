Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Landon Cassill to run Talladega Xfinity race

By Dustin LongApr 16, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Landon Cassill will drive for JD Motorsports in the April 27 Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, the team announced Tuesday.

The race is a Dash 4 Cash event. Drivers earning Cup points cannot compete in those events. Cassill confirmed to NBC Sports that he has switched what series he’ll earn points from Cup to Xfinity to be eligible to compete.

Cassill will drive the No. 4 car at Talladega for Ross Chastain, who will be in the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing that weekend. Chastain will return to the No. 4 car at Dover, the week after Talladega.

Cassill drove full time for JD Motorsports from 2013-15 and in three races for the team last season. The Talladega race marks his first Xfinity superspeedway race since July 2015 at Daytona.

“We are ecstatic to have Landon back in the seat for Talladega”, said team owner Johnny Davis in a statement. “He has always been considered one of the best drivers we had ever had in our cars in the time that he has spent driving for us, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish with his wealth of experience on the Superspeedways.”

Flex Seal will sponsor Cassill’s car.

Splash & Go: Jimmie Johnson proves athleticism in Boston Marathon

By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson accomplished no small feat on Monday when he completed his first attempt at the Boston Marathon.

Though he narrowly missed his personal goal of a sub 3-hour time, he capped off months of preparation for the 26.2-mile trek.

He finished the marathon in 3 hours, 9 minutes and 7 seconds at an average of 7:13 per mile.

On NASCAR America: Splash & Go, Dale Jarrett and Rick Allen, the latter a runner himself, discussed Johnson’s athletic feat.

“The performance was incredible, ” Allen said. “That’s going around your track at your high school or whatever, the quarter-mile track, that’s going a little more than a minute-and-a-half, every single lap for 26.2 miles. That’s fast. That’s really fast.

“People have said drivers aren’t athletes and they’ve questioned it. I say if you look at how someone prepares for something, that’s what I consider an athlete. Drivers get prepared to get behind the wheel of a car. Jimmie prepared to run 26.2 miles. In my mind, no question that was an extremely athletic performance.”

Jarrett observed that Johnson is one of the “very best athletes that’s ever sat in a race car.”

“The great ones are the ones who continue to push themselves in different ways,” Jarrett said.

Watch the above video for the full discussion.

Penalty report from Richmond Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has issued just one penalty from its weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Randall Burnett, crew chief on Tyler Reddick‘s No. 2 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, has been fined $5,000 for a unsecured lug nut after Friday’s race. Reddick finished fourth in the race.

Michael Annett cheering on former teammate in Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Long before Michael Annett sped around race tracks in NASCAR, he sped around skating rinks as a junior hockey league player.

His final season of competition came in the 2003-04 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League.

While Annett’s life took him to auto racing, his captain that year stuck with hockey.

It’s worked out for Joe Pavelski.

After breaking into the National Hockey League in 2006, Pavelski is in his 13th season playing for San Jose Sharks and is captain of the team as it competes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pavelski and the Sharks are down 2-1 in the best-of-seven-games, first-round series against the Las Vegas Knights. Game 4 is set for 10:30 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

“I watch it as much as I can,” Annett told NBC Sports of the playoffs. “Watching (Pavelski) captain the San Jose Sharks sharks now is pretty cool. They got to get their act together if they’re going to beat the Knights. They got to pick it up a little bit. The intensity of playoff hockey is so much fun. You usually wait 15 minutes for a goal or a big play and it seems like if you blink you’re going to miss something in the playoffs, it’s just so much fun to watch.”

The JR Motorsports driver said he and Pavelski were “real close” during their year playing for the Black Hawks in Iowa.

“You get those 30 guys from all over the country that you can find to play for one team for a season, you all grow really close like brothers,” Annett said. “I’m just really proud of him. I know what it takes, I know how many hot, little kids are hockey players and that’s what they dream of doing. To see him still doing it at the level he is as the captain of a team that’s made the playoffs (in all but one of Pavelski’s 13 seasons), just really proud of him.”

He was probably really proud of Pavelski last week when he accidentally scored a goal with his jaw in Game 1 and lost a couple of teeth in the process.

While they don’t talk by phone anymore, Annett and his former captain do keep in touch.

“It’s all through Instagram messages,” Annett said, noting Pavelski reached out to him after his first Xfinity win in February at Daytona. “When somebody does something pretty cool you reach out and tell him that ‘That was pretty awesome, I’m still following you.'”

Annett is 15 years removed from his hockey days and 11 years into his full-time NASCAR career.

Does he miss his hockey days? Only when the Stanley Cup is at stake.

“I really don’t miss it until the playoffs come around to be honest with you,” Annett said. “It’s the hardest time when the hockey is just so exciting, it’s so intense. You remember that camaraderie you had with the guys and how much hard works goes into a playoff run. This is the toughest time to watch.”

Here’s tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets; 7 p.m. ET on CNBC

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins; 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues; 9:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

San Jose Sharks at Las Vegas Knights; 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

and on Facebook

Dale Jr. Download: Clint Bowyer and the problems with partying

By Daniel McFadinApr 16, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

Any open-ended conversation with Clint Bowyer will get derailed early and often.

That’s the case this week as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver dropped by for a visit to the “Dale Jr. Download” (airs today at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

For 87 minutes Bowyer holds court with Earnhardt as they share off-the-track stories, including from their partying days.

Bowyer tells a story about one particular party at Earnhardt’s house, which ended with Bowyer waking up in a theater the next morning and unable to leave the house.

“I run out of people to talk to and (Earnhardt) disappeared. You can’t disappear at most people’s houses,” Bowyer said. “When I say disappear, I mean this man is just gone. And I am stuck in this basement, looking around. I don’t have a ride, I rode over there with (Kasey) Kahne. Kahne has disappeared. This house is like Neverland. … This is not like a normal establishment. This is not like being at our house, right? This is being trapped and when I mean trapped, the doors no longer open.”

Bowyer also wasn’t helped by the fact his phone was dead.

“I’m out knocking on the upstairs door, that’s not normal,” Bowyer said. “People don’t have a door to block off the house. It’s like Fort Knox locked me in. So I’m in jail. There’s these big, massive windows in the back that’s really, really cool that open up onto this beautiful pool that you can’t get into because you’re locked in his house.

“Finally, thank God, for the love of God, a landscaper comes walking by and I’m beating on the door, like ‘Hey! Hey!’ on the window. He’s looking at me, ‘What?’ He comes over and opens the door and I’ve been released like I escaped jail.”

Other stories topics Bowyer discusses:

  • Putting Jeff Gordon in a headlock at a yacht party.
  • The generation gap between him and younger drivers when it comes to partying and hanging out.
  • How miserable his 2016 season was before he joined Stewart-Haas Racing
  • Why he owns a dirt late model team
  • The trial and tribulations of coaching his son’s t-ball team, the “Dirt Bags.”