It’s Bristol – and the Busch brothers – baby: Kyle wins, Kurt second

It was the Busch Brothers Show Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway as younger brother Kyle won the Food City 500, while older sibling Kurt finished second.

It was Kyle Busch’s eighth career Cup win at the .533-mile short track, depriving Kurt of his seventh win there. The younger Busch also recorded a series-leading third win in the first eight races of 2019, as well as capturing the 54th win of his Cup career, tying him for 10th on the NASCAR all-time wins list with NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty.

It looked like it might not be Kyle Busch’s day after being rear-ended by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Lap 2. But the younger Busch was able to methodically able to work his way back up through the field. The biggest key: during the final caution of the race, Kyle Busch stayed out with 20 laps to go instead of stopping for fuel or tires, and then held on for the final 19 laps to take the checkered flag.

“We’re crazy, we just do what we we do to try to win,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “It’s awesome that we were able to snooker those guys to be able to get our win. I love this place. It was fun to battle my brother there at the end. We didn’t quite get side-by-side racing, but I saw him working the top and I’m like, ‘I better go’ and I was able to make up some ground.

“This Camry wasn’t the best today but we made the most of not having the best and we got everything we needed at the end.”

This is only the second time the brothers have finished 1-2 in a Cup race (at Sonoma in 2015).

What’s more, the Busch brothers have combined to win the last four races at BMS, dating back to August 2017.

“That one’s tough, I really wanted to beat (Kyle), I was going to wreck him,” Kurt Busch laughed to FS1. “I was wanting to stay close enough so that when we took the white, I was just going to drive into him in (turns) three and four. He already won (twice this season) and figured he could give a little love to his brother. Nah.”

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.

Sixth through 10th were Paul Menard, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Dillon (first stage victory of his Cup career).

STAGE 2 WINNER: Joey Logano.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Jimmie Johnson finished 10th, earning his second consecutive top-10 finish (was fifth at Texas). … Menard and Newman both earned their respective first top-10 finishes of the season. … Suarez earned his third straight top-10 and fourth of the season. … Blaney led a race-high 158 laps.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Things got off to a rough start with a Lap 2 wreck that included Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola (who was knocked out of the race after the impact), Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (suffered heavy front end damage that eventually led him to drop out after 395 laps, finishing 33rd.).

NOTABLE: Brad Keselowski went to the NASCAR hauler after the race to question why he was penalized late in the race for not listening to NASCAR and not lining up properly for the restart, causing him to go to pit road for a penalty. Keselowski appeared on track to finish in the top-five, but ended up 18th. Keselowski reacted to the penalty over his team radio, saying of NASCAR officials, “What a bunch of clowns.” … Race leader Chase Elliott made contact with Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie and spun on Lap 39. Elliott barely skimmed the inside wall. Shortly after, Elliott began to experience power steering issues that he fought for the remainder of the race. Elliott finished 11th. …Kevin Harvick had a rough start to the day but rallied late to finish 13th. Before the race, his engineer was ejected from the facility after Harvick’s car failed to pass pre-race inspection three times. Harvick had to start from the back of the field. Then Harvick had to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel .

WHAT’S NEXT: Toyota Owners 400 this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway.

