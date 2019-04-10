Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America Motormouths: Would Kurt Busch really wreck Kyle?

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 10, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America’s Motormouths could not have picked a better day to discuss the rivalry between brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch. After all, Wednesday was National Siblings Day.

When older brother Kurt said after Sunday’s race at Bristol that he would have wrecked younger brother Kyle if he had the chance to do so to get the win, our analysts Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger gave their respective take on the subject.

Is there a real rivalry between the brothers, or were they just posturing after Sunday’s race?

Wood posed this question: “Are we seeing a different Kurt Busch now than we’ve seen over the last few years?”

Said Petty, “I think we’re seeing a different Kurt Busch. I think he’s been consistent the last part of last year and really good this year, really consistent. … (There’s a) happiness factor).”

Wood chimed in about Kurt, noting: “To me, the one thing you definitely notice is there definitely is a happiness factor and a piece about him. … There were times, watching him at Stewart-Haas (before moving to Chip Ganassi Racing this season), where he was really valued and ‘Kurt’s our guy,’ and then there were other days when I couldn’t tell the difference.”

Added Allmendinger, “I think (Kurt) was valued at that 41 team. He came in and helped elevate the team. The team was started because of him. (Team co-owner) Gene Haas wanted his name on the car, wanted a guy that could win a race with Gene Haas’ name on the car. … Kurt Busch now feels like he’s wanted. Chip Ganassi Racing wanted him to show up and put this team back up-front. Your attitude changes when you feel like you’re wanted. At Stewart-Haas Racing, sure he brought some value to the team, but this was Kevin Harvick’s organization. That car was only started because Gene Haas wanted him in that car. Now with Chip Ganassi, people want him there and it shows in his attitude when he runs consistent every weekend.”

Petty also recalled how the Busch brothers had a celebrated feud when Kyle was still driving for Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5.

“Go back to the (2007) All-Star Race when Kyle wrecked Kurt and they didn’t speak for six or seven months and they had to have the Grandma summit, where their grandmother had to get them together.”

So given the elder Busch brother’s comments at Bristol, could either bro dump the other if it comes down to it this Saturday at Richmond? Time will tell.

One guy who doesn’t have to worry about sibling rivalry is Allmendinger, who deadpanned he was glad “I’m an only child.”

To see the whole Motormouths segment about the Busch brothers, check out the rest of the video at the top of this story.

NBC Sports
Length of Sonoma Cup race altered

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 10, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT
NASCAR has announced a new race length for its June 23 Cup race at Sonoma Raceway to coincide with the return to the track’s original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout.

The race will now run 90 laps and 226.8 miles.

The stage breaks will come on Lap 20 and Lap 40.

Under the track’s previous configuration, the race was 110 laps and 218.9 miles.

The full track layout will incorporate the road course’s sweeping downhill corner known as the Carousel. It will go from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.

NASCAR has not run on the Carousel since 1998. The course was a 1.99-mile configuration for those events.

Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 10, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
NASCAR holds its second Virginia race weekend of the year when it heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for a round of night racing.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action at the .750-mile short track.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Toyota Owners 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox)

There are 37 car entered for the race.

Jeb Burton is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 car. It will be his second start for the team this season.

Bayley Currey is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 car.

Quin Houff will make his third start for Spire Motorsports in the No. 77.

Kyle Busch won this race last year, leading 32 laps and beating Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. Busch also won last fall’s playoff race, beating Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for the updated entry lists.

Xfinity – ToyotaCare 250 (7 p.m. ET on Friday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 40 cars entered. Two cars will not make the race.

Elliott Sadler will make his first of two scheduled starts driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet.

Tyler Matthews will make his series debut in the No. 15 for JD Motorsports.

Colin Garrett will make his series debut in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports.

Riley Herbst will make his season debut in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kaz Grala is set for his second start of the year for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 21.

Zane Smith is set for his third start in JR Motorsports’ No. 8.

Brandon Brown is entered in RSS Racing’s No. 93 car for the first time. He’s competed for his family-owned Brandonbilt Motorsports in the first seven races.

Mason Diaz will make his season debut in Brandonbilt Motorsports’ No. 86 car.

Click here for the updated entry list.

Cole Custer joins Dash 4 Cash battle at Richmond

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
There will be one new face this weekend among the four Xfinity Series drivers who will compete for the Dash 4 Cash bonus at Richmond Raceway.

Cole Custer joins the repeat drivers of Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe in jostling for $100,000 in the ToyotaCare 250 Friday night (7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1).

It will be the third time the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has been part of the Dash 4 Cash program, having been in it one time in each of the last two years.

Custer earned the spot for this weekend with a third-place finish last Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. That was his second top five in five starts at the half-mile track. He’ll likely need another at Richmond to have a realistic shot at the $100,000.

Working against Custer is his Richmond record so far. He’s never finished higher than sixth (twice) on the .750-mile track in five starts. Outside of those two results, he hasn’t placed better than 13th. He did show promise in this race last year, leading 43 laps from the pole and placing in the top five in the first two stages.

“We’ve gotten better, I feel like, at the short tracks this year,” Custer said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” “It’s always kind of been not our strong suit, going to the short tracks. But we’ve had some pretty decent runs this year. Richmond’s a hard track to get a hold of. Especially since you have to worry about the long-run speed so much.”

Custer is the most tenured driver of the Dash 4 Cash participants, being in his third full-time season. Dating back to his five starts in 2016, he has four top fives and nine top 10s on short tracks. Those numbers pale compared to his record on tracks one to two miles in length (two wins, 17 top fives and 30 top 10s).

But the first seven races of 2019 have seen the 21-year-old driver improve significantly upon his performance from the first two seasons. His win at Auto Club Speedway last month marked the earliest he’s won in a season. In 2017 and ’18, his first wins came in the final three races of the year.

His four top fives so far – at Atlanta, Phoenix, Auto Club and Bristol – are three more than at the same point last year, when he went on to record 14.

Oh, and he also has three poles, half of the series-high total he earned in 2018.

He’s accomplished that with the help of new crew chief Mike Shiplett, who joined the team after Chip Ganassi Racing closed its Xfinity operation in the offseason due to a lack of sponsorship.

Cole Custer pits during Saturday’s race at Bristol (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images).

Custer’s Auto Club win was Shiplett’s 18th as a Xfinity Series crew chief.

“We’ve been really fast,” Custer told SiriusXM. “I think there’s been a group of three or four us that have been the ones fighting for the wins. It’s just a matter of getting everything a little bit better. I think as a whole we’re going to get better as a team throughout the year, especially when we go back to tracks for the second time, just because I have a new crew chief this year and a couple of new engineers with Mike Shiplett.

“I think the more we go to tracks for a second time we’re going to have a better handle when we unload of where we want to be and how we’re going to adjust our cars throughout the weekend. It’s just a matter of getting more races under our belt.”

The No. 00 team and the rest of the series won’t make a second visit to a track until July 5 at Daytona. So Custer and his team will add race No. 8 to their record Friday night with the prospect of $100,000.

“You’re still going to approach it like a normal race weekend, giving it 100 percent, doing your homework,” Custer said. “Also, if it comes down to the last few laps at the end of a stage or whatever and you’re racing those guys and racing for the hundred grand, you’re going to push things to the limit and get a little aggressive for sure.”

Custer emphasized running “your own race” while being mindful of where Bell, Briscoe and Reddick are.

“If you’re racing right with them, you’re going to race them hard because you want the track position in front of them,” Custer said. “But you still got to run your own race and you can’t put yourself in jeopardy trying to run someone else’s race.”