Stewart-Haas Racing drivers have roller coaster day at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 7, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway for NASCAR Cup teams can often be like riding a roller coaster: up and down, side to side and forward and backward.

That’s the perfect description for how Sunday’s Food City 500 went for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Here’s how the day went for the organization:

* Kevin Harvick found himself behind the eight ball even before the green flag fell. Harvick’s car failed to pass pre-race inspection three times, leading to his engineer being ejected from the track.

Harvick then had to perform a pass-through penalty at the start for the inspection issue. There was a silver lining, as he avoided the wreck on Lap 3 that involved teammate Aric Almirola, as well as Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron, Kyle Busch and Ryan Preece.

Later in the race, Harvick had to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel .

To their credit, however, Harvick and crew chief Rodney Childers ended up with a 13th-place finish. Harvick did not offer any quotes on his day after the race.

* Clint Bowyer was the highest-finishing SHR driver, ending up seventh, but he was disappointed afterward because he felt he should have finished in the top five, which didn’t happen primarily due to late-race contact with Joey Logano.

That contact led to a cut tire for Bowyer, who clipped the wall, ending his chance for a top five.

We had a good car, it’s just horribly disappointingg,” Bowyer said. “You get that close. Long runs were my strong suit. I couldn’t take off all day long. Some of those things made sense. We were down a little bit on air and it took a little bit of time for them to come in. The problem is when you balance around that and you just pump the air-pressure up, then it doesn’t work either and you don’t handle there. It’s just disappointing.”

Still, Bowyer said the contact with Logano was just a racing deal.

He was racing me pretty hard,” Bowyer said. “I could get under him. I saw that I could get under him and he would diamond it and just didn’t leave me much room there. It’s time to race. There’s no question about it. We just barely touched and it must have cut the valve stem out of it or something and hit it just right. Maybe his fender caught it or something, I don’t know.

That’s about typical luck for here. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t. We put ourselves in position.”

* Daniel Suarez extended his streak of top 10 finishes to three straight races with an eighth-place showing. But he also had struggles at times, including being assessed a one-lap penalty for pitting outside his pit box when a crew member pulled tape off the front grill as the car was leaving the stall and the action was performed outside the box.

Today was difficult,” Suarez admitted. “We made a lot of mistakes that we were lucky to overcome and finish in the top 10. I’m proud of that. We have to keep better, but it’s kind of good that we’re making these mistakes now so we can clean them up and be stronger in the second part of the season. We have a very good team. We have great race cars and it’s always good to perform well. Today, we had a lot of speed. I felt like we had top five speed at times and when we’re not very good we have top 10 speed and that’s where we ended up, so after all of those mistakes it was still a decent day.”

* Having the roughest day of all – watching it end just after three laps – was Aric Almirola, whose streak of six consecutive top 10 finishes come to an end with a last-place (37th) finish.

Almirola was forced into the wall on Lap 3 when William Byron came off a corner and rode up into Almirola’s No. 10 Ford. Almirola took his car to the garage, ending his day.

The 24 (William Byron) just got loose under me,” Almirola said. “He struggled to get going on the initial start. He spun his tires and then was just loose and out of control that whole first lap. When we went down in Turn 1, he lost it under me and wiped us out. I’m pretty frustrated. You work all weekend, all week getting ready for the event and to make it one lap is kind of uncalled for, so I’m disappointed, frustrated, but life goes on. We’ll go to Richmond.”

Almirola felt the incident was due to “some of it is inexperience on William’s part. I think he started to panic because he started to lose spots on the start because he spun his tires on the start, and probably a little bit over his head with the tire pressures and everything not coming up and he just lost it. He got loose underneath me, lost it and ran right into the side of us and wrecked us. Part of that comes with experience, I guess, but, either way, it doesn’t change the outcome for us today.

Joe Gibbs: Working to give Erik Jones, Christopher Bell ‘long-term’ place with team

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 7, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs said Sunday it’s his team’s goal to ensure that Erik Jones and Christopher Bell both have “a place with us long‑term.”

Gibbs’ comments came three days after Jones told NBC Sports he was “working through an extension” with Joe Gibbs Racing.

With Jones in his third season in Cup and in a contract year, Jones statement raised questions about where and when Bell would compete in Cup.

“I think for us, you don’t comment much on the future other than to say Christopher has a place with us long‑term, and so does Erik,” Gibbs said after Sunday’s Cup race. “That’s our goal. That’s what we’ll keep working on. It’s great to have young people coming, young talent. It’s very important for us.  We all know that.”

Bell, 24, won his 10th Xfinity race Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is in his second full-time season in Xfinity with JGR.

But JGR only has four Cup cars and Jones is the only driver in a contract year. The only other Toyota-backed team is Leavine Family Racing, which fields Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 95.

Bell said Friday he never saw Jones’ seat in the No. 20 car as the one he would fill.

“If you look at the Gibbs camp now, I can’t picture anyone being my hole (to fill) because all four cars are running exceptional now,” Bell said. “Watch any of the races, all four are right in the top five. I don’t know where I’m going to land. I’m just enjoying the ride now.”

Kurt Busch on Kyle: ‘I was going to flat out wreck him. He can get over it’

By Nate RyanApr 7, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A case of brotherly shove at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Kurt Busch didn’t get the chance to deliver a love tap to his younger brother that could have changed the outcome of Sunday’s Food City 500, but he vowed there would have been no hesitation had his No. 1 Chevrolet reached the rear bumper of winner Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.

“Kyle’s won here eight times, I’ve got six,” Kurt told NBC Sports. “A lot of times you’ve got to stay out on old tires and just do battle. I was smiling ear to ear. I thought it was ours. Just couldn’t quite lean on the right rear tire as hard as I wanted to on restarts.

“So my plan was to let him go and get to the high side quicker than him, reel him in. It just didn’t time out right. I overstepped the car’s limits in Turn 1 with three (laps) to go. Otherwise, I was going to wreck him in (Turns) 3 and 4 coming to take the checkered. I was going to flat out wreck him. Absolutely. That puts us in the playoffs. He’s already won this year. I’m with a new team. He can get over it.”

It still might have made family dinners slightly awkward if Kurt had played rough to finish first instead of second after the brothers from Las Vegas were running 1-2 by electing to stay on track when several lead-lap cars pitted before a restart with 14 laps to go.

Kyle Busch joked that if he “ever was running second to Kurt, I’m going to wreck him” now that he was aware of what would happen if the roles were reversed.

“You can’t tell people (you’ll wreck them) because then they’re going to do the same thing back to you whether or not you did it or not, so he’s an idiot,” Kyle told NBC Sports with a laugh in his victory lane interview. “But I don’t know. I don’t know what would have happened. I certainly would have wished that he won’t wreck me, but they’re racing for a win. We’ve already gotten a couple of wins.

“So anything can happen with guys who are in desperation like that, but it’s a little early in the season to go that way.”

Kurt’s first season with Chip Ganassi Racing is going well with Sunday’s season-best runner-up being the third top five in eight races. Busch, who is eighth in the points standings, individually thanked each of his team members afterward.

“I thank the guys each week,” said Busch, who started 27th but scored his third top 10 in four weeks after qualifying outside the top 20. “We’re making really good steps and getting good speed out of it. We just haven’t put it all together. Struggling in qualifying. I can’t quite lean on the right-rear tire, and I hurt us a little today on that last restart.

“We got a lot of pieces to the puzzle and we’ll get it right. It’s a good start.”

Joey Logano finishes third at Bristol after pitting from lead late

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 7, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT
If there’s one thing you don’t want to see in a NASCAR race when you’re leading with less than 25 laps to go, it’s a caution.

That’s what Joey Logano saw in Sunday’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, eight laps after he took the lead from teammate Brad Keselowski.

Logano’s No. 22 Ford led when Kyle Larson brought out the caution flag after hitting the wall twice on Lap 478 of 500.

Logano’s team than had to make an important decision: pit or not pit?

“You know everyone is going to make their decision off of what you do,” Logano said. “If you stay out, you’ve got to expect half the field is going to pit, maybe more. If you come in, five or six stayed (out), so it’s just part of the game.”

While race winner Kyle Busch, runner-up Kurt Busch and sixth-place finisher Paul Menard remained on the track, Logano and the rest of the leaders pitted. Logano took four tires. Keselowski took two.

The race restarted with 14 laps to go, but with confusion on where Keselowski needed to line up.

As a result, Logano restarted seventh, but on the outside of a three-wide pairing of him, Keselowski and Austin Dillon

Logano was able to navigate his way into third position on his four fresh tires, but not fast enough to take a shot at the Busch brothers.

“It’s really hard to pass and by the time I got to third those cars were so far ahead of me I was stuck and was not going to get to them,” Logano said.

Keselowski took the blame for holding up Logano’s chances at the win.

“I screwed my teammate,” Keselowski told Fox Sports. “(Logano) had four new tires. We were all jumbled up like that and he was going to eat those guys alive and since we were so jumbled up, he didn’t get an opportunity, so I feel bad about that. It took two of the best cars that were in the race and took them out of it and handed it to Kyle.”

Logano’s third-place finish is his fourth top five of the year and follows miserable races for the No. 22 team at Martinsville and Texas.

Despite losing a chance at a third Bristol win, Logano won the second stage and led 146 laps, part of an effort by Team Penske to lead 344 of 500 laps.

“It stinks when you have the fastest car and don’t win, but it’s a team sport and it takes every piece to make it work,” Logano said.  “We had the car part figured out today, we just missed it on some other ends and just have to keep fighting hard. We got a stage win and that was nice, and led a lot of laps, but you want to win at Bristol so bad. Bristol is the coolest track. You see the start-finish line and think you’re going to get it, but things happen quick here.”

Brad Keselowski says NASCAR ‘made right call’ on penalty

Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT
Brad Keselowski exited his car frustrated about a NASCAR penalty in the final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but he stated after meeting with series officials that NASCAR “made the right call.”

Later, Keselowski said on Periscope that “as a team, we kind of miscommunicated.”

The issue began when Keselowski followed teammate Joey Logano on to pit road with 19 laps to go, relinquishing the lead to Kyle Busch, who did not pit.

Keselowski took two tires and was the first car off pit road. He lined up fifth but that was in front of Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer, who had not pit and should have been ahead of him.

“Nobody could figure out the lineup,” Keselowski said after placing 18th. “There wasn’t enough communication and it was just a tough deal.”

On Periscope, Keselowski explained the confusion.

“When I pitted, I came out on to the race track and I merged that I thought were the lapped cars,” Keselowski said. “But hidden in those lapped cars were … two lead-lap cars, who, by the rules, should get to go in front of us even if we pit and beat them off pit road. Lead lap cars that don’t pit always go in front of lead lap cars that do pit. But we couldn’t see them.

“Things happen so fast at Bristol, we didn’t know. As a team, we kind of miscommunicated. There are four of five checks and balances to make sure that doesn’t happen and pretty much every one of them fell through, starting with me not seeing those cars mixed in with the lapped cars and kind of carrying all the way throughout the team.

“The last check, which was NASCAR, we struggled with that one, too. I can’t really be too mad with them because we had at least two or three opportunities to get it right on our end. We didn’t get it right on our end.”

Since the top six cars did not pit, Keselowski should have restarted seventh as the first car off pit road.

“He was told repeatedly to slow down and make room for (Newman) to get in there (on the inside line). Repeatedly,” NASCAR spokesperson Tom Bryant told the media. “At least five times that I heard. We added a caution lap to try to get the lineup correct.”

When the field came to take the green with 14 laps left, Keselowski had Austin Dillon on his inside and teammate Joey Logano on his outside.

NASCAR ordered a pass through penalty to Keselowski for not lining up properly. Instead of a top-10 finish, he barely placed in the top 20.

Keselowski and crew chief Paul Wolfe were perplexed after the race about the penalty.

“That’s just freaking absurd,” Keselowski said on the team’s radio after the race.

Said Wolfe: “I don’t know. An official comes and tells me after we are already under green that I’ve got a pass through. I don’t know. He said they said something over the spotters’ stand. I don’t know. I’ll have to clear that up. There was never a message down here for us to do anything different.”

Keselowski said: “10-4. I’ll meet you at the NASCAR trailer. They’re going to get my ear on this (expletive).”

As he walked to the NASCAR trailer, Keselowski told Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

I think they should take the rule book and tear half the pages out of it and go race. There are too many damn rules. Too many lucky dogs, wave-arounds. There’s so much stuff going on, the drivers don’t know what’s going on and NASCAR don’t know what’s going on. There are too many rules.”

After the meeting, Keselowski struck a different tone on Twitter, saying NASCAR “made the right call.”