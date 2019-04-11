Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Weekend schedule for Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR concludes its early short-track season this weekend with a visit to Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action at the .750-mile track, with Xfinity holding a one-day show Friday.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 12

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Final Xfinity practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)

5:10 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7 p.m. – ToyotaCare 250; 250 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 13

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Toyota Owners 400; 400 laps/300 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Fairgrounds Speedway faces setback with cancellation of All American 400

Fairground Speedway Nashville
By Dustin LongApr 10, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, a possible site for future NASCAR national series races, announced Wednesday that it has canceled Sunday’s 34th All American 400 Super Late Model race because of impending rain.

Kyle Busch was scheduled to compete in the event, which is among the top Super Late Model races in the country.

The cancellation comes a day after The Tennessean reported that the track’s operator breached its contract with Nashville Fairgrounds.

Last week, The Tennessean reported that financing to upgrade the .596-mile racing facility and other matters have led to questions about the viability of bringing a national series NASCAR race back to Nashville.

Bristol Motor Speedway and the track’s operator entered into an agreement in December to try to bring NASCAR national series events to the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked NASCAR President Steve Phelps on the Dale Jr. Download about a national series race returning to Nashville.

“Are we going to be racing in Nashville or not? I don’t know,” Phelps said. “I know that at least I’ve been told, (Speedway Motorsports, Inc. CEO) Marcus (Smith) has had discussions with the folks in Nashville at the fairgrounds. How likely is that going to happen? Right now he has no sanctioning agreement for 2021, so he can’t bring anything there. If he wants to bring something there, obviously NASCAR has to have an involvement. They are our dates. We will absolutely (get involved) when it’s time.”

The All American 400 Super Late Model race was set to run last fall before it was postponed by rain and rescheduled for this weekend. Sunday’s forecast for Nashville, Tennessee, calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, according to wunderground.com

“The forecast is awful for this weekend and we don’t want the racers and fans to have to spend the money in travel costs to come here for nothing,” said Claire Formosa, VP of Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, on the track’s Facebook page. “Many of the drivers were coming from a long way, so we wanted to do this early to help them out. We are now going to focus on our regular season opener next Saturday and get prepared for the 35th All American 400 this year.”

The All American 400 is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2019.

This decision comes after questions about certain actions by the track promoters.

The Tennessean reported this week that Laura Womack, Nashville Fairgrounds director, notified track operators Tony and Claire Formosa in a letter that they have 30 days to remedy issues.

According to the newspaper’s report, Womack said that the Formosas:

# Failed to pay rent on time.

# Owe $31,930 from concessions revenue from the 2018 season.

# Violated track rental curfew on May 27.

The Tennessean reported that the track’s rent for January to March was paid April 4.

Womack requested that the Formosas appear at the Fair Board meeting April 16 to address the matters.

Claire Formosa told the Tennessean that “there are some things that we are aware of that we have taken care of, like the office rent. The other two things … there is a lot more to it than what is being stated in the letter.”

 

 

 

NASCAR America Motormouths: Would Kurt Busch really wreck Kyle?

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 10, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America’s Motormouths could not have picked a better day to discuss the rivalry between brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch. After all, Wednesday was National Siblings Day.

When older brother Kurt said after Sunday’s race at Bristol that he would have wrecked younger brother Kyle if he had the chance to do so to get the win, our analysts Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger gave their respective take on the subject.

Is there a real rivalry between the brothers, or were they just posturing after Sunday’s race?

Wood posed this question: “Are we seeing a different Kurt Busch now than we’ve seen over the last few years?”

Said Petty, “I think we’re seeing a different Kurt Busch. I think he’s been consistent the last part of last year and really good this year, really consistent. … (There’s a) happiness factor).”

Wood chimed in about Kurt, noting: “To me, the one thing you definitely notice is there definitely is a happiness factor and a piece about him. … There were times, watching him at Stewart-Haas (before moving to Chip Ganassi Racing this season), where he was really valued and ‘Kurt’s our guy,’ and then there were other days when I couldn’t tell the difference.”

Added Allmendinger, “I think (Kurt) was valued at that 41 team. He came in and helped elevate the team. The team was started because of him. (Team co-owner) Gene Haas wanted his name on the car, wanted a guy that could win a race with Gene Haas’ name on the car. … Kurt Busch now feels like he’s wanted. Chip Ganassi Racing wanted him to show up and put this team back up-front. Your attitude changes when you feel like you’re wanted. At Stewart-Haas Racing, sure he brought some value to the team, but this was Kevin Harvick’s organization. That car was only started because Gene Haas wanted him in that car. Now with Chip Ganassi, people want him there and it shows in his attitude when he runs consistent every weekend.”

Petty also recalled how the Busch brothers had a celebrated feud when Kyle was still driving for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5.

“Go back to the (2007) All-Star Race when Kyle wrecked Kurt and they didn’t speak for six or seven months and they had to have the Grandma summit, where their grandmother had to get them together.”

So given the elder Busch brother’s comments at Bristol, could either bro dump the other if it comes down to it this Saturday at Richmond? Time will tell.

One guy who doesn’t have to worry about sibling rivalry is Allmendinger, who deadpanned he was glad “I’m an only child.”

To see the whole Motormouths segment about the Busch brothers, check out the rest of the video at the top of this story.

NASCAR America Motormouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 10, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents Motormouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger will share their thoughts on the big stories of the day, as well as take phone calls from fans.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Length of Sonoma Cup race altered

By Daniel McFadinApr 10, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
NASCAR has announced a new race length for its June 23 Cup race at Sonoma Raceway to coincide with the return to the track’s original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout.

The race will now run 90 laps and 226.8 miles.

The stage breaks will come on Lap 20 and Lap 40.

Under the track’s previous configuration, the race was 110 laps and 218.9 miles.

The full track layout will incorporate the road course’s sweeping downhill corner known as the Carousel. It will go from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.

NASCAR has not run on the Carousel since 1998. The course was a 1.99-mile configuration for those events.