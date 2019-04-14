Speed Tweets: ‘Fog cannons,’ pre-crash selfies, Martinsville black holes

There’s friendly competitor ribbing, then there’s just downright roasting.
Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace offered a prime example of this on Thursday.
While golfing, Wallace took a picture of a golf cart identified by the No. 12, which happens to be Blaney’s car number.
Wallace took the opportunity to poke fun at Blaney’s late-race struggles this season.
Blaney didn’t take it lying down, but may be regretting his response after finishing two laps down Saturday in Richmond.
Some big space news was announced earlier this week when the first picture of a black hole was revealed.
But according to Martinsville Speedway’s Twitter account, you can see plenty of black holes on the half-mile short track if you look closely enough.
Driver introductions are a spectacle these days.
The lights! The music! The crowd! The lasers! (There are lasers, right? There should totally be lasers.)
But there’s also “fog cannons.”
All this might be exciting for some, but it may not be the most kid-friendly scenario.
You know the saying, “Don’t selfie and cycle”?
Oh, well, you do now thanks to Noah Gragson.
In NASCAR if two people share the same unique last name, there’s a good chance they might be related.
Well, that’s not the case with the Moffitts.
Brett Moffitt, the defending Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion, wants everyone to know he is not related to ARCA driver Thad Moffitt.
If he were, he’d be a member of Richard Petty’s family.
Jimmie Johnson had an uneventful Saturday night in Richmond, which he’s probably OK with. Rain didn’t delay the Cup race at all as he finished 12th. That means his effort to compete in Monday’s Boston Marathon won’t be hindered and he gets a full day of rest.