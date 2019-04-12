Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Richmond, Dash 4 Cash bonus

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cole Custer won Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, claiming his second win of the season.

Custer, who led 122 of 250 laps, passed Austin Cindric for the lead with 20 laps to go and went unchallenged.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with the victory.

The win is Custer’s fourth in Xfinity and his first on a short track.

The race managed to go its scheduled distance despite the threat of rain looming over the track for most of the night.

“It was so frustrating, they kept telling me, ’20 laps away’ and it never came,” Custer told Fox Sports 1. “We had a really great car. They made great adjustments, that’s a win. … This one means a lot. We haven’t had a short-track win yet. We’ve struggled a lot on short tracks and this helps, this definitely means a lot. My friends give me a lot of crap for being bad at this place, and I finally won. So I have a little bragging rights there. That’s nice.”

The top five was completed by Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Sieg.

Custer, Cindric, Allgaier and Reddick will compete for the third Dash 4 Cash bonus in two weeks at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

NOTABLE: Ryan Sieg’s top five is his fifth in 177 career starts and his second on a non-restrictor plate track .. Zane Smith finished sixth for his first career top 10 in his third Xfinity start.

WHAT’s NEXT: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 27 on Fox Sports 1

Check back for more