Getty Images

Christian Eckes hospitalized for small tear in trachea, misses ARCA race

By Daniel McFadinApr 15, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
ARCA Menards Series driver Christian Eckes remains in the hospital two days after he was admitted for a small esophageal tear in his trachea, a result of complications due to food poisoning, Venturini Motorsports announced Monday.

Eckes, 18, was forced to withdraw from Sunday’s ARCA race at Salem Speedway in Salem, Indiana, and he continues to receive treatments for a bacterial infection.

Eckes entered the Salem weekend as the series points leader, but he is now eighth, 105 points behind Travis Braden

Eckes was taken to the hospital after he became ill following Saturday’s track activity. He will return to his racing duties once he’s released from doctor’s care.

A native of Middletown, New York, Eckes has five Gander Outdoors Racing Series starts since last year with Kyle Busch Motorsports. He has a best finish of eighth at Iowa.

His only start this year was at Daytona where he won the pole and finished 22nd after a crash.

He’s scheduled to make six more starts in the No. 51 Toyota this season: Gateway (June 22), Pocono (July 27), Michigan (Aug. 10), Las Vegas (Sept. 13), Martinsville (Oct. 26) and Miami (Nov. 15).

Chevy, Ford to square off in ‘The Great Race for Charity’ at Michigan

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 15, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
There will be competition both on and off the racetrack between Ford and Chevrolet when NASCAR visits Michigan International Speedway for its two annual Cup races this year.

Track officials announced Monday “The Great Race for Charity,” a contest that will pit fans, employees of both Ford and Chevy, as well as communities in the Wolverine State to raise the most money for two noted charities.

Ford supporters will be raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Michigan, while Chevy supporters will be raising funds for Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families.

Funds will be raised through the sale of a specially-priced ticket package for both Cup races at the two-mile oval. The package will designate a $5 donation on behalf of MIS to each of the two nonprofits. In addition, another $5 per package will be donated to the nonprofit by the manufacturer who sells the most tickets for both races.

The manufacturer that raises the most money will present a check to the winning nonprofit prior to the Aug. 11 Consumers Energy 400 at MIS.

We are excited to work with Ford Performance, Chevrolet, JDRF and Operation Homefront to create a competition off the track that will benefit two great nonprofits,” MIS President Rick Brenner said in a media release. “With our speedway being so close to the auto capital of the world, the manufacturers place importance on the two races.

This is another unique way to create a friendly competition and support two great nonprofits in Michigan.”

Jimmie Johnson completes Boston Marathon

Pocono Raceway Twitter
By Daniel McFadinApr 15, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson completed the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing the 26.2-mile route in 3 hours, 9 minutes and 7 seconds. His average pace was 7:13 per mile.

Johnson placed 4,155th overall. He was 3,746th among men and 641st in his division.

Johnson, who ran with bib number 4848, had stated his goal was to complete the marathon in less than three hours. His wave of runners left the starting line at 10:25 a.m. ET.

“I left the pace I wanted to try to hold and came up a little bit short of my goal,” Johnson told reporters after the race. “I wanted to race it and really run hard and challenge myself. I need some food. I’m afraid to sit down. I might not get back up. Everything is starting to tighten back up right now.”

Johnson said it was “amazing” how many people recognized him and his bib and cheered him on, “from banners and T-shirts. My sponsor Ally was at the firehouse (at mile marker 17) and took it over and decorated and I got a huge applause coming through there.”

Johnson also noted the “camaraderie” among fellow runners and the “energy” and “excitement” from fans with “kids passing out popsicles and waters. It was really amazing.”

For the first time, the marathon took place on the anniversary of the bombings that marked the event six years ago (April 15, 2013). The tragedy left a mark on Hendrick Motorsports.

“We had somebody close to Hendrick Motorsports … was lost in the bombing,” Johnson said. “Sean Collier was a security guard at MIT and was lost trying to apprehend the bombers. His brother (Andrew) worked in our engine shop and I’ve been able to meet with his family and spend time with them and take them to the races. I’ve been trying to bring up his name and honor him.”

Will Johnson return to the marathon in 2020?

“I’ve got to look at the car racing schedule,” Johnson said. “Somebody told me that it doesn’t work out as well. I’d like to have Sunday to recover some. So I need to look at it, but I’ve heard that with my time I’m qualified to come back. So, if I can, I will.”

The 2020 Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20. The Cup Series is scheduled to compete at Richmond Raceway the day before.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono won the marathon in a photo finish over Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa. Cherono won with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes and 57 seconds.

For a time comparison, this year’s Daytona 500 was completed in 3 hours, 45 minutes and 55 seconds.

The 500-mile Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway took 3 hours, 16 minutes and 11 seconds.

In Johnson’s last Cup win at Dover International Speedway in June 2017, the time of the race was 3 hours, 52 minutes and 6 seconds.

Johnson took part in the marathon two days after competing in the 400 lap Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Former Cup driver Michael Waltrip competed in the Boston Marathon in 2000 the day after a race at Talladega Superspeedway. He completed the route in 4 hours, 42 minutes and 20 seconds.

Below are tweets documenting Johnson’s marathon experience.

‘Game of Thrones’ excitement grabs some in NASCAR garage but not all

Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 14, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
After 19 agonizing months of waiting and pondering what might happen in Westeros, fans finally get to see Sunday night what is in store for the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“What’s that?” reigning Cup champion Joey Logano said. “Do they race cars in it?”

Uh, no.

“Then I guess I’m not a fan.”

No cars. But there are dragons, humanoid creatures called White Walkers and plenty of violence.

That’s OK if Logano isn’t a fan. There are bound to be fans in the NASCAR garage of a show that attracted 12.1 million viewers in its season seven series finale in August 2017 (the number grew to 16.5 million when including night-of streams of the show).

“Do you have to be a millennial (to like it)?” asked Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr., who is 38 years old. “Definitely too old to be a millennial if you’re asking.”

No. The show’s fan base has grown since its debut in 2011. The season seven ratings saw a 20% increase in both total viewers and in the adult 18-49 demographic.

But let’s check with someone younger that Truex, such as 22-year old Erik Jones. Is he fan of the show?

“Maybe I am and I just don’t know,” Jones said, “but I’ve never watched it.”

OK, let’s try another young driver, such as 24-year-old Chase Briscoe.

“Never seen it,” he said. “Couldn’t even tell you what it’s about.”

So nothing on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen? OK, but Briscoe can talk about a few other shows.

“This is going to be embarrassing, but I watch ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Idol.’ I used to never watch those kind of shows and now that my fiance watches them, I watch them with her.”

OK, well, there’s got to be somebody in the Cup garage who is looking forward to the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Paul Menard.

“I’m up to date on it,” he said.

But he won’t be watching with millions of others when the show first airs.

“I’ll wait for the whole season to go and I’ll watch in the offseason,” he said.

For those who aren’t into it, Menard admits that “it is a really weird show.” But it’s one where “there’s people you can root for and people you can hate.”

He’s not alone in his interest in the show. Chris Buescher likes it but also won’t be watching Sunday night.

“I wait until it’s on DVD because I don’t have cable,” he said. “I’m not home enough (to have cable).”

Reigning Xfinity champion Tyler Reddick has cable and will have a “Game of Thrones” watch party with his girlfriend and friends.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Reddick said.

He wasn’t a fan when the show first aired but then started watching and the show “sucked me right in.”

His interest grew at a Barnes and Noble. He went to get a book but his friends had been talking about “Game of Thrones.” So he bought the first season of the show.

“Then I bought season two, three and four,” Reddick said. “Then I’ve been caught up ever since.

“It constantly takes the turns you least expect. So it always keeps you on your toes. You never know who is going to die. You never know what is going to happen. Take the most ridiculous outcome possible and that’s what happens 90 percent of the time. It’s entertaining.”

 

Richmond winners and losers

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
WINNERS

WINNERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — Martin Truex Jr. becomes the third different JGR driver to win this season. Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the first nine Cup races. JGR drivers led 287 of the 400 laps Saturday night. The team placed three of its drivers in the top eight.

Clint Bowyer — His third-place finish was his fourth consecutive top-10 finish.

Austin Dillon — His sixth-place finish was his best result of the year. It also was his best finish since last year’s playoff race at Richmond.

Cole CusterHe won Friday night’s Xfinity race, giving him his second victory of the season. This is what he needs to do to make a move to Cup. Last September, car owner Gene Haas was asked about Custer (who had two career Xfinity wins at the time) possibly moving to Cup to replace Kurt Busch for this season. Haas said then: “We think Cole is a good talent. I think he’s talented. He’s very marketable. I think a lot of things are positives, but he has to win the Xfinity (Series) before he really move up to Cup racing.”

 

LOSERS

Kyle LarsonContact led to a tire rub. Even after pitting, he still had problems and hit the wall to finish last in the 37-car field. Larson has not finished in the top 15 in the last four races. He’s placed 37th or worse in two of the last three races.

No. 20 Cup team Erik Jones qualified second only to lose that starting spot when his car was among eight that failed inspection before the race. That forced him to start at the rear. He steadily moved into the top 10 but then two slow pit stops doomed him. On a night that a JGR car won, Jones saw his hopes go away. Now this is the only team at JGR that has yet to win a Cup race this season. 

Hendrick Motorsports None of its cars was a factor. Jimmie Johnson finished 12th, Willam Byron 13th, Chase Elliott 15th and Alex Bowman 17th.