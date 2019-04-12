Kevin Harvick wins provisional Cup pole at Richmond

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick claimed the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the top spot with a speed of 124.298 mph.

The field won’t be finalized until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday. Should Harvick pass inspection, it would be his 27th Cup pole and his second of 2019 (Las Vegas).

Erik Jones qualified second and the top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch.

The top 10 is filled out by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.

“We did a great job today, I didn’t think it was a perfect lap from my standpoint, but I was able to get in the throttle on the exit of the corner and put down a decent lap,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1.

While Kyle Larson was second fastest in the first round, he’ll start 14th after he didn’t advance out of the second round.

“Each lap of that first round I was getting tighter in the center and was slowing down,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “There in the second round I was just too tight in the middle.”

Denny Hamlin will start 18th.

Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman were among the drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.

Blaney, who will start 29th, said he fought a lack of grip on the track.

“The race track had no rubber on it from all the rain and we waited to be one of the last cars out,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “That really (doesn’t) work out too well.”

Click here for the provisional starting lineup