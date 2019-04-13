Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Is the secret to Kyle Busch’s success … the beard?

By Dustin LongApr 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. — Are drivers superstitious? Well, since you asked.

One driver is not messing with his good run, while another driver is seeking to break free from his rough luck.

Kyle Busch, who has won three of the first eight Cup races this season, has sported a beard lately. So is that the secret to finishing in the top 10 in every Cup race to start the season? His wife says he needs to keep the beard just in case.

“She said, ‘You just have to keep it going, you’re on the top-10 streak so maybe that’s what it is and keep it rolling,’ ” Busch said. “I don’t know, I guess when I finish outside the top 10, it will be gone so we’ll see.”

Daniel Hemric, on the other hand, has had a rough start of the season. The Cup rookie has not finished better than 18th this season. He has not placed better than 27th in the last four races.

It’s been so rough that he asked fans on Twitter to send him and the team good luck charms.

Fans responded with what Hemric said were “interesting gifts/lucky charms for us.

“One of the fans sent us eight different rabbits’ feet. We’ve given one out to the crew chief and engineer, myself, the truck driver. Just distributed them in a way that we felt that anybody who had a hand on the car they have one to carry with them.”

Just don’t expect Hemric to have any such good luck charms in the car.

“I’ll keep stuff on me personally inside my locker, inside the hauler,” he said. “In the race car, I’ve always been a little weird about putting something in the car.”

We’ll see if his luck changes Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

Saturday schedule for Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinApr 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series is scheduled to hold the Toyota Owners 400 tonight at Richmond Raceway for its first night race of the year.

Here’s the day’s full schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Toyota Owners 400; 400 laps/300 miles (Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

John Andretti’s son helping him realize a family dream at Indianapolis

By Nate RyanApr 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Though John Andretti recently entered another bout of chemotherapy for a relapse of colon cancer, Jarett Andretti “can’t get him to stop.”

“He’s doing pretty well right now,” Jarett said of his father, a versatile driver who won in NASCAR Cup, CART, IMSA and NHRA and also was the first to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca Cola 600 on the same day in 1994. “He came sprint car racing with me last weekend. Goes to the car washes, up until 3 in the morning.

“He’s obviously going through chemo again, treatments and stuff. I’ve never seen it let him affect him. It’s really an inspiration.”

John Andretti might find some inspiration from his son next month when Jarett will become the seventh member of the famous racing family to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti Autosport announced Friday afternoon that it’ll field a car for Jarett Andretti in the Freedom 100 Indy Lights race May 24 at IMS. Jarett will join a prestigious list of his great uncle, Mario; his father, John; his uncle, Adam; his godfather and cousin, Michael; and cousins Jeff and Marco.

Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti said his cousin John “always had a dream to see his son drive at Indy. I’m glad we’re making it a reality this year.

“This is very important to me personally,” Michael Andretti said. “Me and John are very, very close. We’ve been close our whole lives, growing up together. To help bring one of his dreams come true, it’s cool to be able to do that.

“Jarett is a part of our team there anyway. He’s been there for a long time. It’s nice to finally get him out there and do something out there at the speedway.”

Jarett Andretti, 26, races for Andretti Autosport in the Pirelli GT4 America Series. He also has excelled with championships in go-karts, USAC Midgets and sprint cars, where his dad often has helped turn wrenches on his son’s cars.

“He’s a really good mechanic,” Jarett, the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car rookie of the year, said of his father. “A lot of people don’t know that about him, but he’s an extremely talented mechanic. He can get on a lathe, do stuff. He can’t weld, but he can do about anything else.

“We’ve done it all together. Just to kind of go through this process together, it’s been great. It’s as much of a byproduct of his hard work as it is mine.”

Because of his relative inexperience in IndyCar-style cars, Jarett Andretti will test April 18 at Kentucky Speedway in a rookie orientation with Indy Lights teammates Oliver Askew and Robert Megennis.

“It’s cool to kind of get that opportunity from a sprint car to get to do this,” Jarett said. “Mirrors my dad’s opportunities as well. He kind of took a sidetrack through sports cars like I’m doing.”

Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Richmond, Dash 4 Cash bonus

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
Cole Custer won Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, claiming his second win of the season.

Custer, who led 122 of 250 laps, passed Austin Cindric for the lead with 20 laps to go and went unchallenged.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with the victory.

The win is Custer’s fourth in Xfinity and his first on a short track.

The race managed to go its scheduled distance despite the threat of rain looming over the track for most of the night.

“It was so frustrating, they kept telling me, ’20 laps away’ and it never came,” Custer told Fox Sports 1. “We had a really great car. They made great adjustments, that’s a win. … This one means a lot. We haven’t had a short-track win yet. We’ve struggled a lot on short tracks and this helps, this definitely means a lot. My friends give me a lot of crap for being bad at this place, and I finally won. So I have a little bragging rights there. That’s nice.”

As for his rain predictions, crew chief Mike Shiplett joked, “Everytime I told him it was going to rain he drove faster.”

The top five was completed by Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Sieg.

Custer, Cindric, Allgaier and Reddick will compete for the third Dash 4 Cash bonus in two weeks at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

Click here for race results.

Click here for the point standings.

NOTABLE: Ryan Sieg’s top five is his fifth in 177 career Xfinity starts and his second on a non-restrictor plate track. He has not finished worse than 12th through eight races .. Zane Smith finished sixth for his first career top 10 in his third Xfinity start … Elliott Sadler placed 12th in his first start of the year for Kaulig Racing.

WHAT’s NEXT: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 27 on Fox Sports 1

 

Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row of Saturday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the provisional pole in qualifying Friday.

The lineup will not be final until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.