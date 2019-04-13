Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr. earns first career Cup short track win in Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 13, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr.‘s 20th NASCAR Cup career win in Saturday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway was unlike any other he’s ever experienced.

After 80 prior winless starts and finishes at Bristol, Martinsville and Richmond, Truex finally earned his first career Cup win on a short-track (tracks less than one-mile in length).

It also is Truex’s first win since joining Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Truex led 186 of the race’s 400 laps, holding off late-race charges by runner-up Joey Logano and third-place finisher Clint Bowyer to take the checkered flag.

In doing so, Truex also became part of history: never in the sport’s modern era (1972-present) has only two organizations – Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske – won each of the first nine races of the season. JGR has won six races (three by Kyle Busch, two by Denny Hamlin and one by Truex), and Team Penske has won three (two by Brad Keselowski and one by Joey Logano).

“The car wasn’t doing anything I wanted it to do,” Truex told Fox Sports. “We got real tight on that last run. So being out front was really the key and just trying all I could do not to screw up and hold those guys off. It was definitely really, really difficult.

“It’s been an up-and-down start to the year but I feel like we’ve got a great team and hopefully we can continue to do this.”

Truex beat Logano by .15 of a second.

“We ran out of time there,” Logano told Fox Sports. “I thought maybe I could get to the outside and roll momentum. My only move was to go up, started to get there and he slid up and I got tight and couldn’t turn underneath him.

“It was a fun race. Gosh, three weeks in a row I felt we had a car that could win the race and we haven’t won. That’s a little frustrating, but when you’re frustrated with second, that’s a good sign about where your team’s at. A couple little things kept us from winning, but overall, I felt like we had a great car.”

Bowyer slightly skimmed the wall late, which allowed Logano to ultimately pass him and keep Bowyer from catching Truex.

Kevin Harvick finished fourth, followed by Hamlin.

Sixth through 10th were Austin Dillon, Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Clint Bowyer gave Truex all he could handle late, but couldn’t keep Logano from passing him for second-place. … Kyle Busch finished eighth, his ninth straight top-10 finish of the season. … Austin Dillon earned his best finish of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Kyle Larson’s tough season continued. He hit the wall on Lap 128, ending his night. “I hate the start to the season I’ve had,” Larson told Fox Sports. “Hopefully this break (Easter off-weekend) comes at a good time and we come back with some better luck.” … Michael McDowell made an early exit after being involved in a single-car crash on Lap 240.

NOTABLE: Erik Jones, who originally qualified on the outside of the front row, was among eight drivers that failed pre-race inspections and had to start at the back of the field. He finished 14th. … Only one Chevrolet finished in the top 10 (Austin Dillon). Six Fords and three Toyotas also finished in the top 10.

WHAT’S NEXT: All three of NASCAR’s major series are off for the Easter weekend. The next Cup race is the Geico 500 on Sunday, April 28, at Talladega, the first superspeedway race in more than 30 years where cars will not have restrictor plates on them.

Results, points after Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 13, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. led 186 laps and held off a charging Joey Logano to win Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

It’s Truex’s first short-track win in the Cup Series and his first overall win for Joe Gibbs Racing

The top five was completed by Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

After a speeding penalty early in Stage 2, Kyle Busch bounced back to finish eighth. He has not finished outside the top 10 through nine races.

Point standing

Busch remains the points leader through nine races with 400 points

Logano is second, trailing him by 20 points.

The top five is completed by Hamlin (-34 points), Harvick (-51) and Brad Keselowski (-87).

After his win, Truex is sixth in the standings (-89).

Updated Cup starting lineup for tonight’s race at Richmond

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Kevin Harvick will still start on the pole but four cars that were to start in the top 10 will move to rear after failing inspection Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Eight of the 37 cars in the field failed inspection on the first attempt and lost their starting spot.

Erik Jones was to have started second before his car failed to pass inspection. Others who lost top-10 starting spots were Chase Elliott (was to have started seventh), Daniel Suarez (ninth) and Jimmie Johnson (10th).

Four cars in top 10 in qualifying fail inspection, will start at rear

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Four cars in the top 10 and eight total failed inspection Saturday and will start at the rear for Saturday night’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson all were to have started in the top 10 before their cars failed inspection once.

Jones was to have started second. Elliott was to have started seventh. Suarez was to have started ninth. Johnson was to have started 10th.

Also failing inspection on the first attempt were the cars of Aric Almirola (was to have started 15th), Denny Hamlin (18th), Matt Tifft (20th) and Joey Gase (36th).

The cars of Elliott, Hamlin and Tifft each failed a second time. Each team had an engineer ejected.

With Jones failing inspection, Kurt Busch will move up to second and start on the front row next to Kevin Harvick.

The top 10 in the starting lineup will now be

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd –  Kurt Busch

3rd – Joey Logano

4th – Kyle Busch

5th – Martin Truex Jr.

6th – Austin Dillon

7th – Chris Buescher

8th – Brad Keselowski

9th – Paul Menard

10th – Kyle Larson

Each of the cars that failed inspection also give up their spot in picking pit stalls and will pick after those who passed inspection.

Inspection is continuing at the track. Check back for more updates. 

 

Tony Stewart on Cup qualifying, team ownership and sprint car racing

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Tony Stewart is many things from being a three-time Cup champion to a team owner, NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee and a sprint car driver, but for all the things Stewart has done and can do in a car he’s known as much for something else.

His honesty and bluntness. 

When Stewart talks about the issues with Cup qualifying, he’s frank in saying of NASCAR: “They make one bad decision and then they compound it by having to make three more bad decisions to try to make up for the first bad decision they made.”

While he’s been a critic of NASCAR, Stewart also isn’t afraid to applaud series officials but admits what NASCAR does things right it often gets overlooked.

“You make one bad decision and it takes 10 good decision to overcome that one,” he said.

Stewart discussed a variety of topics this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Here’s what he said:

Q: You’ve been outspoken about young drivers with money coming into the sport, but hasn’t that always been the case in racing? Haven’t some people missed moving up because they didn’t have the look or the money?

Tony Stewart: I didn’t have the right look. I still don’t have the right look. I never had paid a dime. … That whole Generational Next thing, you look at the criteria for that, is that how we really want to set our fields? Is that how we want to do this? I think they’ve got to relook at how they do it. I honestly think that’s part of why we’re losing so many people. I heard people (Thursday night) at the dirt races, say ‘I like coming here because there’s not as many rules.’ That’s literally what people were saying. It was that simple to them. It’s hard to argue with that.

I understand why we have the rules we have. The fans are saying there are too many rules. If they can’t follow along, how are they going to follow along?

Q: Too many rules. Is that the issue with Cup qualifying?

Stewart: You already line the cars up on pit road in an organized manner. You have a maximum speed. Have a minimum speed (on pit road). Once that car pulls out of its spot, it has to keep going, plain and simple. You can go anywhere in that speed range you want but once you take off, you’ve got to keep going. How much more simple is it than that?

All NASCAR has to do at that point is look at the screen to make sure you’re not going too fast or too slow. They’re already doing the too fast part, so how hard is it to just add the too slow part? If you go too slow, your lap is not allowed. If you go too fast, your lap is not allowed. It’s pretty damn simple I think. But they keep adding things that make them have to make judgment calls. Why do you constantly keep putting yourself in position to have to make a ball-and-strike call? Put it in the drivers’ and crew chiefs’ and spotters’ hands, not your hands.

Quit making it about it you. Make them have to make the decision. They make one bad decision and then they compound it by having to make three more bad decisions to try to make up for the first bad decision they made.

They just … somebody needs to just grab them by the collar and say, ‘Stop, take a breath and sit down and start over and think about this and rework it.’ Their head is 6 inches forward of their feet and they can’t get their feet to keep catching up to what their heads are doing all the time.”

Q: Is NASCAR doing anything well?

Stewart: There’s a ton of things they’re doing well. It’s like a negative comment takes 10 positive comments to overcome one negative comment. You make one bad decision and it takes 10 good decision to overcome that one. There’s a ton of things they’re doing right. There’s a ton of things they’re working on for the future that they’re also doing things right. There’s so much low-hanging fruit that they could fix.

Q: Such as?

Stewart: There’s a whole list. I’m not going to get through the list. I’ve got to make sure I get my cars through tech.

Q: Car owners talk about containing costs but if I’m a car owner and I have to decide between a driver with money and one maybe more talented but doesn’t have the money, I’ll likely take the one with money.

Stewart: That’s my whole point. That’s the direction our sport is going. That’s screwed up. If that’s where we’re going, we’re in bad shape.

Q: Do you feel like things are being done to help owners contain costs?

Stewart: There’s a lot of things that they’re working on to try to do that. It’s a constant battle, you’re constantly battling technology. Technology is the biggest root of the problem, but you can’t stop technology. You look at these cars, they’ve kept the simple basic car, the basics of the car hasn’t changed for how many years. Things that have changed are safety improvements, which are definitely justified and appreciated. It’s not a linear progression with technology, … it’s virtually impossible for NASCAR and Goodyear and everybody involved, it’s hard for them to get in front of it because you don’t know what’s coming next. … It’s hard to get your arms around all of it. They do a really good job of trying to contain it, trying to get in front of it, but it’s a hard process.

Q: How do you feel Stewart-Haas Racing is doing this year?

Stewart: We’ve been solid. There’s just a couple of things missing that we need to be where we want to be. To come out with a new car this year and be this close out of the box, I feel like we’re pretty happy about that. Obviously, we set our standards pretty high on what we expect. We’re obviously thrashing at the shop to find what is going to make these cars happy and it’s just no different than what happened last year with those guys. We’re working on it. Like I say, it’s a constant evolution. What you did last year isn’t good enough, you’ve got to push it forward and keep fighting. New trick of the week.

Q: How is your sprint car racing going?

Stewart: Better actually. We should have run fourth (Thursday) not sixth. Had a motor problem at the end and got paying attention to the oil pressure gauge, which was on zero instead of watching where I was going. We’re running a lot better. Before last weekend, we had a 4.0 average I think for the 15 races we had run. I’m not sure with a 13th and a sixth how that changes it, but we’re running a lot better and it’s because we’re racing a lot.

You’re running all the time and that’s the only way you’re going to get better with these guys. I’ve actually ran more than a lot of the guys out there. That’s the only way you’re going to get better is running as many shows as they run. They’re good teams and they’re on their game already, so if you’re going to catch up, physically you’re going to have to run that many races to catch up.