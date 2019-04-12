Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series competes under the lights tonight at Richmond Raceway.
Christopher Bell enters the race looking to win his third straight race on the short track.
Elliott Sadler makes his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing at his home track.
Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Charles Babcock, owner of a 2016 Toyota Tundra and VIP Customer of
Priority Toyota Richmond will give the command to start engines at 6:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.
PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:10 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 6:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:48 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison, Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University. Mrs. Richmond Virginia, Melissa Burton will perform the National Anthem at 6:49 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the race. It goes up to 40% by 8 p.m. and 70% by 9 p.m.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, beating Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Bell also won the playoff race last year, beating Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup
Brett Moffitt, the defending Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion, will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the April 27 Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.
It will be Moffitt’s third career Xfinity start and his first since 2017. It is the only start Moffitt has scheduled with JRM.
Moffitt, who competes full-time in the Truck Series for GMS Racing, will be sponsored by ISM Connect.
Moffitt joins a roster of drivers scheduled to drive the No. 8 this year that includes Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith.
Qualifying for tonight’s Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway due to rain.
The field for the ToyotaCare 250 will be set by owner points.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Riley Herbst will start from the pole in his first start of the year.
He will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.
The top five is completed by defending race winner Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.
Elliott Sadler, making his first start of the year for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet, will start 27th.
Click here for the lineup.
RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Larson had the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Richmond Raceway.
The final Cup practice session scheduled for Friday afternoon was canceled because of rain.
Larson had a lap of 121.703 mph to lead the morning session. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (121.681 mph), Chris Buescher (121.638), Kyle Busch (121.610) and David Ragan (121.517).
Sixth through 10th were: Daniel Suarez (121.490), Martin Truex Jr. (121.446), Kurt Busch (121.370), Kevin Harvick (121.293) and Joey Logano (121.217).
Click here for Cup practice report
There were no incidents in the session.
Chase Elliott ran the most laps at 68. He was 24th on the speed chart with a top lap of 120.085 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was next with 59 laps run. He was 26th on the speed chart with a top lap of 119.797 mph.
Final Cup practice is scheduled for 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET. Cup qualifying is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET.
RICHMOND, Va. – Chip Ganassi Racing has made changes to the pit crews of Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson for this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the team confirmed to NBC Sports.
Busch’s team will have a new rear tire changer and tire carrier. Cory Baldwin takes over as the team’s rear tire changer. Justin Kirby is the new tire carrier.
Larson’s team will have a front tire changer. Bryan Jacobsen takes over that role.
Busch enters this weekend eighth in the points. Larson is 14th in points. Busch is coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch has finished in the top 10 in six of the season’s first eight races.