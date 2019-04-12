Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series competes under the lights tonight at Richmond Raceway.

Christopher Bell enters the race looking to win his third straight race on the short track.

Elliott Sadler makes his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing at his home track.

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Charles Babcock, owner of a 2016 Toyota Tundra and VIP Customer of

Priority Toyota Richmond will give the command to start engines at 6:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:10 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 6:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:48 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison, Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University. Mrs. Richmond Virginia, Melissa Burton will perform the National Anthem at 6:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the race. It goes up to 40% by 8 p.m. and 70% by 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, beating Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Bell also won the playoff race last year, beating Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup