Today’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s Dash 4 Cash event at Bristol Motor Speedway puts up an extra $100,000 for Christopher Bell, Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe or Tyler Reddick to collect.

With this being a Dash 4 Cash race, any driver who collects Cup points is prohibited from competing in this event.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Chad George, Rooms Division Manager, The Greenbrier, will give the command to start engines at 1:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 9:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. Emi Sunshine will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 7% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won the August race. Christopher Bell was second. Justin Allgaier placed third. Ryan Preece won this event a year ago. Allgaier was second. Daniel Hemric finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.