Natalie Decker adds six Truck Series races to schedule

Natalie Decker will race deeper into the Gander Outdoors Truck Series season with the addition of six races to her schedule, DGR-Crosley announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old driver will compete in 17 races in the No. 54 Toyota with support from N29 Technologies.
Decker competed in the first three races of the year and earned a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas.
Her schedule includes all but four of the remaining races. Decker will not be in the truck at Eldora, Talladega, Michigan and Canada. The Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will take the place of the ARCA race there.
Decker will still run the ARCA race at Talladega.
“I’m so excited to add more races with DGR-Crosley,” Decker said in a press release. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be with this team. David [Gilliland] does such a great job with putting the right people in the right positions, and I’m learning so much and enjoy working with Frank [Kerr, crew chief] and all my guys.
“I didn’t think that I would be racing this much this year in the Trucks, but I’m so excited that we are. I love competing in the Truck Series – it’s challenging but so fun. Looking forward to continuing to learn as much as possible and putting together solid finishes. This year is all about learning and getting experience.”
NASCAR on Tuesday issued its weekly penalty report.
Two penalties were assessed from this past weekend’s racing action at Bristol Motor Speedway, and both were issued to Cup Series crew chiefs for Joe Gibbs Racing:
* Cole Pearn, crew chief of the No. 19 JGR Toyota driven by Martin Truex Jr., was fined $10,000 for violating Sections 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book: Tires and Wheels – lug nut(s) not properly installed.
* Chris Gabehart, crew chief of the No. 11 JGR Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin, was also fined $10,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Both penalties were for one loose or missing lug nut.
Richard Childress learned a valuable lesson in the 1970s when it came to getting into a brawl. Take off your watch.
“We used to go out to the bars and have a good time and everything,” Childress recalled on this week’s Dale Jr. Download (airs today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). “We were up at an old bar at Daytona one night and a big fight broke out. I happened to be in it. I had a Rolex. First Rolex I ever had in my life. I lost it in that fight. Ever since that you always take your watch off.”
That creed is now synonymous with Childress thanks to a 2011 altercation with Kyle Busch.
But the buildup to that confrontation began the previous year in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“That night, hell, I was good friends with Kyle. We were eating at a place and him and I think his girlfriend at the time, this was before he got married, and a guy from Toyota was there. (Toyota) had won the (Truck) championship.”
Childress went over to congratulate them on the Truck championship.
“You know I’m going to wreck your car?” Busch said, according to Childress.
“What do you mean?” Childress asked.
“Kevin wrecked me today. I’m going to wreck your car,” Busch repeated.
“What you need to do is wreck his Xfinity car, don’t wreck my car,” Childress said.
“Nope, I got to do it in Cup,” Busch said, according to Childress.
That didn’t sit well with Childress.
“If you wreck my car I’m going to whip your ass,” he told Busch.
“So they carried us over in the (NASCAR) trailer,” Childress said. “Got on to all four of us. I think Joe (Gibbs) was in there. Kyle and me and Kevin. I just told them what I was going to do and I kept my word.”
Three race weekends later, Busch was upset by how RCR driver Joey Coulter raced him in the closing laps of the Truck Series event at Kansas Speedway. That led to Busch rubbing fenders with him on the cool down lap.
Afterward, a watchless Childress confronted Busch in the garage and put him in a headlock
During Childress’ visit to the Dale Jr. Download, he also recalled a feud from Dale Earnhardt’s heyday.
Childress doesn’t remember how the late 1980s rivalry between Earnhardt and Geoff Bodine started, but he’s sure of one thing.
“It was one of those deals where whatever he gave that guy, Bodine, he deserved,” Childress said. “It was one of them deals we didn’t want to be run over and they started it. In my opinion, he started it. Once it started, we wasn’t going to be the ones to give up. Mr. France helped us give up.”
“Mr. France” was Bill France, Jr., the president of NASCAR at the time who played a hand in diffusing the rivalry that inspired Cole Trickle and Rowdy Burns’ feud in the 1990 film, Days of Thunder.
“A lot of the story part was true,” Childress recalled. “But it didn’t all go down like that. I remember Bill France bringing us in there and telling us, ‘I want to see you guys running and if you have to run on each side of the race track, you’re not going to get together again.’ He said, ‘You’re not going to destroy our sport.'”
There is one detail about the film, which Childress has only seen once, that he took issue with.
“They had some fat guy doing me as the owner (actor Randy Quaid) and I didn’t like that,” Childress said.