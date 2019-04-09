Goodyear tire info for Richmond Raceway

NASCAR makes its first visit of the season to Richmond Raceway this weekend, and with it will come a new set of Goodyear Eagle Intermediate Radials in both Cup and Xfinity.
Teams in both series will run the same tire set-up, making Richmond the only track at which both series will run the two distinct Goodyear tire codes.
“Richmond is currently one of the more high tire wear race tracks on the NASCAR circuit,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing in a media release. “While we’ve seen a little less wear with this new, higher downforce rules package than we’ve had over the past few years, tracks like Atlanta and Fontana and Richmond still wear tires.
“The tires this weekend feature the same compounds we’ve been running at Richmond for the past several seasons, and being able to lay rubber on this track creates multiple racing grooves and more side-by-side racing as drivers move around to find the fastest line.
Compared to what was run at Richmond last year, both the left-side and right-side tires feature construction updates. As on most NASCAR ovals of one mile or less in length, liners will not be used in tires at Richmond.
Also, tires at Richmond will have more stagger (difference in height between the shorter left-side tire and the taller right-side tire) built into the tire set-up.
Here’s the tire info for this weekend’s races:
Set limits – Cup:Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and 10 sets for the race (nine race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice); Xfinity: six sets for the event.
Richard Childress learned a valuable lesson in the 1970s when it came to getting into a brawl. Take off your watch.
“We used to go out to the bars and have a good time and everything,” Childress recalled on this week’s Dale Jr. Download (airs today at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN). “We were up at an old bar at Daytona one night and a big fight broke out. I happened to be in it. I had a Rolex. First Rolex I ever had in my life. I lost it in that fight. Ever since that you always take your watch off.”
That creed is now synonymous with Childress thanks to a 2011 altercation with Kyle Busch.
But the buildup to that confrontation began the previous year in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“That night, hell, I was good friends with Kyle. We were eating at a place and him and I think his girlfriend at the time, this was before he got married, and a guy from Toyota was there. (Toyota) had won the (Truck) championship.”
Childress went over to congratulate them on the Truck championship.
“You know I’m going to wreck your car?” Busch said, according to Childress.
“What do you mean?” Childress asked.
“Kevin wrecked me today. I’m going to wreck your car,” Busch repeated.
“What you need to do is wreck his Xfinity car, don’t wreck my car,” Childress said.
“Nope, I got to do it in Cup,” Busch said, according to Childress.
That didn’t sit well with Childress.
“If you wreck my car I’m going to whip your ass,” he told Busch.
“So they carried us over in the (NASCAR) trailer,” Childress said. “Got on to all four of us. I think Joe (Gibbs) was in there. Kyle and me and Kevin. I just told them what I was going to do and I kept my word.”
Three race weekends later, Busch was upset by how RCR driver Joey Coulter raced him in the closing laps of the Truck Series event at Kansas Speedway. That led to Busch rubbing fenders with him on the cool down lap.
Afterward, a watchless Childress confronted Busch in the garage and put him in a headlock
During Childress’ visit to the Dale Jr. Download, he also recalled a feud from Dale Earnhardt’s heyday.
Childress doesn’t remember how the late 1980s rivalry between Earnhardt and Geoff Bodine started, but he’s sure of one thing.
“It was one of those deals where whatever he gave that guy, Bodine, he deserved,” Childress said. “It was one of them deals we didn’t want to be run over and they started it. In my opinion, he started it. Once it started, we wasn’t going to be the ones to give up. Mr. France helped us give up.”
“Mr. France” was Bill France, Jr., the president of NASCAR at the time who played a hand in diffusing the rivalry that inspired Cole Trickle and Rowdy Burns’ feud in the 1990 film, Days of Thunder.
“A lot of the story part was true,” Childress recalled. “But it didn’t all go down like that. I remember Bill France bringing us in there and telling us, ‘I want to see you guys running and if you have to run on each side of the race track, you’re not going to get together again.’ He said, ‘You’re not going to destroy our sport.'”
There is one detail about the film, which Childress has only seen once, that he took issue with.
“They had some fat guy doing me as the owner (actor Randy Quaid) and I didn’t like that,” Childress said.
Myatt Snider, 2018 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year, will race full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series this season, it was announced Tuesday.
Snider, 24, the son of NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider, will compete in the Euro Series’ ELITE 2 Division, piloting the No. 48 Racing Engineering Ford Mustang along with three-time series champion Ander Vilarino. Myatt Snider will be among 14 drivers competing for rookie of the year honors.
“It will be my first ever chance to race in Europe and that’s not an opportunity you get very often,” Snider said in a media release. “It is going to be an interesting change of pace and it is a fantastic opportunity to take on this challenge with a such a top-level team as Racing Engineering. I am really excited.”
This is the 11th season for the series, with a record 33 cars entered for this weekend’s season-opening race in Valencia, Spain. The season schedule has also been expanded to 13 races.
“I’m going (to Valencia) with an open mind,” said Snider, who has spent much of his racing career on ovals. “But of course, I want to perform because I’m a competitive guy and I want to win.”
For the first time in the series’ history, it will include a number of champions from various motorsports series including NASCAR Cup (Bobby Labonte), Formula 1 (Jacques Villeneuve), NASCAR Euro (Alon Day and Ander Vilarino), Mexican NASCAR (Ruben Garcia Jr.) and a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner (Christophe Bouchut).
In addition, 20 countries are represented between the 57 drivers and teams across both NASCAR Euro ELITE 1 and ELITE 2 divisions.
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Tuesday that Tyler Matthews will make his Xfinity Series debut Friday at Richmond Raceway.
“Man, I can’t stress enough how much this opportunity means to me,” Matthews said in a statement from the team. “Getting the chance to drive for one of the most respected team owners in the garage area in Johnny Davis is huge. I know that this will be a big step up in my career, coming from racing Late Model stocks and all, but I’m treating this as just another race car. If we can stay out of trouble and keep the car within the top 25, I think that would be a solid day for us.
“I know we can do it, and I’m just counting down the hours until I can get on track to practice.”
Linetec Services will be the primary sponsor of Matthews’ No. 15 Camaro.
Matthews won the 2016 North Carolina NASCAR Whelen All America Series championship running Late Models throughout the state.
Matthews, 22, made three starts in the Truck series last year. His best finish was 17th at Gateway Motorsports Park.