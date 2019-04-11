Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Who can beat Kyle Busch?

By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Kyle Busch is on a roll. He leads the Cup Series with three wins entering this weekend’s race at Richmond and he’ll be going for his third straight win on the short track.

Across all three national series he has 10 wins and he has at least one victory in each of the last seven race weekends.

So his fellow competitors don’t need any more incentive to beat him, right?

Maybe, but Parker Kligerman wouldn’t mind there being extra rewards for drivers if they manage to beat Busch while he’s in such a groove.

“I know you used to do this in short-track racing, but right now I’d like to see a bounty on Kyle Busch,” Kligerman said Thursday on NASCAR America. “Whoever but I’m saying something to raise the stakes, saying This guy has been so incredible to start the season across all three series. Now, going to another short track, what a cool storyline it would be to say, ‘Alright, if anyone beats him you’re going to be rewarded for this. Because this guy is setting the standard right now.'”

Apr 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Kyle Busch aims for third straight Richmond win

Apr 11, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
If anyone should be happy about the current Cup schedule, it’s Kyle Busch.

The month of April has Busch getting to visit his two of his best tracks in consecutive weekends.

A week after earning his eighth victory at Bristol Motor Speedway – the most victories he has at any Cup track – Busch will get the chance to follow it up at Richmond Raceway.

The .750-mile track has been the site of six of Busch’s 54 Cup wins, the most for Busch at a track after Bristol. Now, Busch will try to win his third straight Richmond race.

Should he do that, he’d be the fourth Cup driver to win three or more races in a row at Richmond and the first since Bobby Allison (1982-83).

Busch would join Allison, David Pearson (three wins, 1965-66) and Richard Petty’s seven in a row from 1970-73.

In this race last year, Busch started from the rear for unapproved adjustments and led 32 laps to claim the win.

“I always looking forward to Richmond,” Busch said in a media release. “Obviously, last year was really good for us there, even though we didn’t have the best car there in the spring, (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) and the pit crew guys were able to put me in a good position to win and we capitalized on that, as well. Certainly want to keep the momentum rolling from last week and really the start of the season for us, keep that top-10 streak going, too.”

Busch has finished in the top 10 in all eight races this year, something not done since Terry Labonte in 1992.

At Richmond, Busch has one finish outside the top 10 in his last seven starts.

Busch said Richmond is “getting a little trickier” due to the combination of its aging race surface and the current Cup car.

“The consensus at Richmond is, of course, just trying to get your car to turn, but also having really good forward bite,” Busch said. “You have to be able to get off the corners at Richmond. You have to have good brakes, as well, and be able to turn the center. All of it correlates.

“Everything you want as a racecar driver, you’ve got to have (the) most of all of it and, if you don’t, then you better hope you have more forward bite than the rest of them. That’s sort of the equation of Richmond. It’s a fun place to race. It’s really cool. As a driver, you wish it could widen out and give you more options of being able to run around in different grooves, but it hasn’t shown us that the last couple of years.”

While Busch will attempt to earn his fourth win of the year, he’ll also look to continue the dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske to open the season.

The two teams are the only organizations to earn wins this year, with JGR claiming five to Penske’s three.

Their command of victory lane also stretches over Richmond.

JGR and Penske have combined to win eight of the last 10 races there.  JGR has five wins and Penske has three.

Jimmie Johnson gearing up for first Boston Marathon

Apr 11, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
While Jimmie Johnson will compete in this weekend’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, that’s not the only sporting event on his schedule in the next four days.

For the last few months the seven-time Cup champion has been preparing to run in the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for Monday after the Richmond race.

Johnson told Runner’s World last week his goal is to complete the 26.2-mile marathon in less than three hours.

“It’s an aggressive goal,” Johnson said. “Just the way my mind works, I need something to go chase. My first full, and on such a challenging course… who knows what sorts of elements we’re going to be dealing with, but I know it’s a very aggressive goal to set.”

Johnson said his plan is to travel to Boston Saturday night after the completion of the Cup race, ideally giving him a full 24 hours to recover before Monday’s race.

“The race will finish late, travel to Boston that evening and hopefully sleep in and really just try to keep my feet up throughout the day and replace, replenish, hydrate, fuel up, stretch and really just kind of spend the day trying to stay loose and stretch and literally just try to keep my feet elevated and try to get all that bad blood out and filtered,” Johnson said. “I have some NormaTec Recovery boots that I’ll probably take with me and spend some time in those.”

But Mother Nature could deter those plans. Rain is in the forecast for parts of Saturday in Richmond. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. wunderground predicts a 20% chance of rain at race time, but there is a 60-70% chance for the five-hour window before that.

Rain is also in the forecast for the marathon, with a 100% chance when it starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Johnson noted the dilemma on Twitter.

The marathon is scheduled to begin at 9:02 a.m. ET Monday with the final wave of runners set to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Johnson is in a wave scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. ET.

NBCSN will broadcast the marathon starting at 8:30 a.m. ET

You can keep track of Johnson specifically through the B.A.A. Marathon app by tracking Johnson’s bib number, 4848.

NASCAR alters Cup qualifying format for Richmond

By Dustin LongApr 11, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
All three rounds of Cup qualifying Friday at Richmond Raceway will be five minutes each, NASCAR told teams in a memo Thursday.

The change cuts the first round and second rounds from 10 minutes to five minutes each. The final round remains unchanged.

In the memo from Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition, the reason for the change this weekend was “in an effort to improve the quality of our qualifying broadcast.”

The change is intended to reduce the time teams sit parked on pit road waiting to go out. When the second round of Cup qualifying started last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, none of the 24 cars eligible to make a run went on track in the first five minutes of the 10-minute session.

NASCAR stated that the change for this weekend at Richmond should not be viewed as the new qualifying format moving forward for Cup.

Also, the change does not impact Xfinity Series qualifying. The first and second rounds of Xfinity qualifying will remain 10 minutes each. The final round of Xfinity qualifying will be five minutes.

Click here to see the memo NASCAR sent teams

 

 