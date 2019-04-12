Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Cole Custer wins Xfinity race at Richmond, Dash 4 Cash bonus

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
Cole Custer won Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, claiming his second win of the season.

Custer, who led 122 of 250 laps, passed Austin Cindric for the lead with 20 laps to go and went unchallenged.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver also won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus with the victory.

The win is Custer’s fourth in Xfinity and his first on a short track.

The race managed to go its scheduled distance despite the threat of rain looming over the track for most of the night.

“It was so frustrating, they kept telling me, ’20 laps away’ and it never came,” Custer told Fox Sports 1. “We had a really great car. They made great adjustments, that’s a win. … This one means a lot. We haven’t had a short-track win yet. We’ve struggled a lot on short tracks and this helps, this definitely means a lot. My friends give me a lot of crap for being bad at this place, and I finally won. So I have a little bragging rights there. That’s nice.”

The top five was completed by Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Sieg.

Custer, Cindric, Allgaier and Reddick will compete for the third Dash 4 Cash bonus in two weeks at Talladega.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

STAGE 2 WINNER: Cole Custer

NOTABLE: Ryan Sieg’s top five is his fifth in 177 career starts and his second on a non-restrictor plate track .. Zane Smith finished sixth for his first career top 10 in his third Xfinity start.

WHAT’s NEXT: Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 27 on Fox Sports 1

Starting lineup for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones will start on the front row of Saturday’s Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the provisional pole in qualifying Friday.

The lineup will not be final until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the provisional starting lineup.

Kevin Harvick wins provisional Cup pole at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick claimed the provisional pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Harvick claimed the top spot with a speed of 124.298 mph.

The field won’t be finalized until pre-race inspection is complete Saturday. Should Harvick pass inspection, it would be his 27th Cup pole and his second of 2019 (Las Vegas).

Erik Jones qualified second and the top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch.

The top 10 is filled out by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Jimmie Johnson.

“We did a great job today, I didn’t think it was a perfect lap from my standpoint, but I was able to get in the throttle on the exit of the corner and put down a decent lap,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1.

While Kyle Larson was second fastest in the first round, he’ll start 14th after he didn’t advance out of the second round.

“Each lap of that first round I was getting tighter in the center and was slowing down,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. “There in the second round I was just too tight in the middle.”

Denny Hamlin will start 18th.

Michael McDowell, Bubba Wallace, Matt DiBenedetto, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman were among the drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.

Blaney, who will start 29th, said he fought a lack of grip on the track.

“The race track had no rubber on it from all the rain and we waited to be one of the last cars out,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “That really (doesn’t) work out too well.”

Click here for the provisional starting lineup

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Richmond: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series competes under the lights tonight at Richmond Raceway.

Christopher Bell enters the race looking to win his third straight race on the short track.

Elliott Sadler makes his first start of the year with Kaulig Racing at his home track.

Here’s all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Charles Babcock, owner of a 2016 Toyota Tundra and VIP Customer of
Priority Toyota Richmond will give the command to start engines at 6:56 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

PRERACE: Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:10 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 6:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 6:48 p.m. by Pastor Joe Ellison, Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University. Mrs. Richmond Virginia, Melissa Burton will perform the National Anthem at 6:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (187.5 miles) around the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the race. It goes up to 40% by 8 p.m. and 70% by 9 p.m.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, beating Noah Gragson and Elliott Sadler. Bell also won the playoff race last year, beating Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup

Brett Moffitt to compete for JR Motorsports at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinApr 12, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt, the defending Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion, will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the April 27 Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.

It will be Moffitt’s third career Xfinity start and his first since 2017. It is the only start Moffitt has scheduled with JRM.

Moffitt, who competes full-time in the Truck Series for GMS Racing, will be sponsored by ISM Connect.

Moffitt joins a roster of drivers scheduled to drive the No. 8 this year that includes Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith.