Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row of Saturday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the provisional pole in qualifying Friday.

The lineup will not be final until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.

Kevin Harvick wins provisional Cup pole at Richmond

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick claimed the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the top spot with a speed of 124.298 mph.

The field won’t be finalized until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday. Should Harvick pass inspection, it would be his 27th Cup pole and his second of 2019 (Las Vegas).

Erik Jones qualified second and the top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch.

The top 10 is filled out by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.

“We did a great job today, I didn’t think it was a perfect lap from my standpoint, but I was able to get in the throttle on the exit of the corner and put down a decent lap,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1.

While Kyle Larson was second fastest in the first round, he’ll start 14th after he didn’t advance out of the second round.

“Each lap of that first round I was getting tighter in the center and was slowing down,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “There in the second round I was just too tight in the middle.”

Denny Hamlin will start 18th.

Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman were among the drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.

Blaney, who will start 29th, said he fought a lack of grip on the track.

“The race track had no rubber on it from all the rain and we waited to be one of the last cars out,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “That really (doesn’t) work out too well.”

Click here for the provisional starting lineup

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series competes under the lights tonight at Richmond Raceway.

Christopher Bell enters the race looking to win his third straight race on the short track.

Elliott Sadler makes his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing at his home track.

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Charles Babcock, owner of a 2016 Toyota Tundra and VIP Customer of
Priority Toyota Richmond will give the command to start engines at 6:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:10 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 6:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:48 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison, Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University. Mrs. Richmond Virginia, Melissa Burton will perform the National Anthem at 6:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the race. It goes up to 40% by 8 p.m. and 70% by 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, beating Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Bell also won the playoff race last year, beating Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup

Brett Moffitt to compete for JR Motorsports at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brett Moffitt, the defending Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion, will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the April 27 Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It will be Moffitt’s third career Xfinity start and his first since 2017. It is the only start Moffitt has scheduled with JRM.

Moffitt, who competes full-time in the Truck Series for GMS Racing, will be sponsored by ISM Connect.

Moffitt joins a roster of drivers scheduled to drive the No. 8 this year that includes Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith.

Xfinity qualifying at Richmond cancelled due to rain

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Qualifying for tonight’s Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway due to rain.

The field for the ToyotaCare 250 will be set by owner points.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Riley Herbst will start from the pole in his first start of the year.

He will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

The top five is completed by defending race winner Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

Elliott Sadler, making his first start of the year for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet, will start 27th.

Click here for the lineup.