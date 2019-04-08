Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Bristol recap, Dale Jr. joins the show

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 8, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the action from the weekend’s racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte are joined on today’s show by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

They’ll have a lot to talk about Sunday’s Food City 500, including Kyle Busch’s win, the late race pit strategy that potentially cost Joey Logano the victory and more.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Ryan Ellis to run two Xfinity races

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 8, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT
Ryan Ellis, who has competed in 77 NASCAR national series races since 2012, announced he will run in two Xfinity races this season with B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Ellis will run at Iowa Speedway (June 16) and at Road America (Aug. 24). Ellis finished 17th at Road America last year for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

Ellis will partner with country music group, the Wes Cook Band. The band’s song, “I Stand for the Flag,” will serve as inspiration for a design on the No. 99 that Ellis will drive.

I am thrilled to represent not only the Wes Cook Band, but also this song, Ellis said.

To be able to work with all of these great partners and have Enlisted Nine, Audio Video Specialists, Top Cover and Nine Line Apparel join us is huge. I would not have this opportunity without them, and I appreciate them coming on board and cant wait to race with B.J. McLeod and his group again this season.”

Bobby Labonte back behind the wheel for second NASCAR Euro season

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 8, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Bobby Labonte, the 2000 NASCAR Cup champion, will kick off his second consecutive season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in this weekend’s NASCAR GP of Spain at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

Labonte, 54, will drive the #70 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS in the ELITE 1 Division for the German team, sharing the car with team owner Mirco Schultis.

The GP is a two-day event, held on Saturday and Sunday. Labonte will be one of 33 drivers competing in the two ELITE 1 Division races.

The racing is really good and the competition is getting stronger every year in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, so I am excited to get back in the car at the GP of Spain,” Labonte said in a media release. “Last year’s race in Valencia was pretty intense, especially in turn one. We had some great door-to-door battles along the way and it will be great to take what we learned last year and drive there for the second time.”

Labonte competed in 11 of last season’s 12 races, finishing 14th in the points. He had one top five and four top 10s, with a runner-up finish at Tours Speedway in France.

More and more European fans are discovering the special atmosphere of the Euro NASCAR events and it will be great to meet them again in Valencia this weekend,” Labonte said.

NASCAR moves toward new sponsor model despite Monster’s offer

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 8, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
NASCAR is moving forward with a new multitiered approach to title sponsorship despite overtures from Monster Energy about returning for a fourth year as primary backer of its premier series.

A person with direct knowledge of the talks confirmed Monster’s interest to NBC Sports and said it’s probable there will be three tiers in 2020 to replace the traditional title sponsor model. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about negotiations.

The news that Monster had offered to extend its title sponsorship was first reported by the Sports Business Journal, which also reported that the company could become a lower-level partner.

NASCAR initially revealed its new plan for title sponsorship a year ago while announcing Monster’s one-year extension through the 2019 season. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said then it was “highly unlikely” that Monster would return as the sole title sponsor of the Cup Series, which it joined in 2017 in replacing Sprint.

The new sponsorship model will bundle assets from NASCAR, its tracks, TV networks and teams in hopes of increasing value to make it easier to sell to prospects.

In a Nov. 18 news conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Phelps said there had been “a significant number of meetings with potential sponsors.

“There is a general excitement around what the model could be and where it’s going.  So, I’m bullish on making sure that we have the right sponsors in there, and I’m bullish that it’s going to do what it is intended to do, which is to make sure that we are getting sponsors at that highest level and rewarding them for what they do for our sport.”

Joey Logano’s crew chief explains call to pit for tires late at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 8, 2019, 11:07 AM EDT
Todd Gordon admits hindsight may be 20-20.

Joey Logano‘s crew chief reflected Monday on “The Morning Drive” on what he may have done differently at the end of Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With Logano leading late in the race, Gordon debated whether to bring his driver in for tires. When Kyle Larson hit the wall on Lap 479, bringing out the caution, Gordon made the call to bring Logano in for four tires.

I thought we were in position to win the race, but the late caution threw up a decision-making time and with the information I had at the time, I chose one route and probably could have been a different route,” Gordon told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

MORE: Joey Logano finishes third at Bristol after pitting from lead late

Gordon entered the pits as the race leader, only to watch Kyle Busch remain on the track and take the lead on Lap 482. 

“We had been 33 laps on tires, thought we were going to have about 18 (laps) to go (before the restart),” Gordon said. “The sort out (of the lineup) afterwards took a bit longer than I thought so we had about 15 (laps) to go when we got done. … I was scanning the radios and the 18 (Busch) said it might stay out, but my concern was that if we and the 18 stayed out and everybody else behind us comes to get tires, then there’s tires lined up on the rows behind us.

I didn’t want to be that guy that stayed out and then got beat by tires behind us. It was a last-minute call. We had talked back and forth about whether to stay out or come for tires. I felt like if we stayed out, my opinion was we were going to see tires in Row 2 and at worse in Row 3 and it didn’t end up being that way. When we came off pit road, I think we ended up in Row 4.

It’s just trying to anticipate what other crew chiefs are going to do with their cars is a gamble and a guess and as (the race) leader, I think we had a really strong car and everybody knew we had a strong car. I think at times people react to whatever decision you make and go the opposite way. If we stay out, I don’t know that everybody that stayed out stays out, but we’ll never know that and you try to make the decisions you can with the information you have at the time. Immediately once you see how many guys stayed out, it’s pretty evident maybe we should have made the other call.”

Logano, who won Stage 2, finished third and led the second-most laps in the race (146). 

In the future, do you make that call differently? I don’t know,” Gordon said. “You take the information you have at the time and make decisions from the information you’ve got. You’re never going to make every call right. People can second-guess what you do and where it goes and it’s very easy to sit back on Monday and say they should have run the ball instead of throwing it.

They’re reactionary calls. You can’t calculate every situation. In this one, could I have gone the other way? Yes. Was I all the way into the middle of (Turns) 1 and 2 before I made the call for him to come because I was waffling on it? I got to the point where it was a 50-50 call in my head and when I get to 50-50 calls, I go for putting tires on because Joey is an awesome, aggressive driver and when we put him in those positions, he usually elevates.”

