Brett Moffitt to compete for JR Motorsports at Talladega

Brett Moffitt, the defending Gander Outdoors Truck Series champion, will drive JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet in the April 27 Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway.
It will be Moffitt’s third career Xfinity start and his first since 2017. It is the only start Moffitt has scheduled with JRM.
Moffitt, who competes full-time in the Truck Series for GMS Racing, will be sponsored by ISM Connect.
Moffitt joins a roster of drivers scheduled to drive the No. 8 this year that includes Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Preece, Ryan Truex and Zane Smith.
Qualifying for tonight’s Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway due to rain.
The field for the ToyotaCare 250 will be set by owner points.
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Riley Herbst will start from the pole in his first start of the year.
He will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.
The top five is completed by defending race winner Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.
Elliott Sadler, making his first start of the year for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet, will start 27th.
RICHMOND, Va. – Kyle Larson had the fastest lap in the first of two Cup practice sessions Friday at Richmond Raceway.
The final Cup practice session scheduled for Friday afternoon was canceled because of rain.
Larson had a lap of 121.703 mph to lead the morning session. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (121.681 mph), Chris Buescher (121.638), Kyle Busch (121.610) and David Ragan (121.517).
Sixth through 10th were: Daniel Suarez (121.490), Martin Truex Jr. (121.446), Kurt Busch (121.370), Kevin Harvick (121.293) and Joey Logano (121.217).
There were no incidents in the session.
Chase Elliott ran the most laps at 68. He was 24th on the speed chart with a top lap of 120.085 mph. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was next with 59 laps run. He was 26th on the speed chart with a top lap of 119.797 mph.
Final Cup practice is scheduled for 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET. Cup qualifying is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET.
RICHMOND, Va. – Chip Ganassi Racing has made changes to the pit crews of Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson for this weekend at Richmond Raceway, the team confirmed to NBC Sports.
Busch’s team will have a new rear tire changer and tire carrier. Cory Baldwin takes over as the team’s rear tire changer. Justin Kirby is the new tire carrier.
Larson’s team will have a front tire changer. Bryan Jacobsen takes over that role.
Busch enters this weekend eighth in the points. Larson is 14th in points. Busch is coming off a runner-up finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch has finished in the top 10 in six of the season’s first eight races.
RICHMOND, Va. — Stewart-Haas Racing announced Friday that Toco Warranty will be the primary sponsor on Clint Bowyer’s car for four races this season.
Toco Warranty will be the primary sponsor on Bowyer’s car at Talladega Superspeedway (April 28), the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 18), at Chicagoland Speedway (June 30) and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 15). Toco Warranty will be an associate sponsor at all other Cup races.
Toco Warranty also will be co-primary sponsor with Tony Stewart Racing’s sprint car of 10-time and reigning World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz. Toco Warranty also will be an associate sponsor on Stewart’s sprint car. Stewart is scheduled to compete in more than 90 winged sprint car races this year.
Toco Warranty is a new generation of vehicle service contracts with pay-as-you go monthly plans.
“We’re obviously very pleased to welcome Toco Warranty to SHR and TSR,” said Stewart, the three-time Cup champion who formed TSR back in 2001 and co-owns SHR with Gene Haas. “Clint Bowyer and Donny Schatz are great racecar drivers with strong and compelling personalities who can deliver for Toco Warranty on and off the track.”
“Toco Warranty is all about helping people take care of their cars quickly and efficiently, and nowhere is speed and efficiency more prominent than in racing,” said Nota Berger, CEO, Toco Warranty. “We’ve found great partners in Stewart-Haas Racing and Tony Stewart Racing and strong, relatable personalities in Clint Bowyer, Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart to increase recognition for our simple and affordable vehicle service contracts. They’ll help showcase our practical and straightforward plans which clearly outline what is and isn’t covered while requiring no major up-front investment or long-term contract.”