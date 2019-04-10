Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Richmond

By NBC Sports StaffApr 10, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
With his Cup series-leading third win Sunday at Bristol, it’s not surprising that Kyle Busch was a unanimous pick to remain No. 1 in the NBC Sports Power Rankings.

He heads to Richmond Raceway for Saturday night’s Cup race aiming for his third straight win at the .750-mile track and seventh Cup victory there.

The younger Busch brother has now been No. 1 — either solely or tied for the lead — the last seven weeks.

Making the biggest jump in this week’s rankings is Kurt Busch, who vaults to No. 3 from No. 8 last week. The biggest drop in the rankings was Aric Almirola, who fell out of the top 10 after being ranked No. 5 last week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (40 points): Who else are you going to put here? All he does is win, win, win. So cry him a river, OK? Last week: 1st.

2. Denny Hamlin (30 points): Hasn’t finished below seventh in the last five races. Imagine what we’d be saying if he and his team cleaned up their act on pit road? Last week: 2nd.

3. Kurt Busch (29 points): Busch keeps being overshadowed by his younger brother. But with the way he’s been finishing this year, including runner-up to Kyle at Bristol, a win of his own seems right around the corner for the older Busch brother. Last week: 8th.

4. Joey Logano (28 points): Bounced back from dismal outings at Martinsville and Texas to earn fourth top five of the season. The late caution probably robbed him of a win, but it doesn’t diminish how good his team was. Last week: 6th.

5. Ryan Blaney (27 points): Led the most laps in Bristol (158) and earned his fourth top five in the last five races. With tough luck finally fading, now just needs to close out a race for first win. Wins are coming soon. Very soon. Last week: not in top 10.

6. Brad Keselowski (18 points): If it wasn’t for the late restart penalty, he likely would have had a top five, maybe even another win. Last week: 3rd (tie).

7. Clint Bowyer (15 points): After a tough start to the season, the No. 14 seems to have stabilized in playoff territory. Hasn’t won at Richmond since 2012. He’s overdue – and ready. Last week: 7th.

8. Kevin Harvick (12 points): Was frustrated from before the race due to three failed inspections to pit road issues and a car that lacked speed. Still, managed to rally back to salvage a 13th-place finish (second worst showing of the season), when it could have been much worse. Kudos for his perseverance. Last week 3rd (tie)

9. Daniel Suarez (7 points): Bounced back from a mid-race penalty for pitting outside his box to earn his third straight top 10, and Stewart Haas Racing’s second-highest finishing driver at Bristol. Is really starting to fit in well at SHR. Last week: was not in top 10.

10. Jimmie Johnson (5 points): Placed 10th to give him consecutive top 10s for the first time this year. Could a win soon be in the offing (particularly since he’s mired in the longest winless streak of his career: 67 straight races, dating back to June 2017)? Last week: 9th (tie).

Others receiving votes: Aric Almirola (3 points), Ryan Newman (3 points), Christopher Bell (2 points), Chase Elliott (1 point).

Natalie Decker adds six Truck Series races to schedule

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Natalie Decker will race deeper into the Gander Outdoors Truck Series season with the addition of six races to her schedule, DGR-Crosley announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old driver will compete in 17 races in the No. 54 Toyota with support from N29 Technologies.

Decker competed in the first three races of the year and earned a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas.

Her schedule includes all but four of the remaining races. Decker will not be in the truck at Eldora, Talladega, Michigan and Canada. The Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take the place of the ARCA race there.

Decker will still run the ARCA race at Talladega.

“I’m so excited to add more races with DGR-Crosley,” Decker said in a press release. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be with this team. David [Gilliland] does such a great job with putting the right people in the right positions, and I’m learning so much and enjoy working with Frank [Kerr, crew chief] and all my guys.

“I didn’t think that I would be racing this much this year in the Trucks, but I’m so excited that we are. I love competing in the Truck Series – it’s challenging but so fun. Looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible and putting together solid finishes. This year is all about learning and getting experience.”

Penalty report from Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 9, 2019, 2:42 PM EDT
NASCAR on Tuesday issued its weekly penalty report.

Two penalties were assessed from this past weekend’s racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway, and both were issued to Cup Series crew chiefs for Joe Gibbs Racing:

* Cole Pearn, crew chief of the No. 19 JGR Toyota driven by Martin Truex Jr., was fined $10,000 for violating Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book: Tires and Wheels – lug nut(s) not properly installed.

* Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the No. 11 JGR Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was also fined $10,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Both penalties were for one loose or missing lug nut.

There were no other penalties issued.

NASCAR Hall of Fame fan vote underway

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT
Fan voting for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class has begun.

Fans can vote online and the five nominees receiving the highest percentage of votes will comprise the Fan Vote ballot.

The fan vote ends on May 20 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The class will be formally voted on and announced at the Hall of Fame on May 22.

Here are the 20 nominees for the 2020 class:

Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in Cup and XFINITY series

John Holman, won two NASCAR Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the Cup Series and XFINITY Series

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Marvin Panch, won 17 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1961 Daytona 500

Jim Paschal, 23 of his 25 NASCAR Cup Series wins came on short tracks

Larry Phillips, first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Tony Stewart, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, two-time Brickyard 400 winner

Red Vogt, the first master mechanic of NASCAR, and a founding member

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup Series championships as an engine builder

Click here to vote on the Hall of Fame class.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinApr 9, 2019, 1:48 PM EDT
NASCAR holds its second Virginia race weekend of the year when it heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for a round of night racing.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action at the .750-mile short track.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Toyota Owners 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox)

There are 37 car entered for the race.

Bayley Currey is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 car.

Quin Houff will make his third start for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77.

Kyle Busch won this race last year, leading 32 laps and beating Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. Busch also won last fall’s playoff race, beating Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – ToyotaCare 250 (7 p.m. ET on Friday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 40 cars entered. Two cars will not make the race.

Elliott Sadler will make his first of two scheduled starts driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet.

Tyler Matthews will make his series debut in the No. 15 for JD Motorsports.

Riley Herbst will make his season debut in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kaz Grala is set for his second start of the year for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 21.

Zane Smith is set for his third start in JR Motorsports’ No. 8.

Click here for the entry list.