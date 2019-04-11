Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson gearing up for first Boston Marathon

By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
While Jimmie Johnson will compete in this weekend’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, that’s not the only sporting event on his schedule in the next four days.

For the last few months the seven-time Cup champion has been preparing to run in the Boston Marathon, which is scheduled for Monday after the Richmond race.

Johnson told Runner’s World last week his goal is to complete the 26.2-mile marathon in less than three hours.

“It’s an aggressive goal,” Johnson said. “Just the way my mind works, I need something to go chase. My first full, and on such a challenging course… who knows what sorts of elements we’re going to be dealing with, but I know it’s a very aggressive goal to set.”

Johnson said his plan is to travel to Boston Saturday night after the completion of the Cup race, ideally giving him a full 24 hours to recover before Monday’s race.

“The race will finish late, travel to Boston that evening and hopefully sleep in and really just try to keep my feet up throughout the day and replace, replenish, hydrate, fuel up, stretch and really just kind of spend the day trying to stay loose and stretch and literally just try to keep my feet elevated and try to get all that bad blood out and filtered,” Johnson said. “I have some NormaTec Recovery boots that I’ll probably take with me and spend some time in those.”

But Mother Nature could deter those plans. Rain is in the forecast for parts of Saturday in Richmond. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. wunderground predicts a 20% chance of rain at race time, but there is a 60-70% chance for the five-hour window before that.

Rain is also in the forecast for the marathon, with a 100% chance when it starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Johnson noted the dilemma on Twitter.

The marathon is scheduled to begin at 9:02 a.m. ET Monday with the final wave of runners set to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Johnson is in a wave scheduled to begin at 10:25 a.m. ET.

NBCSN will broadcast the marathon starting at 8:30 a.m. ET

You can keep track of Johnson specifically through the B.A.A. Marathon app by tracking Johnson’s bib number, 4848.

Kyle Busch aims for third straight Richmond win

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
If anyone should be happy about the current Cup schedule, it’s Kyle Busch.

The month of April has Busch getting to visit his two of his best tracks in consecutive weekends.

A week after earning a career-best eighth victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch will get the chance to follow it up at Richmond Raceway.

The .750-mile track has been the site of six of Busch’s 54 Cup wins, the most for Busch at a track after Bristol. Now, Busch will try to win his third straight Richmond race.

Should he do that, he’d be the fourth Cup driver to win three or more races in a row at Richmond and the first since Bobby Allison (1982-83).

Busch would join Allison, David Pearson (three wins, 1965-66) and Richard Petty’s seven in a row from 1970-73.

In this race last year, Busch started from the rear for unapproved adjustments and led 32 laps to claim the win.

“I always looking forward to Richmond,” Busch said in a media release. “Obviously, last year was really good for us there, even though we didn’t have the best car there in the spring, (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) and the pit crew guys were able to put me in a good position to win and we capitalized on that, as well. Certainly want to keep the momentum rolling from last week and really the start of the season for us, keep that top-10 streak going, too.”

Busch has finished in the top 10 in all eight races this year, something not done since Terry Labonte in 1992.

At Richmond, Busch has one finish outside the top 10 in his last seven starts.

Busch said Richmond is “getting a little trickier” due to the combination of its aging race surface and the current Cup car.

“The consensus at Richmond is, of course, just trying to get your car to turn, but also having really good forward bite,” Busch said. “You have to be able to get off the corners at Richmond. You have to have good brakes, as well, and be able to turn the center. All of it correlates.

“Everything you want as a racecar driver, you’ve got to have (the) most of all of it and, if you don’t, then you better hope you have more forward bite than the rest of them. That’s sort of the equation of Richmond. It’s a fun place to race. It’s really cool. As a driver, you wish it could widen out and give you more options of being able to run around in different grooves, but it hasn’t shown us that the last couple of years.”

While Busch will attempt to earn his fourth win of the year, he’ll also look to continue the shared dominance of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske to open the season.

The two teams are the only organizations to earn wins this year, with JGR claiming five to Penske’s three.

Their command of victory lane also stretches over Richmond.

JGR and Penske have combined to win eight of the last 10 races there.  JGR has five wins and Penske has three.

NASCAR alters Cup qualifying format for Richmond

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 11, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
All three rounds of Cup qualifying Friday at Richmond Raceway will be five minutes each, NASCAR told teams in a memo Thursday.

The change cuts the first round and second rounds from 10 minutes to five minutes each. The final round remains unchanged.

In the memo from Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition, the reason for the change this weekend was “in an effort to improve the quality of our qualifying broadcast.”

The change is intended to reduce the time teams sit parked on pit road waiting to go out. When the second round of Cup qualifying started last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, none of the 24 cars eligible to make a run went on track in the first five minutes of the 10-minute session.

NASCAR stated that the change for this weekend at Richmond should not be viewed as the new qualifying format moving forward for Cup.

Also, the change does not impact Xfinity Series qualifying. The first and second rounds of Xfinity qualifying will remain 10 minutes each. The final round of Xfinity qualifying will be five minutes.

Weekend schedule for Richmond Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 11, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR concludes its early short-track season this weekend with a visit to Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action at the .750-mile track, with Xfinity holding a one-day show Friday.

Here is the weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 12

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

8 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Final Xfinity practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

11:05-11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, MRN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com, MRN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (Fox Sports 1)

5:10 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7 p.m. – ToyotaCare 250; 250 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 13

1:30 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Toyota Owners 400; 400 laps/300 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Fairgrounds Speedway faces setback with cancellation of All American 400

Fairground Speedway Nashville
By Dustin LongApr 10, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, a possible site for future NASCAR national series races, announced Wednesday that it has canceled Sunday’s 34th All American 400 Super Late Model race because of impending rain.

Kyle Busch was scheduled to compete in the event, which is among the top Super Late Model races in the country.

The cancellation comes a day after The Tennessean reported that the track’s operator breached its contract with Nashville Fairgrounds.

Last week, The Tennessean reported that financing to upgrade the .596-mile racing facility and other matters have led to questions about the viability of bringing a national series NASCAR race back to Nashville.

Bristol Motor Speedway and the track’s operator entered into an agreement in December to try to bring NASCAR national series events to the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked NASCAR President Steve Phelps on the Dale Jr. Download about a national series race returning to Nashville.

“Are we going to be racing in Nashville or not? I don’t know,” Phelps said. “I know that at least I’ve been told, (Speedway Motorsports, Inc. CEO) Marcus (Smith) has had discussions with the folks in Nashville at the fairgrounds. How likely is that going to happen? Right now he has no sanctioning agreement for 2021, so he can’t bring anything there. If he wants to bring something there, obviously NASCAR has to have an involvement. They are our dates. We will absolutely (get involved) when it’s time.”

The All American 400 Super Late Model race was set to run last fall before it was postponed by rain and rescheduled for this weekend. Sunday’s forecast for Nashville, Tennessee, calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, according to wunderground.com

“The forecast is awful for this weekend and we don’t want the racers and fans to have to spend the money in travel costs to come here for nothing,” said Claire Formosa, VP of Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville, on the track’s Facebook page. “Many of the drivers were coming from a long way, so we wanted to do this early to help them out. We are now going to focus on our regular season opener next Saturday and get prepared for the 35th All American 400 this year.”

The All American 400 is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2019.

This decision comes after questions about certain actions by the track promoters.

The Tennessean reported this week that Laura Womack, Nashville Fairgrounds director, notified track operators Tony and Claire Formosa in a letter that they have 30 days to remedy issues.

According to the newspaper’s report, Womack said that the Formosas:

# Failed to pay rent on time.

# Owe $31,930 from concessions revenue from the 2018 season.

# Violated track rental curfew on May 27.

The Tennessean reported that the track’s rent for January to March was paid April 4.

Womack requested that the Formosas appear at the Fair Board meeting April 16 to address the matters.

Claire Formosa told the Tennessean that “there are some things that we are aware of that we have taken care of, like the office rent. The other two things … there is a lot more to it than what is being stated in the letter.”

 

 

 