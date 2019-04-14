Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Joey Logano leaves Richmond frustrated after runner-up finish

By Dustin LongApr 14, 2019, 12:59 AM EDT
RICHMOND Va. — Joey Logano watched someone else celebrate a win he thought he could have had.

“We had a car that was capable of winning for a third week straight and we didn’t win,” Logano said. “That part is frustrating.”

Logano finished second to Martin Truex Jr. on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway after running out of laps. It came a week after Logano gave up the lead to pit late at Bristol and finished third.

Logano passed Clint Bowyer for second on Saturday night with four laps to go but couldn’t make the run he needed to get by Truex.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword,” said Logano, who won the second stage. “You go to the bottom, you can’t get enough drive to clear them. You are never going to pass them. Getting to the outside is pretty tough. We ran out of time. Needed a few more laps.”

Unlike the last time Logano was second to Truex (at Martinsville last fall), there was no contact on the last lap.

“I think he drove me as hard as he could without hitting me, which is what I always expect, that’s kind of how I’ve always raced him,” Truex said. “I don’t know if we’re cool, but I certainly have a lot of respect for Joey as a person and his accomplishments. I really appreciated the way he raced me tonight. I don’t know if he tried to hit me or not. Maybe he didn’t, maybe he did. I don’t know. I’m glad he didn’t. Hopefully, we can race clean for the rest of the year.”

Logano had an eventful race beyond the finish.

He lost the lead on pit road to Truex on Lap 247.

“We lost control at that point,” Logano said of the race.

He fell to third and had to fight his way back in what many drivers said were difficult conditions in the dirty air behind cars.

With less than 80 laps left Logano was held up by Brad Keselowski, leaving a frustrated Logano to yell on his radio about his teammate.

“I think we’ll talk about it,” Logano said. “We’ll be fine, we’re friends. You want to make sure one of our cars wins. That’s just usually the goal.

“We were better. It is what it is. We’ve raced each other hard for wins and we’ve always raced each other fine. I’m not complaining. He’s racing for his spot. I’m racing for my spot. It’s frustrating when you’re in the car and you know you’re better and you know you have a shot at winning and that’s the frustrating part. He’s racing. I’m racing. I’m a hard racer. He is too. That’s what you’re going to get.”

Clint Bowyer earns fourth straight top 10 with Richmond finish

By Daniel McFadinApr 14, 2019, 12:24 AM EDT
After a rather unmemorable start to his 2019 season, Clint Bowyer has turned up the heat in the last four Cup races, earning four straight top-10 finishes.

The last three have seen the Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the mix for a win, only to have it slip away.

Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, Bowyer hounded eventual race winner Martin Truex Jr. for much of the final 35 laps

But a tight car and late brush with the wall caused his No. 14 Ford to fall prey to Joey Logano with four laps left as Bowyer settled for a third-place finish.

“This place is a challenging race track,” Bowyer told Fox Sports afterwards. “I got to (Truex) and couldn’t keep the nose with the air on it and it got really tight. As I continued running in his wake, I got tighter and tighter, and all of a sudden Joey ran us down.

“Next thing you know, he’s on the outside of you and the rest is history.”

Two of Bowyer’s 10 Cup wins have come at the .750-mile track and Saturday’s result is his first top five there since the fall 2014 race.

“It is frustrating,” Bowyer said. “In hopes of still trying to win the race I needed to stay on the bottom and hope that (Truex) slipped up in traffic or something. Next thing you know I lost my nose down there and (Logano) got to the outside. If I didn’t give up that spot (Kevin Harvick) was gonna get me too. You had to give up one to save one.”

Bowyer was one of two SHR drivers to place in the top five, with pole-sitter Harvick following him in fourth.

Harvick was in the top 10 most of the night and placed in the top five in all three stages, like Bowyer.

It was strong showing after Harvick placed 13th last week at Bristol, a result of penalties for inspection failures that sent him four laps down to start the race.

Harvick has placed in the top 10 in seven of the nine races this year. His four top-five finishes this year have all been in fourth place.

“I like nights like this when we can take a car that is a seventh to ninth-place car and adjust on it and make it so it is capable of contending at the end,” Harvick said. “We ran those guys down but we just ran out of time. I am proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford for hanging in there and fighting and we had another good night on pit road. It was a solid night.”

What Drivers Said after Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 14, 2019, 12:03 AM EDT
Here’s what drivers had to say after Saturday night’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. – Winner: “I’m really excited to win here at Richmond. I’ve always really enjoyed this track. I’ve always loved coming here. The short track win – everybody kept asking me when it was going to happen. Tonight we didn’t have the best car, but we’ve lost here with the best car a bunch of times. We just fought, we battled. … (On Logano getting close late in the race) I was struggling the last 40 laps. I had no front turn. I was just real, real tight in that last run. You just had to hold them off. Being out front was important tonight.

“Thanks to the pit crew, they kept us out there. They had a tough year and a tough week last week. We beat up on them pretty good all week after Bristol and they had the best stop of the year tonight. Just really proud of everyone. Really, really happy to get our first win with (Joe) Gibbs and definitely our first short track win is pretty awesome too. … (How difficult was it late in the race) It’s like driving in the snow and trying to hit a line of six to eight inches in the center of the corner. It’s just – it’s lack of grip. The car wasn’t doing anything I wanted to do that last run. We got really, really tight. Being out front was really the key and trying to do all I could to not screw up and hold those guys off. It was definitely really, really difficult.”

Joey Logano – finished second: “We had a car that was capable of winning for the third week straight and we didn’t win. That part is frustrating. We need to clean up some mistakes on our end. We lost the lead there on a pit stop. We gotta get faster there. That is when we lost control of the race at that point and fell back to third and had a decent green-flag cycle that got us up and then we reeled in (Truex) and (Clint Bowyer) from pretty far back. I was watching them race and thought that if I was just patient and saved my tires, I saw them coming off the corner sideways every time. They were a little faster than me but I knew they were going to kill their stuff and they did. I got there, I was just a couple laps late getting there. I was able to get to (Truex) but it just wasn’t enough. It is kind of a double-edged sword. You go to the bottom and you can’t get the drive to clear ‘em and getting to the outside is pretty tough. Just couldn’t get there. Ran out of time. Needed a few more laps.”

MORE: Results, standings from Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

CLINT BOWYER – finished third: “This place is a challenging race track. I got to him and couldn’t keep the nose with the air on it and it got really tight. As I continued running in his wake, I got tighter and tighter, and all of a sudden Joey ran us down. Next thing you know, he’s on the outside of you and the rest is history. I don’t know what I could have done any different. All-in-all, it was a good day for us. But man, you hate to get that close. I want to get to victory lane and thought this was our night but I guess we’ll have to wait ’till next time.”

Kevin Harvick – finished fourth: “I like nights like this when we can take a car that is a seventh to ninth place car and adjust on it and make it so it is capable of contending at the end. We ran those guys down but we just ran out of time. I am proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford for hanging in there and fighting and we had another good night on pit road. It was a solid night.”

Denny Hamlin – finished fifth: We really closed on the leaders there at the end. We were fast, really fast the last 20 laps. We just didn’t have enough time. We battled from the back and really couldn’t gain a whole lot on restarts, but just really grinded our way two or three positions each run and found our way up in the top five there at the end. I could at least see the leaders. Certainly a great day for our FedEx Camry. We wanted to win but we just didn’t have the winning car. We would have liked to have tuned it during happy hour, we just didn’t have enough time. I think we maximized what we had out of our car. We just didn’t quite have the car to battle with those guys until late in the day and by then they had just built too big of a lead.”

Austin Dillon – finished sixth: “We had a meeting on Monday and talked about what we needed to do here at Richmond Raceway as a team and then we came here and we did it, so I am really proud of everyone on this Richard Childress Racing team. We had a really fast AAA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tonight, especially during the last run. I think we actually had a little something for at least the top three spots. We had a little bit of a mess-up on our last pit stop and lost some track position, but we passed some good cars there at the end, including Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski. I’m really proud of the AAA team. I just wish we could have been a little further forward to see what we had. I saved a lot of my stuff for the end and was ready for that last run. But, we didn’t have enough. I’m definitely excited about the direction our team is going. It’s always good to go into the off weekend with a solid, top-10 finish.” 

BRAD KESELOWSKI – finished seventh: “We had a lot of short run speed and unfortunately it came down to long runs at the end. Overall, it wasn’t a bad day. It was good. We needed the race to come to us with short runs at the end and it didn’t. I like short tracks, I think they are a lot of fun. It is hard to pass, but that is racing, that is how it is going to be. I can’t see the whole picture, I am only in the car. I know we cycled back, but I couldn’t tell you why.”

Ryan Newman – finished ninth: “Our Roush Performance Ford Mustang was good. We needed some track position to start and I think we could have done something with it. We had good lap times at points but just battled track positioning. We got blocked in on the first pit stop and set us back even farther than when we started. I am proud of the guys. They did a good job in the pits and we had a good car.”

Paul Menard – finished 10th: “It was kind of an uneventful night really, for Richmond. We started ninth and just kind of stayed in the back half of the top 10 all night long. The guys really stepped up their game on pit road and we gained some spots or we maintained and that is what you need when you start running up front. It was a really solid day for us.”

Daniel Suarez – finished 18th: “We had a difficult race tonight, especially after my mistake on pit road. Our Haas Automation Ford Mustang was very good early in the race during the long green-flag run, but we couldn’t make the adjustments to stay that way until the end. It was tough to get through traffic and get spots back after we went down a lap. We learned a lot and we have a good team, so we will come back later this year and be better.”

Daniel Hemric – finished 19th: “Coming out of Richmond with a top-20 finish? We’ll take it. This No. 8 team is focused on putting one foot in front of the other. It’s great to have a group of guys that haven’t given up on me. We didn’t finish exactly where we wanted, but we definitely out-kicked our coverage from the positions we’ve put ourselves in over the last few weeks. We’ll take it and hopefully it’s a building moment for everyone on this No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet team. I still love racing at Richmond and I feel like I know what I need when we come here in the Fall to contend and run where our teammate Austin Dillon was tonight. Those guys had good speed all weekend, so hopefully we can trend a little bit in that direction and build on it.”

Kyle Larson – finished 37th: “It’s been a pretty crappy start to the year. We’ve had decent speed. We didn’t have great speed tonight, but on the weeks that we have speed, we still run into issues. I hate the start to the season I’ve had. On that restart, I got stuck in the middle. I probably squeezed whoever was underneath me and caused some tire damage and we had to pit to fix that. But they didn’t do a good job of pulling the fenders out and then I got a flat and was back in the wall. But, hopefully this break is a good time and we can re-group. I hate it for McDonald’s and Chevrolet and everybody on our team.”

By Jerry Bonkowski

Results, points after Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 13, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. led 186 laps and held off a charging Joey Logano to win Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

It’s Truex’s first short-track win in the Cup Series and his first overall win for Joe Gibbs Racing

The top five was completed by Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

After a speeding penalty early in Stage 2, Kyle Busch bounced back to finish eighth. He has not finished outside the top 10 through nine races.

Click here for race results.

Point standing

Busch remains the points leader through nine races with 400 points

Logano is second, trailing him by 20 points.

The top five is completed by Hamlin (-34 points), Harvick (-51) and Brad Keselowski (-87).

After his win, Truex is sixth in the standings (-89).

Click here for the full standings.

Martin Truex Jr. earns first career Cup short track win in Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.‘s 20th NASCAR Cup career win in Saturday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway was unlike any other he’s ever experienced.

After 80 prior winless starts and finishes at Bristol, Martinsville and Richmond, Truex finally earned his first career Cup win on a short-track (tracks less than one-mile in length).

It also is Truex’s first win since joining Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Truex led 186 of the race’s 400 laps, holding off late-race charges by runner-up Joey Logano and third-place finisher Clint Bowyer to take the checkered flag.

In doing so, Truex also became part of history: never in the sport’s modern era (1972-present) has only two organizations – Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske – won each of the first nine races of the season. JGR has won six races (three by Kyle Busch, two by Denny Hamlin and one by Truex), and Team Penske has won three (two by Brad Keselowski and one by Joey Logano).

“The car wasn’t doing anything I wanted it to do,” Truex told Fox Sports. “We got real tight on that last run. So being out front was really the key and just trying all I could do not to screw up and hold those guys off. It was definitely really, really difficult.

“It’s been an up-and-down start to the year but I feel like we’ve got a great team and hopefully we can continue to do this.”

MORE: Results, standings from Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

Truex beat Logano by .15 of a second.

“We ran out of time there,” Logano told Fox Sports. “I thought maybe I could get to the outside and roll momentum. My only move was to go up, started to get there and he slid up and I got tight and couldn’t turn underneath him.

“It was a fun race. Gosh, three weeks in a row I felt we had a car that could win the race and we haven’t won. That’s a little frustrating, but when you’re frustrated with second, that’s a good sign about where your team’s at. A couple little things kept us from winning, but overall, I felt like we had a great car.”

Bowyer slightly skimmed the wall late, which allowed Logano to ultimately pass him and keep Bowyer from catching Truex.

Kevin Harvick finished fourth, followed by Hamlin.

Sixth through 10th were Austin Dillon, Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer gave Truex all he could handle late, but couldn’t keep Logano from passing him for second-place. … Kyle Busch finished eighth, his ninth straight top-10 finish of the season. … Austin Dillon earned his best finish of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson’s tough season continued. He hit the wall on Lap 128, ending his night. “I hate the start to the season I’ve had,” Larson told Fox Sports. “Hopefully this break (Easter off-weekend) comes at a good time and we come back with some better luck.” … Michael McDowell made an early exit after being involved in a single-car crash on Lap 240.

NOTABLE: Erik Jones, who originally qualified on the outside of the front row, was among eight drivers that failed pre-race inspections and had to start at the back of the field. He finished 14th. … Only one Chevrolet finished in the top 10 (Austin Dillon). Six Fords and three Toyotas also finished in the top 10.

WHAT’S NEXT: All three of NASCAR’s major series are off for the Easter weekend. The next Cup race is the Geico 500 on Sunday, April 28, at Talladega, the first superspeedway race in more than 30 years where cars will not have restrictor plates on them.

Follow @JerryBonkowski